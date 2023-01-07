Money 'black box' fail sees lender forced to repay overcharged borrowers

A ‘black box’ system is one that is opaque, and complex, and for us the public, impossible to understand.

ANALYSIS: Nineteen people who borrowed from the lender Latitude​ got a little debt relief after a glitch of the lender’s black box lending system.

The glitch was identified by the Commerce Commission, after I mystery-shopped the lender’s online quote engine, and was offered a loan at an interest rate of 20.99%.

Lenders like Latitude market themselves as calculating interest based on the level of risk a borrower poses of not paying them back.

The lender, which is behind the Gem Visa cards, was offering loans with rates from 8.99% to 24.99%, and I was curious to see what it would offer me.

So irritated was I when I was offered 20.99%​, that I complained to the Commerce Commission, the regulator in charge of policing lenders.

In order to make more loans, more quickly, and more profitably, lenders have embraced technology.

We, the public, apply for loans, online, and increasingly, it’s not humans who generate the offers we get back, but what are euphemistically called “algorithms”, but can better be thought of as “black boxes”.

A black box is defined as “a complex system or device whose internal workings are hidden or not readily understood”.

If a black box system, and not a human, made Latitude’s decision to offer me a loan at 20.99%, I reasoned it was highly likely others had got unfair offers too, and I was right.

Latitude confessed that 19 people were actually given loans with higher interest than was merited by their past financial behaviour.

The lender refunded the affected borrowers $6835.81 in total, which will help them clear their loans early.

The Commerce Commission said Latitude explained its system worked fine, however, it has been provided faulty information by a third-party credit rating supplier.

That was Equifax, part of a global credit reporting company, which collects payments and debt information on just about every adult in the country, and compiles credit reports, and scores on them.

It passed over some duff information on me, apparently, and on at least 19 other people.

The commission sent the lender a “Compliance Advice Letter”, which equates to a solid finger wag of disapproval.

The commission said Latitude implemented a more thorough monitoring processes to ensure the information it received from third parties was accurate.

In a world of black box lenders, it’s important the people who control black box systems monitor them diligently, and honestly.

When a system generates something so incongruous that we notice it, like the 20.99% rate offered to me, we can defend ourselves, and complain.

But when the system generates an unfair outcome that is less startling, people are made poorer, and don’t realise it.

The 19 people who accepted those quotes didn’t notice anything.

We’ve seen other examples. Plenty in fact. The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and Reserve Bank uncovered widespread bank and insurer systems failures after they started looking in 2018.

So far, 500,000 people have been paid a total of $43 million for insurers' systemic overcharging mistakes, which insurers only identified when the regulator started asking hard questions.

Their customers didn’t notice they were being overcharged, or if some did, the insurers only refunded them, but didn’t sort the whole problem out.

Banks had similar issues with loans, and many of those insurance stuff-ups linked directly back to them.

A collective loss of trust in banks and insurers resulted in us creating fair conduct laws that are soon to come in.

Those laws recognise that complex black box systems exist, and that there have to be consequences when it turns out they have failed us.

