Owners of flood-prone homes will pay more for insurance

ANALYSIS: Owners of flood-prone homes can expect to pay more for their insurance cover in the aftermath of the Auckland floods.

In 2021, Tower began to charge higher premiums to people whose homes were at an elevated risk of flooding.

It followed an earlier move in which Tower increased premiums for people in earthquake-prone homes, and dropped them for people in homes in less seismically-active areas.

But Tower’s big rivals IAG, which owns the State, AMI and NZI brands, and Suncorp, which owns Vero and part-owns AA Insurance, did not follow suit.

That could change after the flooding resulted in about 26,000 claims to the three insurers in the one-in-250-year event.

Tower made a big public show of what is known as “risk-based pricing”, where house and contents insurance is individually-priced based on the risk of an insurer having to pay a claim on it.

Everyone is familiar with elements of insurance pricing based on individual risks, such as insurers charging young people more for car insurance because they are more likely to crash.

Stuff Extraordinary amounts of rain fell on Auckland on January 27.

However, when it comes to house insurance, the big insurers have been coy, and not spoken at length about risk-based pricing.

Will the Auckland floods change that?

Insurers are being a bit guarded, but when asked if greater risk-based pricing for flood-prone homes is on the way, they are dropping heavy hints.

Chris Taylor, head of pricing and underwriting at AA Insurance, says: “Locations vulnerable to more extreme weather events should expect to see home insurance premiums rise over time to account for the increased risk in play.

“It’s important we price risk fairly so we can continue to be here for our customers when they need us. As various risk factors evolve and change over time, so must our approach to pricing.”

Wayne Tippet, executive general manager for claims at AMI, State and NZI, said the insurer regularly reviewed its pricing to ensure people paid a “fair” amount for their cover.

“If a home is seen as a having a high risk of, for example, flooding or earthquakes, this is reflected in the premium to ensure its fair for the cover provided,” he says.

Nichola Young, Suncorp New Zealand’s executive manager for consumer insurance, said there would be no immediate impact on premiums for policyholders, but it remained committed to keeping insurance generally available.

Suncorp’s approach to flood-risk pricing was that it was a factor in setting premiums for individual homeowners, but not a big one.

She said: “Flood risk is accounted for, but comprises a relatively small portion of the total premium for our own customers.”

What is fair?

When Tower first signalled greater earthquake risk-pricing, it asked its customers whether it was being fair.

It may not have been the most scientific survey, being only of 500 customers in 2019, but the result was clear, especially in Auckland, where people don’t worry much about earthquakes.

Tower said 73% of people from Auckland said risk-based pricing was fair.

supplied Many of the streets in which homes flooded on January 27 were highlighted as being in flood zones on Auckland City flood maps.

“Surprisingly though, a majority of people in higher-risk areas, 63% in Wellington and 65% in Christchurch, also believed risk-based pricing is a fair way forward,” the insurer said at the time.

What’s happened in Australia?

Both IAG and Suncorp are Australian companies, and Rene Swindley, chief executive of Initio, a Hamilton-based insurance advisory company which has clients nationwide, said both moved further down the risk-pricing road in Australia than they had in New Zealand.

“We have seen big steps by these companies in that direction in the Australian market. Flood and bush fires are a bigger concern for them in Australia.”

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images A resident walks out of his flood-hit home in the suburb of Maribyrnong on October 14, 2022 in Victoria, Australia.

“If I was a betting man, sure, it’s going to go that way. I’m not sure of the timing, but I can see a future where every insurer is working off a risk-based pricing model.”

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua agrees, and in 2021, said it expected insurers to do more risk-pricing on individual homes as the number of extreme weather events increased.

If that happens, it could make it hard, and costly, for a significant number of homeowners to get insurance, he says.

That could have a knock-on effect, reducing the amount people are willing to pay for homes.

Will some homes become uninsurable?

Swindley does not expect insurers like IAG or Suncorp to refuse to cover homes, but they might quote owners very large premiums.

“That’s one way of saying no, isn’t it?” he says.

There’s another way that’s emerged in Australia. There, some homeowners have to buy flood cover separately.

“I think we will see that here eventually,” Swindley says.

People whose homes have flooded may find it harder to shop around for insurance, however, neither IAG nor Suncorp’s New Zealand businesses have put embargoes on taking on new customers in Auckland, even if their homes have been flooded,

However, a person whose house has just been flooded will get special treatment when applying for cover with a new insurer.

Each application would be individually reviewed, Taylor said.

supplied Aucklander Steve Booth heads up Suncorp’s operational response to ‘major loss events’. That put him out and about in the flood-ravaged city.

The good news is insurers are not in the business of withdrawing cover from homeowners after a claim.

As Suncorp’s head of operations Steve Booth said in the immediate aftermath of the flooding, insurers would not have much of a business left in New Zealand, if they did that.