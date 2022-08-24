Dileepa Fonseka: Why lower immigration won't ensure Kiwis are better off

Dileepa Fonseka is a senior Stuff journalist who writes on business and politics.

OPINION: One of the opening lines of cult Japanese film Battle Royale starts with a phrase that lies at the core of most political debates: “It is because of you that this country is going down the drain.”

For some, Gursharan Singh is the “you” in that sentence: a migrant from India who came here in 2015 and then worked for several years, first in a Korean restaurant and later as a pizza chef in Tauranga.

Singh had a visa which allowed him to leave and re-enter New Zealand, so he left to visit family in 2020, thinking it would be a short trip away.

But the border closure has locked him out of the country for more than two years. His car, laptop, clothes and jewellery are all sitting in a friend’s garage.

READ MORE:

* NZ has highest workforce participation in OECD, house prices get blame

* Worried about productivity? Don't blame the migrants

* Michael Reddell: A modest step that still ignores the bigger picture

* Record migration boosts growth short term, but will it make NZ richer?



During the pandemic he paid rent on his place for seven months so that his goods wouldn’t be thrown out. All up he has spent about $70,000 on his education plus everything else.

The irony is that, if he hadn’t left, Singh would have been granted the Government’s R21 resident visa by now.

“I am currently feeling quite miserable because we all are getting worst punishment without our fault,” he says.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Gursharan Singh says he feels like migrants locked out of the country are getting punished for something that isn’t their fault.

Initially he was locked out of New Zealand because the Government thought there might be mass unemployment, then he was kept out because he might bring Covid-19 in.

Now it is not really clear why he is being kept out, especially while pizza chefs with no previous connection to the country – including backpackers – are being hired.

Then again, immigration policy has had so many pivots it is hard to figure out whether we have made a 180-degree turn or just come full circle.

First we were having an immigration reset, then an immigration rebalance and on Sunday we seem to have hit reverse on at least some of the above, with an announcement from Immigration Minister Michael Wood that workers in some sectors would be allowed in even if they were paid below median wage.

So what is going on?

In other countries there are plenty of debates about immigration, but they are normally about people “stealing” jobs from others, or ethno-cultural issues. The link between higher productivity and immigration is often taken for granted.

LAWRENCE SMITH Michael Woods announced new immigration changes on Sunday that reversed some of the previous ones.

That the debate here has veered in the direction of productivity issues owes a lot to former Reserve Bank official Michael Reddell, whose “hypothesis” on immigration is so prolific it was examined in the Productivity Commission’s work on the topic too.

Many people wrongly conflate Reddell’s hypothesis with the view that immigrants drive down wages through an oversupply of labour, an idea Reddell doesn’t actually agree with.

“That one is just wrong in my view, and that’s not a line I run at all,” Reddell says.

“If you look at Reserve Bank macro research over the last 20 years what you find is that increases in immigration – immigration shocks – boost employment, they lower unemployment and they tend to raise wages in the short run.”

Instead, Reddell’s hypothesis is that an influx of immigrants causes an increase in domestic demand that keeps exchange rates high.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff The Reddell hypothesis is that NZ’s exchange rate was kept high by immigration, disincentivising exports.

This makes the price of New Zealand’s exports higher than they need to be, and the price of imports lower, so businesses are not incentivised to find a market for their products overseas.

Don Brash mentioned the hypothesis in his autobiography Incredible Luck​ as the reason he thought per capita GDP growth had been poor, saying he was “increasingly convinced that Reddell has put his finger on a key reason for our disappointing economic performance”.

The hypothesis has obviously been popular within the Government too, but Reddell understands opinion is split, which possibly explains the public pivoting we have seen on immigration at different parts of the political cycle.

“My impression is that there are material differences of view, probably within Cabinet but certainly within the bureaucracy.”

For all the impact this has had, the theory is still unproven. Reddell says he suggested the Productivity Commission conduct an analysis of high-immigration countries as a way of coming to a conclusion one way or the other, but didn’t follow up on the suggestion.

But even if lower immigration gets you productivity gains, that doesn’t mean your citizens will be better off.

An analysis by The Diplomat found that, while Japan’s productivity grew pretty much in line with other OECD countries between 1996 and 2019, its wage growth stagnated creating “the biggest gap between productivity and wages among OECD countries”.

Popular culture from Japan, like Battle Royale (where young people are made to fight to the death on an island), bears this out, emblematic of a country that was at times a miserable place for younger people to live and work in.

Whether the tradeoffs are worth it or not all depends on what the Government wants to achieve – but we should probably figure that out before putting all the burden on Singh.