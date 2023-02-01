Here's what Westport can teach Auckland about insurers and flooding

Stuff readers sent in their videos of the weather chaos from around Auckland.

EXPLAINER: Westport insurance adviser Dennis Straker says, one-and-a-half years after devastating floods in the West Coast town, some homeowners are still waiting to get back into their homes.

Repairs after extensive flooding stretch the capacity of the building industry and supplies industries, and lead to long delays, says Straker, a volunteer fireman for several decades.

“There are still people in Westport who have not moved back into their houses since the flood,” he says. “Auckland is going to face the same thing.”

But if insurers stay true to the pattern established in Westport, and after the Canterbury earthquakes a decade before, no homeowner will find their home has become uninsurable as a result of it being hit by the natural disaster.

How big is the Auckland and North Island storm event?

The wild weather that has hit the top of the country over the past week is shaping up to be New Zealand’s largest weather-related claim, says Tim Grafton, chief executive of the Insurance Council.

Already, more than 13,600 insurance claims on home, contents and car insurance have been logged with IAG companies (including State, NZI and AMI, Suncorp companies (AA Insurance and Vero), and Tower, but claims are still coming in.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Landslides and debris from the storm blocks roads in Titirangi, and damaged homes.

Other events like the Timaru hailstorm of 2019, and the Westport floods might have damaged the homes of a higher proportion of people in the towns, but the sheer size of Auckland means the costs are going to be huge.

Timaru cost insurers $170 million, and remains the most costly weather-related claim to date.

One estimate by investment analysts at Jarden is the claims from the weekend’s storm and flooding could reach $900m.

Grafton says last year insurers got around 37,000 claims after extreme weather events.

“That cost insurers a little bit more than $350m,” he says. “This event is still playing itself out. It looks like we are approaching 15,000 claims of all types,” he says.

“We still don’t know how many more will come in over the coming days.”

Big though the event is, Grafton says private insurers can afford it.

How long will repairs on homes take?

“This is an event that insurers are well-equipped to respond to, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be issues over the months ahead,” says Grafton.

Grafton echoed some of Straker’s concerns for people whose homes have been damaged in the weekend’s storm.

Daniel Tobin/Stuff Last year, insurers handled around 37,000 weather-releated claims, says Tim Grafton, chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa.

He said there were questions around the availability of enough tradies and other resources.

“We’ve yet to find out how much Gib is needed,” he says.

As of 8pm on Monday, 78 buildings in Auckland had been given red stickers, forbidding entry, and 319 yellow stickers, indicating high risk.

Will premiums go up as a result of the storm?

When homeowners get their next premium bill, the pricing will reflect many factors, Grafton says, including a pattern of increasing weather claims.

Stu Gorrie/Garden City Helicopters Aerial photographs of Westport show the scale of the flooding. Photo by Stu Gorrie, helicopter pilot for Garden City Helicopters in Greymouth.

The Insurance Council is about to reveal the scale of extreme weather claims last year.

“We’re still finalising our figures, but that will be another record loss figure for weather events,” Grafton says.

But other factors are leading to large premium increases that Consumer NZ said late last year have half of all homeowners worried.

Building costs have gone up in double digits, faster than general inflation, so the cost of fixing homes had risen.

New EQC levies mean people in lower-risk seismic areas like Auckland pay more, as they renew their policies.

“Those EQC levies are going to give people a bit of a shock,” says Nelson insurance adviser Karten Botica, who says insurers kept faith with Nelson homeowners after flooding there last year.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Red stickers on homes forbid owners from entering them. This image was taken after floods in Nelson in 2022.

Insurers also decide how much of the risk for flooding individual homeowners will pay.

In 2021, Tower moved to greater individual flood-risk pricing, meaning people in flood-prone homes paid more.

Will some homes become uninsurable?

Straker says after the flood in July 2021, some insurers decided not to issue any new policies in some parts of the town. And there are still parts of town insurers wouldn’t go near when issuing new policies, he says.

However, no insurers abandoned the town.

John Bisset/Stuff The Timaru hailstorm on November 20, 2019, lasted a matter of minutes, but caused widespread damage.

Homeowners with existing policies could still renew their insurance, Straker says, but couldn't shop around for a better deal on cover.

Grafton says after the Canterbury earthquakes when someone was selling a house, the insurance company currently insuring it would allow the new owner to carry on with the insurance.

“That helped support the real estate market,” he says.

Most houses are covered by “all hazards” policies, with only a few coastal properties no longer able to insure for inundation, Grafton says.

What about storm defences?

Straker says Aucklanders will have to look at improving the city’s infrastructure.

What communities do can affect the price and availability of insurance for individual homes.

He says people in Westport have been left frustrated in the steps taken by the local district council in improving flood defence infrastructure to reduce the risk of future flooding.