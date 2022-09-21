Dileepa Fonseka: Use your vote, renters, you're more powerful than you think

Sustainability Trust chief executive Georgie Ferrari says the trust has been inside 9000 homes this year, and seen the best and worst of the capital's housing stock.

Dileepa Fonseka is a senior Stuff journalist who writes on business and politics.

OPINION: The greeting I get from the Uber driver who picks me up from Wellington Airport probably goes against most of the coolest little capital’s branding guidelines: “Everyone in Wellington should leave this city.”

The 28-year-old tells me he moved to the capital from Christchurch because his wife got a well-paying job in the bureaucracy.

Now she realises her mistake and tells him “money isn’t everything” – they’re trying to move back to Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Dileepa Fonseka: The meeting that shows why housing is broken and never gets fixed

* The politics of housing is changing - even if progress is slow

* There is nothing wrong with building too many houses

* Life in a 'vertical neighbourhood' – the housing young buyers covet



He will also be a first-time voter at the local government elections because he was granted residency along with nearly 200,000 others through the 2021 Resident Visa and intends to use this hard-earned right.

But even if people like him hadn’t been granted those rights, the electorate would still be changing.

More than six years ago, economists Shamubeel and Selena Eaqub wrote a book called Generation Rent, on the increasing unaffordability of housing and the increasing disenfranchisement of younger people.

Back then, the majority of adults in Auckland were renters and today there are greater numbers of millennials in the voter base than ever before.

The Eaqubs’ numbers show millennials were the largest potential voting demographic during the 2020 general election, and this year’s council elections will be the first where millennials of voting age outnumber baby boomers.

In the capital, there are already signs of change at work. A 1News Kantar poll of likely voters has found a near dead heat between Rongotai MP and former deputy mayor Paul Eagle and former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau.

Within that poll only 5% of Wellington voters ranked “protecting heritage homes/suburbs” as a top priority. The vast majority of Wellington City residents backed intensification: 64% supported it in their own neighbourhoods, versus 22% in opposition and 14% who didn’t express an opinion.

You wouldn’t have picked these things if you had been listening to the cacophony of Nimbys, or looked at how council elections have played out in the past.

George Heard/Stuff The quality and unaffordability of Wellington’s housing stock has come under scrutiny this election. (File photo)

But all of this doesn’t matter much to the Uber driver. The only question he asks is why Wellington’s rental stock seems to be old and falling apart.

As we drive along, he tells me the story of what happened on his first day in Wellington and why he thinks everyone needs to leave.

Renting is hard everywhere in New Zealand, he says, especially for someone like him.

When you’re an Indian immigrant, a lot of landlords won’t rent to you. They ask subtle questions about how often you cook at home because they assume you will stink out their property if you do.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff On 1News/Kantar polling there’s not much in the Wellington race between Paul Eagle, second left, and Tory Whanau, far right.

But the situation is worse in Wellington because there is such a shortage of decent properties.

The first property he stayed in was meant to be a stop-gap while he found a place for him and his wife to live long term, but even he didn’t expect what he found: a villa in disrepair crammed tight with eight other people. He describes it as having this terrible mouldy smell that matched the black and green mould lining the ceiling.

“If you stay in there, you’re definitely going to get sick,” he says.

He remembers walking out of that house, buying a six-pack of Corona, drinking four of them and spending the night alone in a motel room. The next day he caught a ferry back to the South Island, but he would be back in Wellington soon enough to search for another place to live.

Now, several years later, he and his wife are ready to pack it in for Christchurch, which he believes has more affordable housing.

He believes “100%” that the capital city needs to build more apartments and, like the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, is puzzled about the lack of development in the city.

SUPPLIED Millennials are projected to have the largest share of the voting age population in this year’s council elections.

But just because demographics might be moving one way doesn’t mean the balance of power will shift this election.

A person who has worked on a number of local election campaigns told me to think of elections like a bathtub, with voters as the water inside. During a general election, the bathtub is full of water. You get regular turnout, so it’s just a matter of scooping up the largest share of voters out of that bathtub.

But in a local government election, every candidate basically has to fill the bathtub with their own scoops of water. That means being a well-known name in your own right, mobilising your supporters by door-knocking them, or motivating them to turn up some other way.

These are big asks for newcomers who want to change things.

Which brings us to that Uber driver’s theory about why people should leave Wellington. He thinks people shouldn’t have to put up with those kinds of living conditions. And with net migration remaining negative, leaving is no doubt an option many are exercising.

But Generation Rent shouldn’t discount exercising their right to vote either. They are much more numerous and powerful than they think.