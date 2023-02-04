How many people actually have enough insurance?

Flooding in Auckland and areas of the North Island is yet another reminder that this country is particularly plagued by natural disasters.

ANALYSIS: A shock claim landed this week that almost half of Aucklanders did not have “home” insurance.

As the recovery for households whose homes were inundated in storm flooding continues, those who have insurance have their insurers to help them get back on their feet.

Those who don’t have insurance will have to find the money for repairs, and replacing damaged possessions themselves.

But is it possible so many Aucklanders are uninsured?

READ MORE:

* Damage from extreme weather cost insurers $321.6 million last year

* Insurers pay record $305 million for extreme weather claims in 2021

* Reserve Bank warns owners of flood and fire-prone homes will pay more for insurance



No. There are uninsured homes, and there are underinsured homes.

But it’s two, or three, or four in every 100, not half.

The “nationally representative” survey from financial marketing website Finder’s claimed to show almost half of Auckland residents did not have “home insurance”, compared to around 39% nationally.

1 NEWS The council has already red stickering 175 homes in Auckland after the flooding.

It appeared to show one in 10 people with a mortgage, didn’t have “home insurance” either.

That would be particularly surprising, as banks insist people they have lent money to keep their homes insured, otherwise they can be in default on their home loan contracts.

Tim Grafton, chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa, a political lobby group for insurers, said its quarterly surveys show 97% of homeowners insure their homes.

Just over 90% of car owners have car insurance, though a proportion only have third party fire and theft.

And around 70% of people have contents insurance.

In 2018, Lloyds had found New Zealand had the fourth-highest level of insurance in the world.

There’s nothing like a real-world test to plumb the depths of under-insurance.

After the Canterbury earthquakes of 2010 and 2011, the government of the day established the Red Zone, where homes would not be allowed to be rebuilt.

In 2019, the Government decided to make a combined payment of $12m to “Quake Outcasts”, the uninsured owners of homes in the Red Zone.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Aerial view of the residential ‘Red Zone’ at Avonside Drive and the Avon River in Burwood in Christchurch.

There were just over 100 of them. There had been over 7400 homes in the Red Zone.

That equates to less than 2% of homeowners.

It could be that Finder confused the people it surveyed.

Did renters say they did not have “home” insurance, because truthfully, they didn’t? Their landlords had it.

Did renters answer “no” because they didn’t have contents insurance? Many renters, poorer people and apartment dwellers choose not to have contents insurance.

When it comes to surveying people, the questions you ask have to be precise.

Some fairly precise questions on insurance were asked by CoreLogic late last year.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff One of 365 yellow-stickered houses in Westport, two months after a 2021 flood damaged many homes in the West Coast town.

What it concluded was that underinsurance was a far bigger problem than the few people who chose not to insure the homes they owned.

Many people were insuring their homes for too little, or had no idea about how to choose a “sum insured”, which is the maximum amount their insurer has to pay out in the event of their homes being damaged, or destroyed.

When it comes to the floods in Auckland, very few homes will be total losses, and in most cases, people’s insurance will be adequate, not reaching that sum insured limit.

Presciently, CoreLogic’s country manager Simone Moors said in October: “Though the bulk of insurance claims are for less than total loss – for instance, water damage which does not destroy the home – the risk of total loss for more homeowners is growing, amplified by the increasing occurrence and intensity of weather events connected to climate change which are causing widespread damage in cities and towns, notably serious flooding.”

As the cost of living crisis bites, there is pressure on households to pay the rising cost of house insurance, but experience shows in New Zealand, it is an expense homeowners know they have to stomach.

Lloyds has New Zealand pegged as the second-riskiest country in the world for natural disasters.

Those rankings are backwards-looking, but the vast majority of homeowners have enough experience to realise they must have house insurance.

GOLDEN RULES: