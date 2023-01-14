Lifting the pension age plunged a legion of UK grannies into poverty, we must not follow suit

The British have provided a lesson in how heartless pension age reform can be.

ANALYSIS: Before Britain lifted the state pension age from 65 to 66 between 2018 and 2020, one in 10 British women aged 65 was in poverty.

Afterwards it was two in 10.

At a saving of £4.9 billion (NZ$9.3b) to UK taxpayers, one in 10 grannies had to put up with a year of penury, until they qualified for the state pension.

That took the number of poverty-stricken grannies aged 65 from roughly 35,000 to 70,000 in 2020.

The UK will push on, planning to lift the pension age to 67 by 2028.

This will keep the country’s growing pension costs down, and put more people in poverty for longer.

This data comes from a report done by the UK’s Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), and was quoted in passing by the Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson in defence of leaving the NZ Super age at 65.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says the age at which people qualify for NZ Super should stay at 65.

The political battle lines on the issue have been drawn in this country. Labour, if elected, will leave it at 65. National favours following the UK’s example.

As people live longer, it makes sense people should wait for the state pension for longer, say people who favour a UK-style increase.

Many of us already work past 65, some because they like to, and some because they still have mortgages, or haven’t saved much.

The average effective age of retirement in New Zealand is 69.8 years for men, and 66.4 years for women, the OECD says.

But the UK’s example should teach us important lessons about designing a system that does not generate a sudden legion of poverty-stricken elderly.

What was behind the UK’s poverty leap?

The IFS found a large number of 65-year-olds were not able to earn enough to generate an income of at least 60% of the median household income after housing costs.

Accounting for all forms of income, including state pensions, earnings, other benefits, private pensions and investment incomes, the increase in the state pension age pushed down the net income of 65-year-olds by an average of £108 per week, IFS found.

This is an average, however. Many people who managed to keep working actually did just fine.

But those who could not get work, and had to rely on working-age benefits, or had really poor skills, or were too unwell to (the UK has a similar public health emergency to this country), or who were single, were far from fine for an extra year of their lives.

PA Media The disconnect between politicians and people on struggle street seemed to be illustrated recently when UK prime minister Rishi Sunak asked a homeless man if he ‘works in business’.

The UK reforms caused absolute income poverty rates amongst 65-year-olds to climb to 24%, some 14 percentage points higher than the 10% IFS estimated it would have been had the state pension age remained at 65.

The poverty rate for single 65-year-olds went from 16% to 38%. For people with at most GCSE-level education (think school cert and no more), it went from 14% to 35%.

Many people in these groups were close to the poverty line prior to the increase in the state pension age, IFS found.

Here in New Zealand, a rise in the pension age would have a disproportionate effect on the very same groups, but the Retirement Commissioner spoke about it differently, applying a gender and racial lens.

Women, Māori, and Pacific people would be most disadvantaged by an increase in the age of NZ Super eligibility.

“It is clear to me that the age of eligibility to access NZ Super must remain the same, or a more complicated system be considered to reduce the inevitable inequity such a change would bring,” she said.

The IFS report does not suggest how a fairer increase in the pension age could have been managed without creating a monster bureaucracy.

Perhaps increasing working age benefits for 65-year-olds would have reduced the poverty impact in the UK, providing an income guarantee for 65-year-olds unable to bridge the gap.

Perhaps leaving the age of NZ Super at 65, and increasing income tax rates on people who work and draw NZ Super at the same time would be fairer.

The IFS report serves as a warning against heartless reform, and a reminder that if we do follow countries like the UK in lifting the pension age, we should seek to do so without carelessly plunging a legion of grannies into poverty.

GOLDEN RULES: