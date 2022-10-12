Dileepa Fonseka: Think Big 2.0 stalls and Wayne Brown rises

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisors, to begin setting up in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

Dileepa Fonseka is a senior Stuff journalist who writes on business and politics.

OPINION: A few days before Wayne Brown was elected mayor of Auckland, I sat down with someone who laid out his case for why he thought a lot of people were likely to vote for him.

“The plumbing of government is blocked ... sometimes you have to flush the system, and you need to get somebody in who might be a bit agricultural about stuff.

“This is the trade-off with politics. You can have the thing where you’re really nice and everyone feels quite warm and fuzzy about that. But after a while people then go, ‘Yeah, but my tap’s still leaking, and I can’t get down the road, and it’s not safe outside’.”

If Brown edged out a win, he said, it wouldn’t be about big government versus small government, left versus right or even old versus young – but a frustration with how little was being fixed.

One of the lessons from the Efeso Collins and Brown match-up is that Labour’s community organising machine in Auckland is either a shadow of what it once was, or struggling to find motivated volunteers.

If the Collins campaign reflects the state of Labour’s campaign machinery in Auckland, then it could signal some real problems ahead for the general election next year.

But why wasn’t the Collins campaign able to motivate enough volunteers? Maybe the reason lies in one of the other lessons I take away from the Brown campaign’s success.

According to politics news website Politik, the Brown campaign was founded on polling that showed a lot of discontent with big visions.

I suspect the real frustration is not that all these big ideas are taking off but that many of them haven’t left the ground yet, or the delivery work seems to be dragging on forever.

And while Brown might have had plenty of complaints about the bureaucratic culture of “Wellington”, if you go the capital you will find even the public servants are frustrated at how slowly everything is going.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Wayne Brown’s campaign has its roots in polling which shows people are frustrated with “big vision” projects.

Browse the shelves at Unity Books in Wellington and you’ll find a book by Alicia McKay – From Strategy to Action – that covers exactly this issue.

“Strategy execution occurs at a dismal rate in the public sector and we are struggling to get shit done,” McKay writes.

“The consequences of this are obvious and troubling; wasted time, wasted money and a frustrated public service who find themselves unable to deliver improvements for their customers and community.”

This is a problem because right now we are in the middle of Think Big 2.0 and it is stalling.

When the NZ Upgrade programme was launched – a list of big infrastructure projects that the Government promised to fund – it was touted as the biggest infrastructure spend since “Think Big”.

But since then there have been plenty of other announcements with large dollar amounts attached to them, including the $14.6 billion tunnelled light rail project, which Treasury says could end up costing nearly $30b.

The numbers are eye-watering, but we seem to be seeing precious little of it come out the other side in the form of construction activity.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Infrastructure construction activity is below pre-pandemic levels, even though there is a substantial pipeline of work.

Some of the money was even sitting around unspent in Grant Robertson’s recently released update on the Government books.

The Infrastructure Commission’s infrastructure pipeline shows only five Government projects over $500 million were at construction phase this year: City Rail Link, Transmission Gully, Watercare’s Central Interceptor, the Eastern Busway in Auckland and the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says statistics measuring construction activity on civil works infrastructure projects are sitting below the average level of activity we saw before the pandemic in 2019, even though we now have an established infrastructure pipeline.

Infrastructure delivery activity (“other construction” activity in the GDP numbers) has been falling all year: down 4.2% in the December to March quarter, then another 3.6% fall from March to June.

But there has been a stalling of progress even in areas like mental health, where a report earlier this year found “improvements in services have not materialised as we had hoped for over this time”.

When the pipes have leaks, you can pour in all the water you like, but you will be lucky if you see water come out of the tap at the other end.

This is a problem for a Government heading into an election. Promises have less value if people don’t believe there will be follow-through.

The Government foresaw some of these problems early on in its term and put in place an implementation unit based on the philosophy of “deliverology”, a term coined by former McKinsey consultant Michael Barber.

But right now it seems like our version of deliverology is getting the kind of outcomes Canada’s did.

A Canadian public servant was asked what happened to “deliverology” by Policy Options magazine in 2019 and replied: “Is deliverology still a thing? I know the office is still there, but no one talks about it.”