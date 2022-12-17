Negligence: Can your small acts of stupidity and carelessness get you sued?

A damaged paw led to a $21,207 claim for negligence against a driver. It failed. (File photo)

ANALYSIS: A builder ran over the paw of a dog at a home he was working at, and the owner sued him for $21,207 for negligence.

That sum included $8000 for the insurer (that wanted its money back) as well as the share of treatment costs the owner paid, and their travel costs of $1050 and $3000 of lost income.

Insurers’ policies often allow them to take claims in the name of policyholders, and it is cheap for them to do so through the Disputes Tribunal, the lowest civil court.

The dog owner, and the insurer claimed the man had been negligent in his driving.

But just because an accident has happened, and costs incurred, does not mean someone is automatically negligent.

Sometimes an accident is just an unfortunate accident, even if hindsight suggests it was preventable.

Negligence must be proved on the facts, and in this case, the dog was not behind the ute when the builder began to reverse, but in front of it.

STUFF Willow is recovering from an unprovoked dog attack and $15,000 in vet treatment.

The dog appears to have moved to the right front side of the car, out of sight of the driver, and the ute’s wheel went over its paw.

The owner felt the builder should have secured the dog before he started reversing, but as the tribunal referee put it: “It is natural in hindsight to look at events such as these, and point to what could have been done differently.

“However, that does not mean that not having taken that later-identified preventative action is negligent.”

To establish negligence, the tribunal needs to find the person accused of negligence owed a duty of care to the person claiming a loss, and they need to have breached that duty.

The duty can range from a legal duty like driving carefully, or a tradesman’s duty to be competent when they do work for someone.

A case from May did result in an arborist having to pay to repair artificial turf he had melted by putting down his hot hedge-trimmer.

Not securing the dog was not a duty the builder owed, the tribunal referee decided.

It was just an unfortunate accident.

That case was taken in June this year, but other cases from the year give insights into where bad luck ends, and negligence begins.

In another a man on a narrow, unsealed road went round a very sharp “hair-pin” corner, and came face to face with a logging truck. He swerved into a tree to avoid being crushed.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Logging trucks are big, and they have to hog the road when taking sharp bends on unsealed roads.

There was no doubt the logging truck was partially over the mid-point of the road, but that was not negligence, the referee decided.

Not only was the trucker going at 15kph or less, and stopped immediately, but in order to get around the corner, it was necessary for him to enter the corner slightly wide.

The trucker had met his duty of care in driving. He was not negligent.

And sometimes, an accident just an “act of God”, the tribunal rules.

In February Cyclone Dovi picked up a man’s shed, carried it over his fence, and slammed it into a car parked across the road.

The owner claimed $4378 for repairs to her vehicle.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Cyclone Dovi hit in February. It was classified as a category three tropical storm, meaning it has wind speeds of between 119kph and 157kph.

As with the other cases above, this one has the smell of an insurer puppet-mastering the claim.

Did the owner of the shed fail to take precautions to stop cyclones picking it up and throwing it around?

The tribunal found that shed owners did have a duty to take reasonable care to prevent storms from uprooting them, but despite having secured the shed according to the manufacturer’s guide, Cyclone Dovi’s winds proved too extreme.

That was an act of God.

GOLDEN RULES