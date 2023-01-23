Whatever happens with inflation, the Reserve Bank will have got it 'right'

The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

ANALYSIS: Most forecasters doubt the Reserve Bank’s November prediction that inflation has risen to a new 32-year high will be proved on the money on Wednesday.

But there are unlikely to be any blushes from the bank either way.

The bank shocked the market with an extremely hawkish monetary policy statement in November, tipping annual inflation would climb to 7.5% in the December quarter and also stay at that level during the first three months of this year.

Given that Stats NZ has already estimated the consumer price index rose by 5.8% in just the first nine months of last year, there is a limit to how far out the central bank could possibly be.

But some analysts are forecasting Stats NZ will report on Wednesday that annual inflation has held steady, while others are predicting it will edge down from the 7.2% annual rate in the September quarter, which was in turn down very marginally from 7.3% the previous quarter.

Any figure in the “sevens” will be deeply uncomfortable for the bank.

That’s especially given there are ample signs that any remaining economic confidence evaporated in the wake of its November statement and the assumption the country is now heading into a recession that the Reserve Bank expects to be shallow but which it also warned could be short and sharp.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr surprised economists with the bank’s bleak inflation forecasts late last year.

Psychologically, whether inflation is shown to be trending up or down is important.

If inflation has indeed resumed climbing, it could justify the bank’s hawkishness and its expectation of a 5.5% official cash rate by June.

It will be a case of “told you so”.

But if, on the other hand, December quarter inflation comes in much lower than it predicted, then expect the Reserve Bank to take some credit for that, and perhaps rightly so.

Its November monetary policy statement was clearly intended to have at least some shock value and to persuade consumers to pull in their horns during the Christmas holiday season, after all.

A 2.5% seasonally-adjusted drop in bank card spending reported by Stats NZ on Wednesday for month of December suggests that it may have succeeded in having that effect.

“Right if they are right” on Wednesday, and proved to have been successful even if they are wrong?

What central banker would have it any other way.

BNZ research head Stephen Toplis makes a convincing case that inflation will probably have come down.

That is even though the quarter that will “drop out” of the annual consumer price index is the December 2021 quarter, when prices jumped 1.4% – a relatively modest rise by recent standards.

STUFF The consumer price index (CPI) records changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022)

In order for annual inflation to climb to 7.5%, the December quarter rise in the consumer price index (CPI) would need to be 1.7%.

“We are struggling to see how the Reserve Bank’s forecast of a 1.7% quarterly increase in the fourth quarter CPI be achieved,” Toplis says.

Last week BNZ was picking a 1.3% jump, which would see annual inflation dial back to 7.1%.

Kiwibank is thinking the same, and goes as far as to say that current conditions only warrant a 25 basis point rise in the official cash rate next month rather than the 75bp rise the Reserve Bank was thought to be eyeing, while suggesting it might ultimately choose to split the difference.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod expects a steeper drop in annual inflation to 6.9%, which would be closer to something resembling actual good news.

But the seemingly relentless rise in food price inflation, to 11.3% in the December year, and a troubling confidence survey released by the NZ Institute of Economic Research last week must introduce an element of doubt.

The latter survey suggested cost worries and pricing intentions weren’t greatly dented by the Reserve Bank’s November statement, even as a growing number of firms prepared to batten down the hatches by cutting staff and investment.

ANZ is tipping inflation will remain stuck at 7.2% as a drop in fuel prices and other “imported inflation” is offset by a rise in core inflation.

That would still leave borrowers facing a 75bp rate rise next month, it thinks.