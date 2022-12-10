Mortgage brokers and the hidden cost of 'free' advice

It comes as falling house prices, tough lending conditions and rising interest rates have potential borrowers nervous. (Video first published in July 2022)

Jessica Wilson is a researcher and writer who works on consumer law and other issues.

OPINION: You may have never used a mortgage broker, but it might surprise you to learn you’re probably paying for their upkeep anyway.

Brokers typically promote their services as “free”. Instead of charging fees, they earn their income from commissions paid by banks and other lenders each time another punter is signed up for a home loan.

But here’s the thing. The cost of these commission payments will ultimately be factored into banks’ lending rates and passed on to all mortgage customers.

We’re not talking small change either. Banks are coy about revealing how much they pay in commissions – ANZ considers the information “commercially sensitive” – but the broking business is a multi-million-dollar earner.

Both banks and brokers argue these arrangements are simply the best way to do things. They contend consumers get access to “free” advice and all this lovely advice would dry up if brokers couldn’t earn commissions.

But it’s an argument with its fair share of critics. And as mortgage costs head higher, you’ve got to question whether the millions that consumers are indirectly paying to fund the supposedly free broking industry is really the best use of their cash.

Conflict of interest slated

Kenneth Hayne, for one, didn’t think so.

Hayne headed up Australia’s royal commission on banking and wanted mortgage brokers banned from earning commissions. Instead, he recommended they should be required to charge upfront fees to borrowers who opted to use their services.

Hayne’s 2019 report on the failings of the Aussie banking industry recounted a litany of problems with commission-based selling and the inherent conflict of interest the practice creates – a conflict that risks customers being signed up for bigger loans as brokers chase their next payday.

Commissions are usually calculated as a percentage of the loan value, so the bigger the loan, the bigger the broker’s payout.

There are plenty of grounds to question how much these commissions influenced higher lending and the rapid house-price growth witnessed on both sides of the Tasman over the past decade.

EDDIE JIM/FAIRFAX MEDIA Commissioner Kenneth Hayne of Australia’s Royal Commission into the Financial Services Industry highlighted the pitfalls he saw in the commission-based selling model used by mortgage brokers.

By Hayne’s reckoning, banning commissions was the only way to get rid of the conflicts they create once and for all.

He also reasoned that switching to a fee-for-service model would likely boost competition in the mortgage market as brokers would have an incentive to chase the best deal for their customers, rather than just the healthiest commission on offer from the banks.

He pointed out the Netherlands had introduced a similar ban and the sky hadn’t fallen. The sun continued to shine and Dutch mortgage brokers continued to earn a crust despite the commission gravy train coming to an end.

Shooting the messenger

Unsurprisingly, the industry was quick to jump on Hayne’s recommendation, predicting dire consequences if commissions were outlawed – including hoards of out-of-work brokers on the streets – and the Aussie government went quiet on the idea.

Similar dire predictions continue to surface whenever anyone questions the wisdom of selling mortgages – or any other financial product – on commission.

So far, the industry’s view has won out and the commission model remains in play.

In the latest round of financial sector reforms here, officials took the position that a ban would lead to an “advice gap” because consumers would be reluctant to pay for brokers’ services.

But it’s a stance that ignores the fact we’re already paying – the costs are just hidden from view.

If, as official wisdom has it, consumers are reluctant to pay upfront for advice, it may well be because existing arrangements have done little to inspire confidence in the market.

A recent survey by the Financial Markets Authority found just 44 per cent of Kiwi consumers trusted mortgage brokers, though homeowners who had used a broker in the past year were prepared to be more generous in their ratings.

Ditching commissions in favour of upfront fees would at least have the benefit of making brokers’ costs transparent – and making it much easier for consumers to judge the value of their services.

Who knows – prospective homeowners may well see value in paying say, a $1000 to $2000 fee, if the broker got them a deal that saved at least that on their mortgage.

We might be prepared to stomach commission-based selling when it comes to used car dealers.

But is it really a good idea for the people charged with providing advice about our finances to be paid the same way?