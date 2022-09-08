Tom Pullar-Strecker: KiwiSaver GST backlash shows power of vested interests

Tom Pullar-Strecker is a senior business journalist with Stuff specialising in economic issues.

OPINION: Fan or critic, the Government’s ill-fated proposal to simplify and expand the application of GST on fees charged by investment funds was not as big a deal as some have made out.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) estimated the change might chop $103 billion off the value of KiwiSaver accounts by 2070 and another $83b from the value of other investments.

It was those eye-watering numbers, pages deep in a regulatory impact statement released by Inland Revenue that helped fuel the backlash to the proposed tax change and prompt a government “U-turn”.

Could a rule change that was billed as raising $225m a year in extra tax really have led to such huge losses?

It’s possible, but unlikely.

The FMA, not unreasonably, assumed that the rule change would have chipped 0.1% off the value of investment funds each year.

In other words, if someone was paying a fee of $750 a year on a KiwiSaver balance of $50,000, they might instead have paid a fee of $800 with the GST factored in.

If the maths there seems surprising, it may help to understand that the change would not have slapped 15% GST on KiwiSaver fees, as may have been widely understood, but would instead have added GST to the fees that KiwiSaver scheme managers paid to the managers of funds that they in turn invest in.

The distinction is a bit of a technicality, as the tax on those fees could have been ultimately expected to largely flow through to investors.

More questionably, the FMA’s model assumed that the value of KiwiSaver funds would continue ratcheting up at the same rate that they have in the past, before factoring in the growing number of people reaching retirement and cashing out their accounts, which it did adjust for.

In other words, the regulator assumed investment returns in the recent past would continue to be the norm, right the way through to 2070.

No need to fret too much about climate change, economic decline, or global Armageddon then, according to the FMA’s model everything in the financial markets in 2070 is going to be tickety-boo.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The GST change would have seen KiwiSaver scheme managers pay more in GST to some kinds of fund managers.

And it is the loss of that compound interest on those account balances from the time the tax would have been applied in 2026 through to 2070 that adds up.

Arguably that is the only approach the FMA could have taken in its model, but what its calculation lacks is any type of “counterfactual”.

Assuming the extra cash future governments collected from the GST change was applied against government debt, the benefit of that would also compound handsomely over 54 years.

Can we really be confident that returns from investment funds will compound at a faster rate than the interest rate at which the Government can borrow money over the next several decades?

If we could, then that would beg the question of why the Government doesn’t borrow up to the eyeballs right now and invest all it can in the share market.

The reality is that the FMA’s calculations were never really that relevant to the decision being made and probably merited the low billing they got in the IR’s regulatory statement.

The impact of the tax change was best described not in a one-sided compound equation, but instead much more simply in terms of the estimated tax collected, which at $225m a year, is a sum that equates to just over 0.2% of the Crown’s total annual tax take.

That’s not a trivial amount, though it is a mole hill compared to the mountain of extra tax the National government began raising in 2012 when it made employer contributions to KiwiSaver taxable.

Employer contributions to KiwiSaver totalled $2.3b last year, so put income tax on that through the FMA’s compounding model and it will have slashed the value of KiwiSaver savings by several trillion dollars by 2070.

If the FMA’s model was good for the goose, which I’m arguing it probably wasn’t, but if it was, then it ought to be good for the gander.

Anyone could argue the toss on whether it is actually a good idea to apply GST more comprehensively to investment fund fees.

It would have tidied up an area of taxation that is currently a confusing mess.

But it is a confusing mess that Inland Revenue and financial services firms have lived with for a while.

It is also one that Sir Michael Cullen’s Tax Working Group ultimately recommended was probably not worth sorting, after finding the advice it received split down the middle.

Other than in terms of the considerable embarrassment caused, it is probably little skin off the Government’s nose to scrap the whole idea.

It wouldn’t have raised any tax until after the change was planned to come into effect in April 2026, anyway.

It is probably no surprise, given the strength and success of the backlash, that it was wealthier people who would have lost most from applying GST more widely on investment fund fees.

Overall, GST is a “regressive tax” that least favours the poor.

But wealthier people of course have more invested in investment funds, so had the most to lose from the higher taxation of fees.

Once again on the topic of tax, they have conveyed their interests swiftly and effectively.