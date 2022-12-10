Car dealers implicated in irresponsible loan fails

Car loans can turn toxic, but life in most places is next to impossible without them.

ANALYSIS: A countrywide network of financial mentors has decided to fight back against the tide of irresponsible vehicle financing.

Mentors help people in financial distress get back in control of their money, and unaffordable car loans are the bane of their existence.

At the root of many cases of financial hardship are car loans, they say, and responsible lending laws should have prevented some of these loans from ever being made.

Challenging these loans is painstaking, gruelling work, but if they succeed, the lenders have to pay back all the fees and interest they charged, and unwind the loan.

In theory, the lenders should also be prosecuted, just as when someone caught speeding gets fined, or parks their car on a solid yellow line.

But a lender caught lending irresponsibly is unlikely to get prosecuted.

Glimpses of the mentors’ work first touches public consciousness in decisions made the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) ombudsman scheme.

Mentors challenging a loan first complain to the lender.

When the lender rejects the complaint, the mentor complains to FSCL, the complaints scheme most lower-end lenders belong to.

One of the FSCL cases from this year shows this process in action.

In December last year, the month new tougher responsible lending regulations came in, a woman borrowed $52,000 to buy a car, though $6600 of the loan was in fact premiums for low-quality insurance sold to her by the car dealer.

Within months she was sinking under her enormous loan for a car she had paid far too much for.

The lender denied there was a problem, until her financial mentor complained to FSCL.

“In response to our request [for information], the lender offered to settle the complaint,” FSCL said.

In an economically rational world, this loan should not have existed.

The lender is the professional in this deal. It wants its money back. Borrowers should expect skill and diligence from it. A borrower does not want to suffer. They should check the deal carefully.

But mentors say there is a third interested party in this deal skewing the picture – the dealer selling the car.

Many car loan finance companies allow lenders to apply for loans for car buyers.

The lenders give dealers access to their online application systems. It seems some dealers put in incorrect information.

This happened in the $52,000 loan case, mentors say.

In another FSCL case from this year a $70,000 car loan (also including low-value insurance) a dealer plugged in information saying a car buyer was single (he was not), with no dependents (he had a child), and paying $50 a week in board (he was not living in the cheapest accommodation in Auckland).

“The lender maintained their view that, on the information presented by [the borrower], the loan was affordable,” FSCL said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff For most people car finance works OK. Data from Centrix shows in November, 4.7% of car loans were in arrears.

But the law says the lender must check loans are affordable, and in law, it is responsible for the actions of its agents, which in this case means the dealer.

FSCL does not say whether the borrower lied to the dealer, or the dealer knowingly plugged false information into the system. Both things may have happened.

In another FSCL case from this year, a car buyer was tricked by a dealer into thinking her $20,000 car loan (including low-value insurance) would cost her $155 per fortnight. Instead, repayments were $155 a week. The lender also wrongly told her she had no right to complain.

Car finance applied for by dealers is finance in reverse, mentors allege.

Instead of a loan being sold to the needs and objectives of the borrower, some dealers work out the maximum loan a borrower qualifies for, and then sells as much car and insurance as they can, mentors say.

The more they sell, the more loan and insurance commissions they earn, mentors say.

Privately, mentors express their frustration that tips to the Commerce Commission do not turn into prosecutions.

The FSCL cases lack detail, but they show things that lenders’ systems should have rendered impossible.

The regulator should take a look.

