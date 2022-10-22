Mike O'Donnell: Opening the door to the next age of popular music

IMF economist Harald Finger discusses the prospects for the New Zealand economy from Washington, DC.

OPINION: Forty years ago this month, Yamaha Audio released the DX7 synthesiser and keyboard.

The machine and the underlying technology were a gamechanger for the music industry and transformed the face of pop music.

The DX7 was the world’s first digital synthesiser and included 32 patches to allow the performer to emulate everything from guitars, to tubular bells, a referee’s whistle or a steam train.

Importantly it presented them in a way such that those with little talent (A Flock of Seagulls) or even none (Milli Vanilli) were able to sound good.

A couple of years earlier, another Japanese company, Roland, had released the Roland 808 rhythm composer. This was the first drum machine that allowed musicians to programme rhythms and allow a basic form of analogue synthesis rather playing pre-recorded sounds.

It was followed by the Roland 909, which became the industry standard for drum machines in the 1980s and beyond.

Together these two creations from Yamaha and Roland – a synthesiser and a drum machine - opened the door to a whole new range of sounds and a whole new paradigm of creativity. To be clear, they weren’t the first synthesiser or the first drum machine, but both pieces of kit combined great execution with brilliant user interface.

They made it easy to sound good or at least mildly competent, which was arguably all you needed in the 1980s when MTV, brand consultants and pop commodification specialists took the commercialisation of music to new levels.

However, in empowering musicians with more creative execution horsepower, it saw the atomisation of mainstream pop rock into hundreds of sub-genres.

Punk rock broke down into new wave, progressive, indie and eventually grunge. Heavy metal specialised into plastic metal, hair metal, speed metal, black metal and crust (yep, it’s a thing).

Rap evolved into hip-hop, gangsta and trap. And so it goes on.

Thanks in large part to these two pieces of enabling kit, music changed forever. And it changed because the two tools democratised music. Amateurs could sound like professionals, and the previously sloppy sounded tight.

In Auckland last week, a small New Zealand company effectively did the same thing with a new music technology and a new way of using it.

The company is Serato and the technology is called Stems. While few in Aotearoa have ever heard of Serato, the Auckland-based company is a world leader in DJ and studio software.

And last week they went live with a beta version of Stems that lets you deconstruct and reassemble music. So if you like the idea of taking the drum line from Another One Bites the Dust then bolting on a guitar riff from Smells Like Teen Spirit then adding in some vocals from Lorde, now you can.

I’m biased because I’m a director of Serato, but it doesn’t mean I’m not proud of a team going to market after almost two years of lockdown-gestation.

Stems gives performers the ability to solo or remove parts of songs on the fly, allowing you to create live remixes and variations of your favourite songs. You can remove the vocal from that song and listen to it in an instrumental format, or, if you're feeling creative, remove the drums or melody and replace them with a new beat from another track.

While it may seem simple on the surface, deconstructing a piece of audio from one single file is not trivial.

Mixing on a DJ console previously was about adjusting songs using equaliser knobs to adjust frequencies. A bit like the tone knobs on older stereos, you could remove a bit of low or high end, but you were always left with a slightly tweaked version of the complete song.

Stem separation changes the game by using machine learning to identify individual instruments and enables you to remove whole elements from a track.

It's a bit like breaking down your favourite painting into constituents, rather than just changing the lighting. Stems lets you take that painting apart, strip out all the colours, lines and forms, and then put them together in a new way.

Artists and DJs will use Stems for on-the-fly remixing capabilities when they are performing, making live performances more exciting and vibrant.

But Stems is equally applicable to music producers sitting in the studio, giving them the sort of control that previously was only available to sound engineers.

Producers can now go and rediscover a world of songs to manipulate. Unique slices of music that were previously buried behind loud vocals or busy rhythm sections can now be sought out and incorporated into new pieces of work, giving producers new levels of control.

Taken in totality, it’s like we are in the early ’80s again, with artists being gifted those Roland drum machines and Yamaha synthesisers. Really anything could happen.

I’m guessing that in 2030, when we look back at how the face of popular music has changed during the decade, it will be the hard work of a bunch of Kiwis during a period of pandemic-enforced homeworking, that opened the door to that change.

Just no new version of Milli Vanilli please.