I spent $298 on 15 mostly bulk items at Costco – they would have cost $401 to $467 at my local supermarkets

Costco shoppers were faced with an eftpos outage on Monday morning. I was in the middle of the madness.

Rob Stock is a Stuff business reporter specialising in money and consumer affairs issues.

ANALYSIS: I did my first shop at Costco, and I was blown away by the prices, but disappointed that the range was more limited than I had expected.

When I got home after my Costco outing on Monday, I priced out the goods I bought for $298 at Costco, using the prices for the same or equivalent products, at my local Countdown, New World and Pak 'n Save.

I would have spent $401 at Pak 'n Save, $458 at Countdown, and $467 at New World.

I should say right now that I did not do a weekly grocery shop at Costco.

This Costco trip was me bulk-buying groceries that are staples in my diet.

These included things that are sold in small packs at the mainstream supermarkets but large ones at Costco, which makes a direct price comparison more difficult.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The shelves are now stocked at Costco in Auckland pending its grand opening on September 28. There were few prices on the shelves when media were shown round the store.

I keep my carb intake relatively low. I'm no Keto purist, but by excluding sugar, flour and potatoes, I’ve managed to get back to my pre-lockdown weight, and feel a lot healthier.

I eat a lot more fruit, salad and vege than I used to, and have switched out flour for almond flour when I want to bake bread.

I tend to be interested these days in the price of things like extra virgin olive oil, beetroot, mushrooms, quinoa, fresh spinach, sesame dressing, nuts and seeds.

I also tend to eat more chicken and beef than I used to, and more tofu.

But where supermarkets do a 400g bag of almond flour, Costco does a 1.6kg sack.

Forget 250g of quinoa. Costco does a 1kg pack.

One litre of olive oil? Costco does a 3L bottle, or kegs of the stuff. A 500g pack of premium beef mince? I bought a 4.2kg lump of the stuff (probably the better part of a month’s supply) which I broke into smaller parts to freeze for later use.

Costco had a limited range of herbs and spices, and had sold out of cinnamon, but the 510g jar of dried garlic flakes I bought for $11.98 would have cost me $21 in small packets at Pak ‘n Save.

ROB STOCK/Stuff These are all mega-sized items I bought from Costco, but being used to small pack sizes I still have to look twice to realise that's a 2kg sack of quinoa, and a 1.6kg sack of almond flour.

Since when would I ever want a 15g pack of any herb or spice? I don’t want to buy cinnamon ten times a year for my resident home bakers. The same goes for sesame dressing sold by my local supermarkets in 150ml bottles. Costco sells 1L bottles of it.

The supermarkets’ strategy of selling us smaller portions at high prices of some things keeps us going back.

What was in my Costco shop? 10 cans Edgell chickpeas 400g, Kotex ultrathins 112-pack, Band-Aids, a 2kg jar of Sandhurst pitted kalamata olives, 3 litres of Spanish olive oil, one litre of Kewpie sesame dressing, 1.6kg almond flour, 2kg organic quinoa, garlic granules, 1kg organic cocoa powder, 350g baby spinach, 650g white button mushrooms, 4.2kg premium ground beef, 2.296kg chicken breasts, and 850g firm tofu.

Two of the items on the list were not especially good value: the cocoa and the sanitary pads.

Stuff/Stuff Premium beef mince at Costco is sold in huge packs, and costs $11.99 a kilo. Shoppers will need some freezer space for that.

One of the things about Costco out west is that it’s basically a massive concrete bunker in an area with what appears to be relatively poor phone coverage.

As a result, I could not price check items on my phone in-store.

The quality of the things I bought appeared to match the quality from the supermarkets, but buying in bulk really does make sense for households who have the money to do it, and the space to store it.

I would have spent more, but cinnamon wasn’t the only gap in the Costco range.

If it had cereals, I couldn’t find them. Ditto environmentally-friendly detergents.

ROB STOCK/Stuff I want to buy some herbs and spices I use a lot in larger pots, most notably garlic, cinnamon and ginger, which we get through quickly in our house.

I couldn’t find a bunch of the seeds and dried goods that come in expensive, small packets at the supermarkets.

When I priced out my shop at the supermarkets when I got home, I detected some better deals than I had noticed before on things like olive oil at Costco’s competitors.

Could that be the beginning of a competition effect?