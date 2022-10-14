Labour takes immigration from 'reset' to 'rebalance' to 'rebrand'

Immigration Minister Michael Wood made an announcement about changes to residency visa criteria.

ANALYSIS: Last week, Finance Minister Grant Robertson forgot what his Government’s immigration policy was called.

This week, Immigration Minister Michael Wood appears to hope people might forget what was originally in it.

Robertson lapsed into calling the Government’s immigration approach a “reset” rather than a “rebalance” while talking to financial news agency Bloomberg.

However, the unusual part wasn’t that mistake, but how he chose to sell the policy.

“We've done our immigration reset, and that reset is set to pay dividends.”

Robertson explained what those dividends were, and none of them were related to anything Stuart Nash said when he actually announced the reset.

Nash’s announcement was about making migration harder, but Robertson made it sound like the reset was about improving a system mired in delays.

“We’ve focused on giving Immigration New Zealand the resources and the capacity to be able to meet the demand that there is.”

A lot has happened since Nash made that announcement in 2021: inflation pressures have been blamed on a lack of skilled migrants, the Reserve Bank has signalled interest rates will continue to rise while labour supply remains tight, attempts at quotas to bring in workers have fallen short on several occasions, support for the Government has taken a tumble, and there has been a backlash internationally and domestically to New Zealand’s treatment of migrants.

The migrant community has also been getting increasingly vocal over how migrants have been portrayed and the problems they have been blamed for.

Tensions have been especially high between the Labour Party and the sizeable Indian community in Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Michael Wood’s policy was an attempt to rebrand the Government’s approach to immigration.

Labour has enjoyed broad-based support within the Indian community since the times of David Lange, but this has changed in recent years. In 2019 RNZ reported several Labour Party members of Indian descent resigned over the party’s rhetoric around immigration – tensions have worsened since.

Some frustrations with New Zealand immigration issues have even filtered through to the highest echelons of the Indian Government.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar directly criticised New Zealand’s immigration rules, saying they had become unfair since the country re-opened its borders.

That is why the Government had two real audiences for its major immigration announcement on Wednesday: businesses and migrants – and the announcement was about rebranding the Government’s approach to both of those audiences.

The announcement was made in Wood’s seat of Mount Roskill, an electorate where Asians outnumber Pākeha and that is sometimes mockingly referred to as “mini Gujarat”.

Then there is Wood himself, who has maintained his own personal popularity with Asian communities despite the “Chinese-sounding names” saga and other incidents that have seen the Labour Party leak migrant votes to other parties.

Then there was what Wood said, facing questions from journalists he ventured into the kind of full-throated defence of immigration more typically seen from his opposite numbers like Erica Stanford from National, Ricardo Menéndez March from the Green Party or James McDowall from ACT.

“Migrants are not the problem when it comes to underinvestment in New Zealand's infrastructure,” Wood said.

“Underinvestment from past governments is the problem and in fact migrants can play a critical role, for example in the housing space, in terms of supporting us.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Migrant communities have been getting increasingly vocal about immigration policy.

Wood also admitted Immigration New Zealand had been processing residency applications slowly because the planning range was set too low. His solution was to remove the planning range altogether.

The planning range is a target for the number of residency visas the Government seeks to hand out over two years.

When they came to power the Labour-NZ First Government cut the planning range number and then couldn’t come to an agreement on what the new number should be when that target expired.

The disagreement meant tens of thousands of migrants were left languishing in a queue that barely moved.

For more than a year the Government insisted residency applications were being processed at the normal rate and the planning range had little relevance to speed, but now Wood says: “The previous system restricted the number of applications which were progressed through a planning range, this meant that only 40% of SMC[Skilled Migrant Category] applications were processed in 2019.”

However, sometimes rebrands can paper over things that haven’t really changed.

At the event on Wednesday, Wood made no promises about the fate of migrants who used to live here but were locked out when the borders closed.

Meanwhile, people protesting on behalf of these “stranded” migrants were told to move their protest signs away from the venue and out on to the road.

There were also details buried in the announcement revealing future pathways to residency could be a lot stricter under the new system.

Under the current system migrants need 160 points to qualify for residency, made up of different things like work experience and education.

Traditionally these points were set in relation to the planning range. If the Government wanted 90,000 people to be granted residency over two years then it would calculate where the points level would need to be for the number of people it wanted.

The points level will initially be raised to 180 but soon a new simplified points system will come into force which will require people to have a “pass mark” of six points to qualify for residency.

The Government will still be able to raise or lower the “pass mark” for points until it gets the number of migrants it wants – but because there is no planning range you won’t know what number the Government is aiming for.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Michael Wood defended the need for immigration at his announcement on Wednesday.

Immigration consultant Iain MacLeod says it is a mistake to think of this system as “uncapped”:

“This is the Government that’s been telling us for three or four years ‘too many immigrants’, ‘we've got to wean ourselves off foreigners’, blah, blah, blah.

“There's no way this is open slather, no way.

“So how do they control the numbers? We're going to wake up one morning and the pass mark will no longer be six, it will be seven, or it will be eight.”

MacLeod says most migrants will need to work here for three years to qualify for residency if the number stays at six.

But there is no guarantee they will actually get it, because any future Government can raise the pass mark.

MacLeod says the new Accredited Work Visa has a three-year limit that can’t be renewed. This means migrants will simply be flushed out of the system if they haven’t satisfied the criteria for residency by the time their three years are up.

The system will also leave them vulnerable to migrant exploitation because their visas will be tied to their employers during those years.

That is why MacLeod, whose consultancy stretches across both Australia and New Zealand, will still be recommending Australia to those who want to move.

He says in New Zealand you'll work for three years and “hope like hell the government doesn't change the rules, or the points you need to get in”.

But in Australia you can apply for residency before you move, no job required.

“The advice I'm going to be giving people is New Zealand remains incredibly risky unless the government builds in some safeguards.”