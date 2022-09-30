Hunting out stocks that offer the best bang for your buck and bring cash in the door

In a volatile market and an uncertain environment, investors are favouring stocks that generate reliable dividends.

Tina Morrison is a Stuff business reporter specialising in listed companies and financial markets.

ANALYSIS: If you’re looking for cash in these constrained economic times, you might want to hone in on companies which offer the best bang for your buck in dividends.

A dividend is an investor’s share of the profits a company makes and tend to be higher for lower risk, mature businesses like telcos, utilities and infrastructure which are cash cows but don’t have a lot of growth ahead of them, such as telecommunications company Spark or electricity company Meridian Energy.

High growth technology companies like cloud accounting software firm Xero don’t tend to pay dividends, preferring to reinvest their money to drive future growth. Investors wanting to see a return from these types of investments would need to sell their shares.

In Xero’s case, that would have worked out for investors who bought shares in the initial public offering at $1 each, with the stock closing on the ASX on Thursday at A$77 (NZ$86).

However share prices go up and down all the time and are often unpredictable. Dividends by contrast offer a more predictable return of cash which investors can spend.

It’s a trade-off between a regular high dividend stream, or long-term growth which often leads to higher share prices.

Craigs Investment Partners investment director Mark Lister notes that in a volatile market and an uncertain environment, people are looking for income like reliable dividends.

Steady dividend paying companies also tend to be lower risk, more resilient during difficult times and perform better during recessionary periods, he says.

“They are the safer ones,” Lister says. “At the moment, people are nervous, people are cautious, and people are looking for safety.”

Analysts calculate the dividend yield, the estimated income return of a stock, by dividing a company’s annual dividend by its share price. For example, if a company has a $20 share price and pays an annual dividend of $1, its dividend yield would be 5%.

Based on analyst forecast for company dividends over the coming financial year and Thursday’s closing share prices on the NZX, Craigs estimates telecommunications network company Chorus has a yield of 7.8%, while electricity company Meridian Energy has a yield of 4.8% and real estate company Property for Industry has a yield of 4.7%.

Still, Lister warns that dividend yields are only one piece of the puzzle when evaluating whether a stock is a good buy.

Just like you wouldn’t buy a property investment based only on the rental yield it’s generating, you shouldn’t buy a share based on the dividend yield alone.

There may be some outliers with a high dividend yield because their share price is really low – that could mean the market has concerns about its future prospects which would mean the dividend wasn’t sustainable.

Lister says most investors have a mix of stocks in their portfolio with some safe, steady dividend payers that keep cash coming in the door as well as a few longer term growth stocks.