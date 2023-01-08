A year of out-of-control central bankers

Dileepa Fonseka is a Stuff writer on business and politics

ANALYSIS: Central banks are supposed to smooth out the booms and busts of the business cycle, but recently you could be forgiven for thinking their job is to make things worse.

Central banks turbocharged the most recent boom then jerked the handbrake to hasten the bust, they have also had a part to play in creating a less stable financial system populated by “zombie” companies and industries courtesy of a debt and stimulus binge.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been leading the pack. At a Parliamentary Select Committee in May Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr swatted away questions from politicians concerned about inflation by telling them to “breathe” and re-assuring them that “we’ve got this”.

Six months later he was telling everyone to hold their breath and stop spending so much.

But Orr is not the only central banker to have abruptly changed his tune. Australian Financial Review columnist and Coolabah Capital Investments portfolio manager Christopher Joye has seen this sort of thing right across the world, and notes it is far from exclusive to the most recent crisis.

“The problem with central bankers is that they assume that their active economic interventions, through changing interest rates and printing money to bid-up the value of all assets, are going to be beneficial overall for the economy,” Joye says.

“This in turn hinges on their ability to accurately forecast our economic futures and to correctly judge the medium-term impacts of aggressive policy changes.

“In practice, central banks have proven to be pretty useless at forecasting anything of substance.”

Adrian Orr is not the only central banker who has abruptly changed his tune on inflation and interest rates.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen reckons the three most important words to pass through Orr’s lips all year were these: “Cool your jets”.

“It made it damn explicit to households, to businesses, to the Government, across the entire country, what needs to happen,” Olsen says.

The message seems to be getting through. Young people are now posting on social media about their self-imposed “meal prep” austerity, while retail statistics show consumers in Auckland and Wellington spent less money in the weeks leading up to Christmas than they did during the same period last year.

Consumer sentiment is also cratering. In December the Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index hit its lowest level since 1988.

GDP statistics released in December reveal consumption had been declining even before Orr said those three words, it was -0.1% in the September quarter and -3.4% in the earlier June quarter.

But if central banks are moving in one direction now that is only because they have been moving in the opposite one up until now, as Olsen explains: “They inflated the balloon too much and now to get the balloon down you’ve got to deflate the balloon.”

There is perhaps no better symbol of that balloon than the ever-rising New Zealand housing market.

According to a recently released International Monetary Fund report New Zealand experienced the sharpest house price increase in the Asia Pacific region between 2020 and the last quarter of 2021, a jump almost 10 percentage points clear of Australia’s pandemic property boom.

And the IMF points out there is a yawning gap – a deviation of nearly 60% – between New Zealand’s house price to income ratios and the long-term average for this figure – all of which points to a “misalignment” and “significant overvaluation” within the property market.

Although it is probably also worth noting that other factors contributed to the steep rise of house prices, namely Nimbyism and restrictions on house-building that have restricted housing supply by preventing cities from both sprawling outwards or spiralling upwards.

Then there are the zombies.

New Zealand experienced the sharpest house price increase in the Asia Pacific in 2020.

Joye’s company completed an analysis of listed firms and found there has been a sharp increase in the number of “zombie” companies globally.

He defines zombie companies as those that do not have sufficient earnings to repay the interest expense on their debt three years in a row.

In other words, these are companies who have only been able to survive because interest rates have been low for a very long period. Some of these companies are more than 10 years old.

On the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) alone 34% of listed companies met the definition of a “zombie”.

Higher rates are likely to affect their access to capital and send their debt servicing costs soaring above what they can afford – a situation that could well lead to a wave of defaults.

Given how many zombie companies there are in other advanced economies Joye says New Zealand very likely has a number of these companies too.

Despite the potential dangers ahead Joye thinks central banks all around the world will keep hiking rates well into 2023, just like they did this year, because it will take a while for some of the more serious effects of these rate rises to come through.

Only then will central bankers realise they have called it wrong, again.

Olsen says if the economic situation appears to be shifting rapidly that is largely because central banks like our own have been pivoting wildly too: “If you tell me to take a breath I’m taking a breath.

“And if, nine months later, you’re telling me you’re imposing economic recession on me well, yeah, I’m probably going to have to change my tune pretty quickly because you've changed your tune pretty quickly.”

Joye says the political economy around banks raising interest rates shifted as inflation transformed into a cost of living crisis. This enabled central bankers to raise rates while unimpeded by governments.

“Back in 2021 when we were forecasting aggressive rate hikes, we expected hedonistic politicians to throw sand in the wheels of these moves.

Brad Olsen says the economic situation has been shifting rapidly because central bank strategy has too.

“Instead, they have lubricated them as a result of the electoral threat posed by the cost of living crisis.

“But once the economic costs of these unprecedented increases in rates become clearer, which have not been obvious thus far, we think myopic politicians will revert back to their standard stereotype of always and everywhere advocating for cheaper money.”

Orr is not the only central banker to give people whiplash. For years, the Bank of Japan has been buying Japanese bonds to keep bond yields low, then a few days ago it announced it wouldn’t.

The amount it was going to let bond yields rise by was relatively small, but its effect on the value of company shares was large.

The Japanese Nikkei index fell by more than 2.4% in a single day and markets in South Korea, Australia, China, the United States and Hong Kong also experienced falls too.

Higher bond yields are bad news for stocks - especially stocks priced for a world of ultra-low bond yields - because the future profits of listed companies look less enticing if you can now get a good return from investing in a lower risk bond instead.

After hearing the news Brown Brothers Harriman global head of currency strategy Win Thin told Bloomberg: “Once again central banks are adding to global volatility.”

“Every central bank around the world is literally adding to market volatility with their policy actions and forward guidance,” Thin said.

Joye says central banks need more humility, to interfere a lot less and accept that as tempting as it may be to intervene sometimes economic systems will sort themselves out.

He thinks they also need to accept the idea that capitalism is inherently volatile, full of booms and busts, and that the busts are fine because that is how the inefficient firms get cleared out.

“The human impulse is, however, to try to solve all economic problems --- including business cycle volatility --- with extreme interventions.”

Of course there is a degree of what Grant Robertson terms “hindsight economics” to all of this, but people were also making some these observations during the first year of the pandemic.

Grant Robertson

And by the beginning of 2021 there were plenty of people calling for the Reserve Bank to re-think interest rate levels or initiatives like quantitative easing, it was just that they were largely ignored.

As the Reserve Bank continues to tighten, pictures of Adrian Orr are being pushed out on social media every time somebody tweets that they’ve been spending a bit too much money on something.

But when it comes to central bankers perhaps you could use another meme: the Mitchell and Webb skit involving two Nazi soldiers where one of them starts to doubt whether they are really on the side of the angels.

“Have you noticed our caps have got little pictures of skulls on them?” one Nazi soldier asks the other.

Then he has a realisation: “Hans, are we the baddies?”