Dileepa Fonseka: Build taller is the housing lesson from Dublin's unfair city

Brian Richards says New Zealand needs to do more to promote the idea of living vertically in neighbourhoods.

OPINION: Brian Richards isn’t a property developer, he just wants more people living in city centres because he believes it is a better way of living.

He has been involved in the development of some of New Zealand’s biggest brands, like Icebreaker and Zespri, but on this day Richards is showing me around The International, one of the newer apartment buildings that have gone up in central Auckland.

Richards is trying to make the argument that New Zealand should be doing more to sell the dream of living in a vertical neighbourhood.

David White/Stuff

He argues city living shouldn’t just be for the wealthy. Instead it is essential that we have high-quality affordable apartments that bring a wider variety of younger people into the city.

Then, as we wander into Onslow, the Josh Emett restaurant at the bottom of his building, a woman interrupts him and, after a little bit of a conversation, she proclaims that she grew up on a farm and, because of that, would probably never want to live in an apartment.

“They don’t know what they don’t know, that’s the point,” Richards tells me.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Irish politician Sean O'Leary arrives at the Dail Eireann (parliament) in a hospital bed to highlight the ongoing housing crisis there.

Recently there has been a lot of horror expressed at the housing situation in Ireland and especially how rent control has whittled that country’s housing stock down to just 716 properties for rent.

There are plenty of similarities between Ireland and New Zealand, so it is easy to see why we’re comparing house crises: both are countries of 5 million people where sprawl, Nimbys and the low-rise dwelling are king.

But while we look down our noses at how rent control has turned out there, we shouldn’t forget there are more reasons than that for how they got there.

And one of the big causes is a fear of apartment living.

In Ireland it has turned into a self-perpetuating cycle: because so few apartments have been built, they are a new and strange thing to the general population, which allows those people who hate them to ramp up the fear and opposition.

Ireland’s planning regulations are a dream for Nimbys, and empower serial objectors who continually wield this power to oppose almost every development targeted at renters that is taller than two storeys.

Aidan Sweeney, of Ireland’s largest business lobby group Ibec, says one of the problems is anybody anywhere can object to a housing development – they don’t even have to be living in the same area.

David White/Stuff Brian Richards says living in the city centre can be a better way of living.

“We have just favoured the two-storey home over every other sort of development, and we’ve favoured houses rather than apartments.”

Dublin is such a low-rise city that to call it low rise is to actually understate things. It is even lower than the lowest of the low-rise cities in the European Union. The average building height in the city is just two storeys.

Some of that is owed to attempts to protect the Georgian architectural heritage of the city centre, but Dublin has gone further in this quest than other cities in Europe that have plenty of historic architecture of their own.

“We ended up with a situation that we went from two storeys fairly close to the city centre, and we just got lower,” Sweeney says.

Because of this, it has the lowest proportion of people living in apartments in the EU, at 9%, compared with an EU average of 46%.

David White/Stuff Brian Richards says a focus on vertical neighbourhoods can bring more people into the city centre.

And new housing developments are constantly being pushed further and further out.

Before Covid, one in five people in the areas surrounding Dublin spent more than two hours a day commuting.

“They were losing an entire day of their week just sitting in their cars ... post-Covid they’re some of the hardest people to get back into the offices.”

Like New Zealand, Ireland is a highly centralised country, but one where local government holds all the planning levers for housing.

There are also lots of local authorities, something which has turned out to be a bad thing.

A greater number of councils could have meant they would all compete to build more housing.

David White/Stuff Opposition to intensification in Auckland is vocal, but a Kantar poll found much stronger support than opposition for it.

But instead, just as in New Zealand, the opposite has happened, with each council claiming it didn’t need to build more housing because the council next door would do it.

Yet for all this bluster, density is not actually unpopular in Ireland. It has just been successfully opposed by an older, more vocal minority.

Sweeney’s organisation conducted a nationwide poll that found two-thirds of people were in favour of six to 12-storey developments, but support was more concentrated among the young.

The Nimby bark is probably worse than its bite in New Zealand too: a Kantar poll found much stronger support than opposition for more intensification in Auckland.

If people have the option of living in denser communities, they almost always end up supporting more of them, that is why so many are dead-set against allowing people to take that first step.