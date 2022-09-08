How can dairies survive if their business is built on smokes?

New Zealand’s Government wants the country to be smokefree by 2025, which would earn it a place in history.

OPINION: Let us carry on peddling death, or our businesses will die, dairy owners have told MPs, though not in those exact words.

Later this month they will be arguing before one of Parliament’s select committees for a go-slow on a planned law that could see many thousands of them lose the rights to sell tobacco products.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill is designed to “significantly” limit the number of retailers allowed to sell smoked tobacco products.

Fewer places selling “cancer sticks” will mean fewer opportunities for young people to start smoking, and will mean it’s easier for smokers to quit, supporters argue.

For dairy owners, the law is an existential threat to their existence, just as cigarettes are an existential threat to the addicted.

Dairy owners say 50% to 60% of their sales are tobacco products, while at the same time arguing that the community loses when they close their doors.

But if dairies primary function is peddling cigarettes, the closure of dairies sounds like a gain for the community.

And given the choice between dead people, and dead businesses, the people win.

RNZ The Detail learns that if enacted a post-Smokefree 2025 plan would essentially bar anyone born after 2004 from ever buying tobacco. Ever. (First published April 20, 2021)

The community may sympathise that dairy owners’ livelihoods are threatened, and that dairies have become unsaleable just at the prospect of this law change.

But again, if it’s a case of businesses v humans, the humans win.

The Government made it clear during the early says of the Covid pandemic that if there was a choice between the loss of value to a business owner, and public health, the business owner had to take the loss.

Dairy owners say they are not against a smokefree New Zealand, but they are also arguing that there will be terrifying, unintended consequences from stripping dairies’ right to sell tobacco.

The argument goes that reducing supply will be a godsend to gangs, and the illicit tobacco trade will grow.

As a policy, reducing the number of shops selling smokes doesn’t stand alone. Its success depends on other things.

Even the anti-smoking campaign group Ash, which largely supports the Government’s plan, says: “Reducing the supply of addictive drugs does not necessarily reduce demand.”

Intensive support for people quitting, especially those on lower incomes, is also needed, Ash says.

supplied Dairy owners claim 50% to 60% of their revenue comes from tobacco sales. They say anti-smoking campaigners don’t believe them, and point to Z Energy’s 2021 investor report showing $189 million of its $399m of sales in its convenience stores were tobacco products.

The Taxpayers Union, a right-wing political lobby group, says smokers have been horribly overtaxed in the name of saving their lives, more than four times what smoking-related illnesses cost the health system.

This policy of “grinding” down smokers, leaving with them with the choice between poverty and quitting, has already created fertile ground for tobacco smuggling and crime, it claims.

“The Taxpayers’ Union opposes measures that further grow the illicit market and increase costs and health impacts on those smokers who cannot or will not quit,” it says.

The tobacco industry has tried for years to convince the Government of the threat of organised crime, with Imperial Tobacco paying KPMG to estimate the size of the illicit market, and estimate its growth trajectory.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Ram raids on dairies target high-value cigarettes, which can be on-sold to smokers desperate to avoid high retail prices. Relative to income, the cost of Smoking in Aotearoa is the highest in the world, says campaign group ASH.

It estimated illicit tobacco made up 11.5% of total sales in 2019, and it was growing.

Illicit tobacco is significantly cheaper than legal tobacco, the Taxpayers Union warns.

That presents a lower cost to starting to smoke. It also potentially links smokers with criminals happy to sell them much worse substances.

It’s a big decision MPs face, but they have been here before.

They took a very cautious approach to allowing vape sales, much to dairy owners’ chagrin.

So is there a future for dairies?

Their owners think so, but they need a couple of Government U-turns for it to happen, they say.

Unsplash Vaping is on the rise, and until advertising restrictions, it was being portrayed by marketers as a cool, modern, edgy thing to do.

First, they want the Government to postpone the restriction on the number of shops allowed to sell tobacco. Second, they want restrictions on actively marketing vapes eased, so they can replace lost cigarette sales with vape sales.

Pinning your business hopes on Government U-turns is a risky business strategy.

The trouble is, dairy owners’ plan b needs a lot more time than restricting the number of shops that can sell tobacco products by 2024.

Aside from tobacco, sugar-laden foods, drinks, and general groceries are the mainstay of dairies.

But so far they have failed as an industry to arrange decently-priced wholesale supply, which is why their prices are so uncompetitive.

After years of resting on their tobacco laurels, dairy owners are now desperately keen to diversify their income.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Could dairies become an effective competitor for supermarkets?

They want to become a diversified third supermarket for the country by securing lower-priced groceries to sell.

They have been given some hope with the Government moving to force the supermarket duopoly to supply other retailers.

But can this happen fast enough to save dairies which lose the right to sell tobacco?

The Dairy and Business Owners Group says it’s working with wholesalers, but the group’s spokesperson, Sunny Kaushal, says the transition period needs to be longer than 18 months.

It’s hard to see this happening. The Government is on a timetable to earn its place in history.

The Government has set a goal of having fewer than 5% of New Zealanders’ still being smokers by 2025.

Asian New Zealanders are already there. Pākehā New Zealanders look likely to make it. Māori and Pacific New Zealanders won’t without something big changing.

A smokefree New Zealand would make global headlines, and it’s hard to see dairy owners being allowed to get in the way.