Dileepa Fonseka: Waiting for the 'golden escalator' of ever-increasing house prices to come back

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the best guess is that future debt to income ratio restrictions for home buyers will restrict lending to six times a borrower's income.

Dileepa Fonseka is a Stuff writer on business and politics.

ANALYSIS: House prices might be in reverse right now but there are still plenty of people who think the property ladder is more like a golden escalator.

And they expect regular escalator service to resume.

At the end of last year property prices fell at a decreasing rate because some thought the market had hit bottom and tried jumping back in.

But a lot has changed since 2020 when a tidal wave of demand met a static wall of supply and prices shot up: there are tax changes around interest deductibility, faster consenting processes, allowances for more density in big cities and a ramped-up public housing build.

Even if interest deductibility is reversed the Reserve Bank could pare back lending on residential property by implementing debt-to-income limits – curbing the ability of property investors to borrow on their existing portfolios to buy new properties.

That has CoreLogic’s Nick Goodall thinking that when the market bounces back we might not see the same rapid price escalation as in the past; instead prices might just rise in line with incomes.

“When you look at a lot of analysis that's been done on the main factors that have caused the strong increase in house prices over the last few decades, you do start to think, actually, maybe some of these fundamental factors are starting to change.”

Is this just wishful thinking? Stephen Hoskins, a New Zealand-based economist for the US think tank the Center for Property Tax Reform, certainly thinks so.

“The pathway to upper middle class status is to get on to the property ladder. I call it the golden property escalator.

“Because once you're in that ownership class, now you have an asset – a retirement nest egg – that just grows and grows in value.

“And yeah, it goes through swings [in value] but, ultimately, over the course of your lifetime upper middle class New Zealand has made great amounts of wealth from owning property.”

Dileepa Fonseka/Stuff On Auckland's High St a vacant lot worth $6.5 million pays a quarter of the rates the neighbouring property does.

Anyone who has been on an obligatory tour of someone’s recently renovated home knows rising property prices often have little to do with the quality of a house or value-destroying DIY “improvements”.

Instead, the rising price of land often saves homeowners from their renovation disasters.

That’s because land prices reliably skyrocket everywhere, even where land doesn’t physically exist.

The multiplayer videogame Ultima Online – a fantasy game where players from around the world control fantasy characters that live in a shared online world and fight monsters – had a 24-year-long housing crisis while Final Fantasy XIV and EVE Online have both been hit by land crises even though more land could theoretically be created out of thin air in all of these cases.

The problem is players in these virtual universes buy land in desirable locations next to major locations then sit on their purchases.

This is great for those early landowners, but bad for the game overall as players now have to pay exorbitant “rent”, move where other players don’t live, or leave the game.

A version of this is going on in our cities now, and has been for years. In Auckland's High St sits a $6.5 million property that is empty, even though it is centrally located and borders a major public space.

Right next to that vacant lot is a multi-storey building with a land value of $6.6m, but which pays more than four times the rates of the vacant one.

The disparity exists because councils around the country have moved away from charging rates based on land value and towards a system of capital rating.

Waikato Times The story of escalating house prices is really a story about land prices.

It means landowners who leave valuable plots empty or erect temporary car parks often end up better off than if they had actually built something.

Land in valuable areas is finite, but it increases in value as more people use it. This value is effectively generated by other people – or society at large – but the added value goes straight to the property’s owner in the form of higher prices.

Hoskins is a “Georgist”, a fan of the writings of 19th century economist Henry George who thought governments should raise revenue through taxing natural resources that were in finite supply, like land.

Hoskins became a convert after looking for a place to rent in Singapore and being confronted by a wealth of aggressive salespeople practically begging him to rent their apartments.

Singapore has one of the most aggressive public housing schemes in the world, but it also has a thriving private market. The government effectively taxes the land by owning it, leasing it out then charging ground rent to homeowners and developers.

Land taxes mean there is an incentive for owners to earn as much as they can from their land – which often means building something on it.

Sound good? Well, the catch is this taxing of land often doesn’t sound so good to home-owning voters.

But if we really want to put a stop to the golden escalator then there is no choice: we have to tackle the problem of land use in our cities.