A language like no other: The weird world of buy now, pay later mission statements

George Orwell, author of the ultimate dystopian novel 1984, would recognise the 'doublespeak' of some buy now, pay later lenders.

Rob Stock is a Stuff business reporter specialising in money and consumer affairs issues.

OPINION: The English language is tortured by buy now, pay later lenders into an Orwellian doublespeak.

Doublespeak was Orwell’s term in the dystopian novel 1984 for language which deliberately distorts, and even reverses the ordinary meaning of words.

Its aim is even more sinister than to mislead. Language shapes thought. Shape language, and you shape thought.

Researching buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans this week, I was confronted by Orwellian doubelspeak in the mission statements of BNPL lenders.

BNPL loan company Zip claims its purpose is: “To create a world where people can live fearlessly today, knowing they are in control of tomorrow.”

Terrific stuff, except their mission is actually to flog loans, and collect fees from shops.

Zip’s mission is to get shoppers to buy stuff they can’t yet afford, creating a debt that has to be paid tomorrow.

Jake Lilley, senior policy adviser at Fincap, explains why buy now, pay later needs regulating.

Zip’s not been doing so great. In Australia, it’s had to up its efforts with debt collectors as too many people are failing to repay loans.

I don’t know about you, but in a game of word-association, I don’t say “debt collectors” when you say “fearlessness”.

I might say “Nelson Mandela”, or “Charles Upham”, but I’m not going to say “Zip”.

Zip’s purpose is to make loans, so people spend more, so the shops that accept Zip get richer.

Rival BNPL lender Afterpay makes an even bigger claim for its purpose, which is an even greater misuse of English.

“We are proud to be creating financial freedom for all,” it boasts.

Wow. Who knew?

In my fictional word association, when you say “Afterpay”, I don’t say “financial freedom”.

I say “loans”, or “debt”.

screen grab Afterpay's Orwellian doublespeak claim.

Loans and debt are the exact opposite of financial freedom, which is a term describing the state of having sufficient money to be able to choose to never work again.

Now, Afterpay may be facilitating financial freedom for its executives, and shareholders, but the only freedom people using it get, is very narrow.

This is the freedom to buy something of relatively modest cost, before they have the money to pay for it.

No BNPL lenders make such vaunted claims.

Laybuy uses fairly doublespeak-free language to describe what it does.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Buy now, pay later apps constantly push marketing at account holders, keeping them in a hyper-aware state about what they could spend their money on.

“People want their products now, but may not be able to pay for it in full today, or may simply wish to spread the cost over time,” Laybuy says.

“Laybuy’s mission is to revolutionise the way we spend across all sectors of the market, and provide a solution that is tailored to you or your business’ needs,” it says.

The honesty about this is on two levels.

First, there’s limited abuse of language here.

Second, it recognises that the main beneficiaries of its service are businesses, not shoppers.

It’s plain speaking in BNPL’s doublespeak world.

BNPL doublespeak could be about to suffer a squashing blow from governments here, the UK and Australia.

They’re planning to regulate BNPL loans, which stand accused of making loans to people who can’t afford repayments.

Regulators in all three countries have worked out that BNPL lenders have cleverly managed to fool people using BNPL doublespeak into not realising they’re taking out loans.

It looks like regulation may force them to speak a bit more plainly.

