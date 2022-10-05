Dileepa Fonseka: Why I'd be happy to see more ghost homes

This ‘ghost home’ on Waiheke is recorded as belonging to "Her Majesty the Queen".

Dileepa Fonseka is a senior Stuff journalist who writes on business and politics.

OPINION: Ghost homes satisfy all the right criteria when it comes to scapegoats for the housing crisis.

The first criterion is that the target of blame must be someone who is not you, this generally rules out most of the main causes of the crisis.

The people to blame for the crisis are those who oppose more housing in their backyards and buyers who cash-in on low interest rates by piling into the housing market all at once – in other words, most of us.

The second criteria for a scapegoat must be that they are doing something that really, really annoys you.

This is why “ghost homes” – the colloquial name for unoccupied homes – are a popular target of blame for the housing crisis, just like Asian migrants and foreign investors once were before them.

Around 2016, it became very difficult to have a conversation with anybody without hearing about how “someone they knew” had gone to an auction and been outbid by Indian and Chinese “foreign investors”.

The Queen's ghost house on Waiheke has been empty since 2014.

And every once in a while you would find out that one of the “foreign investors” being blamed was just some Asian New Zealander you knew who bid on a house.

Empty houses are blamed for the housing crisis by people who follow the same type of logic.

They walk down their street, see more than one empty building, and instantly buy into the idea that empty houses are to blame for the housing crisis.

The blame game is made easier by the fact that only an idiot would refuse to rent or sell their house while rents are stupidly expensive and house prices have gone through the roof.

Which is why large numbers of ghost homes are generally only seen in housing markets where there is an oversupply of housing.

Japan has an estimated 10 million ghost homes and at one stage was trying to sell them to people for US$550 (NZ$965) each.

After World War II, Japan had a huge housing shortage so ramped up measures to encourage new supply, and never stopped. The nation was building 1 million homes per year right through the 2000s, according to Japanese news agency Nikkei.

Japan has an estimated 10 million 'ghost homes'.

Singapore, home to one of the most successful state-run house-building programmes in the world, encountered a similar problem in 2019, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore highlighting there were so many vacant houses that vacancy rates had surpassed historical averages and rents were falling.

As it turns out, there are people who intentionally leave their houses empty in New Zealand, but they are surprisingly few in number.

So few that a Wise Group study observed filling those empty homes may not be worth the effort, and the Government scrapped a planned initiative around using more of them for housing.

This is where the story could have ended, but as we all know, ghosts are already dead so can never actually die.

The Wise Group’s work indicates that somewhere around 9500 homes could be vacant for no good reason.

This number is a pittance compared to a nationwide housing stock of nearly 2 million houses and more than 600,000 rental properties.

It seems hard to believe that adding fewer than 10,000 houses would make a big difference in a country with the highest housing affordability stress in the OECD for low-income households, and where housing affordability deteriorated to its worst level on record at the end of last year.

However, 10,000 homes is nearly half of what Kiwibank estimated the housing deficit at in an August report when it put the deficit at just 23,000 homes.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr says we need an oversupply of housing.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr says there are a lot of assumptions in that 23,000 figure.

Kerr says the number is “rubbery” and “a very rough guesstimate”, more about the direction of travel than an absolute number.

It is also an estimate of when the market will reach equilibrium, where house prices are no longer skyrocketing, rather than a marker of what we need to build to solve the housing crisis.

“I would say we need to go a bit beyond equilibrium, we need an oversupply, and we need it keep moving in that direction of more supply outstripping demand.”

Making real progress on the housing crisis is about building a lot more houses every year rather than simply inserting a few thousand extra houses into the market during a one-off event.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says people will use more housing resources as supply increases.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says the reason we need an oversupply of housing is that people are using fewer houses than they should.

They have adapted to the housing crisis by sleeping in cars and crowding into houses.

If housing supply increases, instead of sharing one house between 10 people you might only share it between three or four.

In other words, a surplus of ghost homes won’t be a sign of failure, it will be a sign that people have lots of houses to choose from.

So it’s too bad that we still just don't have very many of them.