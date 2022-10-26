Dileepa Fonseka: Prepare to be stuck in this 'stunted growth' time warp

The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

OPINION: Nearly two weeks ago economics consultancy Infometrics made a prediction about where the official cash rate would go – it was higher than the prediction it made three months before that.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan warned New Zealand was in for two years of “stunted growth” to bring inflation under control.

“Demand needs to be reined in [to] reduce how stretched resources are throughout the economy and to bring inflation under control.

“The effects of skills shortages and supply chain disruptions have been amplified by excessive spending over the last two years.”

The potential casualties of steeper official cash rate hikes included a deepening of house price declines, increased risks of mortgage defaults, and the loss of 60,000 jobs – mostly from jobs that would not be created.

Four days later, Stats NZ released data that had even worse implications.

The inflation figure was higher than forecast and the markets started pricing in the real likelihood of a much larger than expected official cash rate hike of 75 basis points.

In Australia, they are seeing signs of inflation easing, which is just as well because there are also signs that the country’s tolerance of the fight against inflation is beginning to wear thin.

The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets last month with a smaller-than-expected rate hike because of the signs of inflation slowing down.

Bloomberg economist for Australia and New Zealand James McIntyre makes the prediction New Zealand will soon see the same turnaround on the back of a migration rebound.

In the year to June, New Zealand’s population increased by 0.2%, one of the lowest rates of increase in nearly 40 years, but Australia’s migration rebound has been much stronger.

“I would be less downbeat about migration, and it means you need to be less concerned than the RBNZ [Reserve Bank of NZ] is about wages growth in the New Zealand economy,” McIntyre says.

He puts the lag in migration down to how much longer New Zealand took to open its borders.

“Look what’s happened to Australia, how rapidly it’s turned around. We [Australia] opened our borders a few months before – why is New Zealand different to Australia?”

McIntyre also argues Australia and New Zealand will soon see more of their migrating citizens return thanks to turmoil overseas.

A trip to Europe for your OE is not much fun when you can’t get a job and can’t pay your heating bills.

Meanwhile, Australians are beginning to question the cost of the inflation fight.

Over the weekend Australian think tank Future of Work released a 70-page “primer” on inflation, pushing back against the narrative that wage rises are the cause of the current bout of inflation.

Future of Work policy director Greg Jericho argues salary increases being negotiated by workers are not keeping up with the inflation those workers have already experienced, so they cannot be the main driver behind inflation.

“Recent inflation is clearly associated with a further expansion of business profits in Australia, to their highest share ever.

“Attacking inflation by aiming deliberately to increase unemployment and restrain wage growth even further is a ‘blame-the-victim’ policy that will only make workers pay even more for a problem they clearly did not create.”

Firms have been able to raise prices without fear of losing sales, which is partly responsible for the painful price rises experienced by consumers.

Consumers have been able to pay more for these price rises thanks to the economic confidence created by rising asset prices and post-pandemic stimulus.

Stuff House prices are likely to continue falling as interest rates rise.

Similar trends in corporate profitability have been seen all around the world – including New Zealand – hence the growing calls for windfall taxes.

But the broader argument Jericho makes is that the inflation targeting regime is not “neutral” – it affects various sections of society differently.

As the economic climate worsens, real trade-offs will need to be made and there will be a great temptation for governments to do more.

ABN AMRO chief economist Sandra Phlippen​ told a World Economic Forum podcast last month that she doesn’t see inflation getting back to 2% in any country around the world, which means declining real incomes for people.

“Without large-scale intervention here we are going to face the biggest fall in real incomes that we have seen in decades.

“And on top of that there will be industry output losses from either the margin squeeze from these prices, or from rationing, which will be government-induced.”

She says policymakers will face a very tricky situation because rising inflation will cause real pain and the natural response will be for governments all around the world to try to cushion this blow.

But if they compensate people incorrectly, they might pump more stimulus into the economy than needed – again.

Forget a wage price spiral – depending on how central banks and governments walk this tightrope we may well end up stuck in this time warp a lot longer.