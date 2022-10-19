Dileepa Fonseka: Why it's harder than ever to predict the economic weather

Dileepa Fonseka is a senior Stuff journalist who writes on business and politics.

OPINION: On a recent trip to Wellington it rained every day I was there, but each day someone told me to expect a fine day the next.

Optimists reasoned a sunny day was likely just around the corner because it had been raining for so many days before – they were wrong.

But bad weather is not always bad for everyone.

READ MORE:

* The S word that has businesses and bankers worried

* Weaning New Zealand off financial heroin

* 'It’s going to hurt': Kiwis warned to hunker down ahead of ‘year of the squeeze’

* What can central banks actually do about inflation?



Legendary Formula 1 racing driver Ayrton Senna famously said you can overtake 15 cars in wet weather, but not when conditions are clear.

The philosophy has become a message of hope on the LinkedIn pages of those at the “big end of town” who are trying to console themselves about how unpredictable everything has become all of a sudden.

Unfortunately, that philosophy does not necessarily carry over as cleanly to navigating the current economic climate.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Nobody really knows how long you might have to wait for one of those “good days”.

Senna likely knew every part of those racetracks like the back of his hand, but that is not so much the case when it comes to people trying to navigate their way through multiple economic and political crises right now.

Fisher Funds head of fixed income David McLeish uses recent numbers out of the United States to show just how unpredictable things have become – and how nobody seems to be able to decide how to interpret the data.

An unexpectedly large piece of inflation data out of the US recently caused stocks to plunge in value, but these plunges reversed themselves before the day was out.

For the NASDAQ the rebound represented the fourth-largest reversal of fortune, within a single day, in that stock exchange’s history.

“We’ve got a lot of indecision both to the upside and downside,” McLeish says.

“Typically, volatility in the past kind of has a trend to it: it’s all up or all down. What we’re seeing right now is a lot of up and down – more down than up – but it’s in both directions, which is quite unique.”

McLeish says the volatility is being caused by major differences in opinion on the path of interest rates, inflation and how much impact monetary policy is likely to actually have on economic activity.

It means markets are swinging one way then the other as people change their minds.

Sometimes the data can tell us different things within a very short space of time.

In New Zealand, it was less than a month ago when rental price index​ numbers on the “flow” of properties – rents paid by people moving into new properties – experienced their largest year-on-year dive since records began.

But on Tuesday, rental inflation was one of a number of factors driving inflation higher.

Even where the data is uncontested, an unexpectedly large inflation number can be interpreted different ways.

The shock of the inflation number on Tuesday was capitalised on by National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis, who said the figures were “much worse than even the most pessimistic predictions”.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson tried to stem the tide of negativity by noting “inflation has eased slightly” – by slight he meant an inflation rate 0.08 percentage points less than the previous quarter.

One of the problems is when we see inflation announcements like the one on Tuesday – an inflation rise steeper than predicted by any bank economist – we are looking at something unaffected by recent interest-rate moves.

Economists estimate it can take a year to 18 months for interest-rate moves to be felt, which means the inflation we see in the numbers today was likely caused by rate decisions made a year or more before.

So while high inflation is uncomfortable, and can send confidence and market sentiment plunging, it can also signal interest-rate hikes are likely to come to an end because central banks have already raised rates a lot and the effect of those haven’t been felt yet.

Under the old low-inflation regime, interest rates could be held low and economic cycles could be allowed to run hotter for longer – which led to a more predictable and less volatile economic environment.

Low-inflation led to “rules” you could follow reasonably reliably, like the one that, when stocks soared in value, bonds fell and vice versa.

Now those rules have changed and people are having to adapt to an interest-rate and inflation environment they may not have experienced in their adult lifetimes.

When stocks were soaring, the value of bonds used to decline, but high inflation and interest rates are killing both at the same time now.

McLeish says the hunt for more diversification is part of the reason Fisher Funds is launching an Australasian private debt fund this Thursday to lend directly to businesses – something that will likely be welcomed by many in the business community who have rued the reluctance of banks to lend for things that aren't property.

Just because the weather is cloudy doesn’t mean there aren’t some silver linings to the storm clouds ahead.