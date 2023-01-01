Winton's $4b Sunfield development: Why efforts to remove red tape are proving so difficult

One of New Zealand's largest property developers wants to build Sunfield, a new suburb close to Papakura that would minimise car use.

ANALYSIS: When the Urban Development Bill was going through its third reading in Parliament, Green MP Julie Anne Genter likened the kind of developments that would be green-lit to the solar panel-filled, almost car-free German city of Freiburg.

It’s a place so peaceful that, it is said, the only sounds you can hear are birdsong and the laughter of children.

“Imagine living in this kind of community. It means that you can walk right down to the shops, that houses were built to the highest energy-efficiency standard – incredibly warm, many with solar panels, and all of them surrounded by lush green gardens. This type of living isn't a dream. It exists.”

The then-Minister for Urban Development Phil Twyford said the bill would enable a new type of urban development that would be good for the environment, transform communities, improve housing options, provide access to jobs, green spaces, and amenities.

Most importantly, for these big complex and sustainable developments, the bill was supposed to fix a perennial problem seen in every corner of New Zealand’s planning and consenting system: speed – or rather, the lack of it.

"This legislation is about having a public agency – Kāinga Ora – that can partner with the private sector, with iwi, and with local government to de-risk these projects so that people will invest in them and make them happen,” Twyford said.

“This bill addresses the barriers to complex development by creating a streamlined process that gets decisions made upfront in an integrated way, and it will enable large-scale developments to happen much more quickly.

“It represents a new way of doing urban development. Specified Development Projects (SDPs) that are set out in this bill are the kind of complex projects that, by and large, New Zealand has not undertaken.

Winton/Supplied Sunfield housing will be connected to each other and the main road by paths, instead of feeder roads. (Concept designs)

“These projects have a scale that means they have the potential to transform our urban areas and deliver desperately needed housing and infrastructure.”

At first glance NZX-listed property developer Winton’s $4b Sunfield development would seem to an easy fit with the bold visions politicians had when Parliament passed the Urban Development Act (UDA) under urgency.

Winton’s Papakura-based Sunfield development contains 4400 homes and three retirement villages, it has 22.8 hectares of green space and is powered by a renewable solar energy network courtesy of solar panels on the rooftops of almost every building in the development with large batteries feeding excess energy back into the grid during non-daylight hours.

The project is master-planned and car-free with transport provided by an autonomous electric shuttle fleet.

Kāinga Ora runs the process behind who gets to use the UDA’s powers, but when Twyford shepherded the Act through Parliament he made it clear private and public parties would both be able to access the legislation.

“It's not our intent that by inserting central government into this space, we displace the private sector or the other key actors – iwi and local government,” Twyford said.

“It is our view that this legislation should be an enabler, and it's my hope that developers will come forward, that councils will come forward, and that iwi and others will come forward with proposals to use this legislation to lead large-scale urban development projects.”

But now, just over two years since the UDA became law, Winton is suing Kāinga Ora for not considering Sunfield under the UDA.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff When the UDA was passed Julie Anne Genter hoped sustainable developments would come through it.

And in December, Kāinga Ora dug in, issuing a defence to Winton’s claims.

Central to Kāinga Ora’s case are a set of arguments about what the UDA is actually about. It argues it is not the fast-track tool for development Winton thinks it is and also questions whether Sunfield is the type of development that should be considered.

A spokesperson for Megan Woods’ office says the UDA process is not “a fast-track alternative to the normal RMA plan change and consenting processes”.

“There are other planning pathways such as the Streamlined Planning Process available to developers which are available for suitable developments.

“A project unlikely to be approved under the RMA is likely to also face challenges under the UDA as collaboration with territorial authorities, Mana Whenua and other key stakeholders is still required in either process.”

National Party MP Chris Bishop says the UDA is effectively now bogged down with the same types of problems the Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act (IFF) is – another law meant to make infrastructure provision faster but where people are having trouble using the act’s mechanisms to build more houses.

“Parliament having passed the legislation – having set up the framework – it now seems like no one can use it, which is pretty frustrating,” Bishop says.

The IFF was meant to accelerate housing growth by supporting infrastructure development through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

SPVs were supposed to be able to fund infrastructure by charging a targeted rate to the homeowners who benefited from it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Bishop says it is ‘frustrating’ that it is proving difficult to use both the UDA and the IFF.

The IFF was supposed to get developments online faster by unclogging funding constraints, but only one region has signed off a plan to actually use it – Tauranga, which is currently being run by commissioners – and that announcement was made in December, two years after the IFF became law.

“What I hear from the market is that there’s too much red tape involved in both [the IFF and the UDA],” Bishop says.

“There’s a whole layer of approvals required for the IFF... there’s too many things you have to do, it’s too hard, it’s too complex, it’s too cumbersome, so we’re very keen to look at simplification of that because I think there’s bipartisan consensus that it’s a big part of the solution as well.”

Meanwhile, the UDA legislation was meant to allow large complex developments to be turned into SDPs which would go through a streamlined approvals process.

But the two projects that have been selected to go through Kāinga Ora’s processes around the UDA are projects where Kāinga Ora is partnering with city councils: the Porirua Northern Growth Area and another development at Ferncliffe Farm in Tauranga.

Kāinga Ora general manager planning and design Katja Lietz prefers the word “streamlining” to the term “fast-track” when it comes to just how fast the UDA is supposed to make things go.

Lietz says the UDA process can make things faster, but it can also make some things slower.

“If the project is relatively simple then I don’t think it’s a faster process than the traditional process because, if it’s relatively straightforward, a plan change can be quite quick.”

Lietz says the streamlining process brings a lot of things together like negotiating with holders of different land titles, infrastructure issues, rezoning land and getting councils on board.

However, this can still mean 18 months worth of consultation and planning before construction starts – even if a developer has already done a lot of work around the engineering and planning of a project.

Winton/Supplied Kāinga Ora says Sunfield could go through the normal Auckland Council consenting processes.

Lietz says the process of considering an application creates a partnership between Kāinga Ora and the other party leading that development, so for the investment of time and effort Kāinga Ora needs to be confident the proposal will make it through the process.

She argues Kāinga Ora also has to be confident the other parties will be flexible enough to change their development plans during those 18 months, because change may well be required once stakeholders are involved.

To justify all of that extra effort Lietz says there need to be multiple issues involved with any development considered.

By multiple issues Lietz means several obstacles to a development going ahead, perhaps zoning issues, fractured land titles and infrastructure issues – rather than just one of the three.

Lietz says when all these issues on complex projects are considered upfront then the actual construction part of a project will move faster than it would otherwise.

“[The legislation is] not really intended as a workaround, it’s more intended as providing an additional tool where other tools won’t work because of the complexities involved.”

However, when it comes to Sunfield Lietz says the only real issue there was the council’s rules around zoning – especially since Winton owned all the land involved – so she argues the development is better suited for Auckland Council’s normal consenting processes.

Lietz also says the UDA makes it very difficult to let a project through if councils aren’t already on board, which is why the two projects currently being considered for SDP status were only considered because councils asked for them to be.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Megan Woods says the UDA legislation is not a ‘fast track’ consenting process.

But why are the councils so important to the UDA process? And wasn’t the legislation meant to help cut through council processes rather than amplify them?

“There is a point in the assessment phase of the project where they formally ask [councils] for their views and if they don’t support the proposal then the only way forward is if it’s in the national interest – and that’s quite a high bar,” Lietz says.

In the case of Sunfield, Auckland Council raised issues around flood risk and the nearby airport had raised concerns about noise levels.

“I’m not saying that Sunfield couldn’t have used this process successfully,” Lietz says. “But the situation we were in was we could only make a decision based on the information they provided us.

“We knew that they [Winton] hadn’t engaged with the council, we knew they hadn’t engaged with Ardmore Airport – who’s next door – and obviously there’s issues around noise sensitivity around an airport and a residential development.”

Winton’s chief executive Chris Meehan says the company has answers to a lot of the queries Kāinga Ora raises, but it has never been given a chance to present its evidence because Kāinga Ora never actually accepted the application for processing.

Meehan says the questions Winton had to answer in order to apply through the UDA didn’t ask for answers or evidence around issues like flood risk.

“We respond to their stated questions, and we provide them a very detailed outline of the project, there’s no opportunity there [in the forms] to present all the technical data.”

When it comes to the UDA and this particular dispute between Winton and Kāinga Ora Meehan says the debate isn’t about an automatic fast-tracking of the development, it is whether Winton’s application should be let through the gates for consideration.

“What was lodged was a preliminary application saying ‘please Kāinga Ora will you agree to process our UDA application?’

“They’ve never seen all of our engineering reports, they’ve never seen our infrastructure reports, they’ve never seen our iwi consultation reports, they’ve never seen our traffic reports, they’ve never seen anything.”

For Kāinga Ora’s part, Lietz says they did try to organise a meeting between Auckland Council and Winton, but Winton refused to meet.

“We are disappointed Winton would choose to take this matter to the courts, as it is unlikely to speed up delivery of any houses,” says Lietz.

“However, we welcome the opportunity to explain further our urban development role and the important housing outcomes we are looking to achieve for all New Zealanders.”

So where does that leave the UDA?

Meehan argues the UDA is fine and Kāinga Ora just needs to use it differently, Kāinga Ora argues the UDA has been misinterpreted by the people seeking to use it, Bishop contends the legislation is meant to make development go faster, but Woods argues it is not a fast-track consenting process at all.

Regardless of the outcome of Winton’s court case, questions around what the UDA is meant to achieve – and whether the act needs to be tweaked – seem like they will stretch on for a lot longer.