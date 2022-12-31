Egg shortage isn't because NZ's farmers are silly and lazy

NZ’s national flock has fallen by 20%, and this Christmas the chickens have finally come home to roost.

Craig Hickman is an equity manager on a 1000-cow dairy farm in mid-Canterbury.

OPINION: Yesterday I went to three supermarkets and various dairies in search of eggs and, just as I was about to give up, someone suggested I try the local butcher.

I hurried there and secured the last dozen eggs on their shelf, a scene that is being repeated up and down the country as some supermarkets ration eggs to customers if they haven’t run out completely.

A common refrain I hear is that silly farmers who have had 10 years to switch from battery farming, a move that was announced in 2012, have just been too lazy to make the change.

As a farmer myself I know only too well the frustration and anxiety that goes along with the never-ending treadmill of keeping compliant with new regulations, but I also know that simply ignoring new regulations and throwing your livelihood away isn’t a path favoured by the majority.

There must be a better reason why I couldn’t just walk into my supermarket and buy eggs.

When the National government decided to begin the phase out of battery egg farming in 2012, they knew it was what consumers wanted.

They also knew that while numerous studies bore this sentiment out, the same studies also showed that consumers acted very differently once they entered the supermarket, and price soon took precedent over any lingering animal welfare concerns.

1 NEWS Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

There are some agricultural practices you can regulate while having very little impact on the pocket of New Zealand consumers, and some you can’t.

When stricter animal welfare standards were imposed on New Zealand pig farmers, the domestic pork industry shrank dramatically, but consumers didn’t even notice.

We simply increased our imports of cheap foreign pork produced in countries with much lower animal welfare standards and patted ourselves on the back for being nicer to pigs.

Cheap and plentiful imports are not an option for the New Zealand egg market, so the cost of production was a chief consideration for the people tasked with drawing up a plan to move our nation’s laying hens out of battery cages by the end of 2022.

The egg industry was given three options; colony cages, which allow space for perching, nesting and scratching; barns; or free-range.

If there’s one thing a farmer hates it’s forced change, but if change is going to be imposed then we like certainty.

With a clear timeframe and three government-approved alternatives to battery farming, the industry swung into full transition mode and, by 2016, a third of the nation’s laying hens were in colony cages.

Barn systems weren’t well known in New Zealand at the time and moving to free-range would require massive amounts of land, so despite the cost colonies were seen as the logical next step.

Animal welfare groups did not like this development, as far as they were concerned a cage is a cage and one form of factory farming was just being swapped for a slightly better form, this despite colonies being a major method of harvesting eggs in Europe after battery cages were banned a decade ago.

Then in 2017, just before the election, the Labour and Green parties announced their intent to ban colony cages as well as battery cages.

While the ban didn’t eventuate, the message had an immediate chilling effect. That same year Foodstuffs announced it would stop selling colony cage eggs by 2027. Countdown had already announced its intention to be cage free by 2025.

Susan Arthur/Stuff Eggs are in short supply around the country.

These moves sent a clear message that any further investment in colony cages was a waste of money, and the certainty farmers felt they had been given was pulled from underneath them.

Conversions to colony cages came to a screeching halt and barns or free-range systems were adopted by those who could afford them.

New Zealand went from 86% of its laying population being housed in battery cages in 2012 to only 10% in December 2022. 33% of hens are now housed in colony cages, 26% in barns and 31% free-range.

The bird population, which had been steadily increasing, has shrunk by 800,000 birds in the past 18 months as farmers either exit the industry or find they can no longer farm as many animals as before.

For those who have remained in the industry, input costs have increased dramatically.

The war in Ukraine has pushed feed prices through the roof, the interest has doubled on loans taken out for costly conversions or land purchases and for those with new colony systems, the ability to sell eggs through supermarkets been put in doubt.

All this combined has led to a 20% reduction in our national flock and, at Christmas, our peak egg consumption season, the chickens have finally come home to roost.