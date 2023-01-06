Rebounds, recoveries and the unsexy reliables: The top 5 shares of last year

While the sharemarket endured its worst year since 2008, some stocks still managed to shine.

ANALYSIS: Last year was a rocky one for New Zealand’s sharemarket, disrupted by high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. But some shares managed to shine.

Mark Lister, head of private wealth research at Craigs Investment Partners, said shares had endured their worst year since 2008, with the New Zealand market down 11.4% by mid-December while world shares were tracking 17.5% lower.

Lister said high inflation was the key worry for financial markets. And he warned that with inflation tracking well above central bank targets in all major economies, interest rates had a little higher to go yet.

Still, some shares performed well over the last year. Here are the top five best performers on the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index as of mid-December, according to Morningstar:

1. Ventia Services Group. The infrastructure service provider’s shares were up 31% after it won several big maintenance contracts and said it was on track to hit its full-year prospectus targets. In a volatile market, the company noted it has a resilient and diversified business with demand for essential services forecast to grow, and the promise of sustainable dividend growth.

2. The a2 Milk Company. Shares in the speciality milk marketer rose 24% as the company returned to growth following disruption during the Covid-19 pandemic. A2 shares initially surged to a record high in the early stages of the pandemic as Chinese customers stocked up their pantries with supplies of its popular infant formula, however closed borders and slower demand following the earlier stockpiling later hit sales, causing a slump in profit, from which it is now recovering.

Stuff Tourists are eager to explore the world again, helping campervan rental business Tourism Holdings rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Tourism Holdings. Shares in the world’s largest campervan rental company jumped 22% as it benefited from a recovery in the tourism market. After two years of losses, Tourism Holdings is expecting to return to profit as it benefits from strong demand at higher prices amid constrained supply. The company has diversified its business and acquired assets to make it stronger coming out of the pandemic, including its biggest rival, Apollo Tourism & Leisure in Australia.

4. Spark. The country’s biggest retail telecommunication service provider has benefited from a faster shift to digital services during the pandemic. Its shares gained 19% as investors flocked to companies with more defensive earnings that are less impacted by economic downturns.

5. Chorus. Like its former bedfellow Spark, telecommunications network company Chorus has found favour with investors as the country braces for a recession. Chorus has the advantage of steady, reliable earnings with regular dividend payments, and that’s where investors want to park their money in uncertain times, pushing its shares up about 19%.

So there you have it, the best performers last year were a mixture of rebounds, recoveries, and unsexy reliables.