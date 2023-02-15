Cheat sheet: What's the Viagogo ticketing case all about?

Viagogo faces charges at the High Court in Auckland that it misled consumers.

The Commerce Commission and ticket resale website Viagogo lock horns in a month-long civil trial at the High Court in Auckland starting on Wednesday.

But what is the case all about?

In 2017, Kiwi concert-goers started making complaints about Switzerland-based Viagogo to the commission.

The commission is tasked with policing the Fair Trading Act, and ticket-buyers claimed Viagogo was not trading fairly.

The site allows people with tickets to sell them to someone else, leading to criticism it is a site for scalpers to resell their tickets for concerts and sporting events at inflated prices, with Viagogo adding its own fees.

On Monday, Viagogo was reselling tickets for Pink’s March 5, 2024 concert in Dunedin for prices that range from $494 to over $1000, while Ticketmaster, the official seller of tickets to Pink’s concert, was selling tickets for $115.15 to $425.

Rapidly the trickle of complaints in mid-2017 turned into a flood as ticket-buyers made various claims about their unhappy experiences buying tickets on Viagogo.

Not only did they claim Viagogo’s headline prices for tickets were wrong as hefty fees were added to their purchases, but they protested that Viagogo claimed they were “guaranteed” to receive valid tickets for events.

Rereatea The Commerce Commission is investigating ticket reselling website, Viagogo, after receiving a total of 228 complaints from people who have felt ripped-off after buying tickets from the site. (First published March 2018)

That guarantee was not worth the pixels on Viagogo’s website that advertised the claim, some found.

A case in point was that of Simone Mohr, who in 2017 paid $3000 including a booking fees of $448 for four tickets on the Viagogo website to an Australian concert being held by her daughters’ idol Adele.

There were no tickets. When she and her daughters turned up at the stadium, it turned out they had been sold tickets which had been refunded.

Her money was lost. She could not contact Viagogo.

The commission began an investigation as did consumer advocates.

Among numerous stories uncovered by Consumer NZ and its Australian counterpart, Choice, following the four-month investigation were one of a rugby fan who paid a 700% mark-up for a Crusaders v Hurricanes Super Rugby ticket.

The two consumer advocate groups found 56% of people were charged extra fees on top of the ticket price, 89% of complaints regarding hidden fees on ticket resale websites were about Viagogo, 11% of purchasers said they had paid for tickets that never arrived, and 8% reported receiving fake tickets.

David White/Stuff Tickets to Pink’s concert in Dunedin in March next year are expensive on Viagogo, but cheaper from the official seller Ticketmaster.

Consumer watchdogs all over the world were saying similar things.

In November 2018, the commission went to the High Court to get an injunction against Viagogo to force it to stop claiming it guaranteed the tickets it resold were valid.

The commission also wanted Viagogo to stop claiming tickets for events like concerts and test matches were in short supply, when they were not. And for Viagogo to stop advertising ticket prices without revealing it would be adding large fees when people went to pay for the tickets.

It also wanted Viagogo to stop claiming it was an “official” seller of tickets, saying was not.

Viagogo fought the commission’s attempt to get its injunction, but finally, in March 2020, Viagogo admitted defeat. It made the changes the commission wanted to its website, promising it would not undo those changes later.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Viagogo is defending claims it mislead ticket buyers.

It promised the phrases “All tickets 100% guaranteed!” or “100% guaranteed” would stop appearing in Google search results.

Viagogo also stopped claiming it could only be sued in the Swiss courts.

Mary-Anne Borrowdale, the commission’s general counsel for consumer and competition, say said at the time: “We think a company that sells New Zealand event tickets to New Zealand consumers should fall under New Zealand law, and we are pleased that Viagogo now accepts that too.”

It was a victory for the commission, but if Viagogo thought the commission would be back off, it was wrong.

The commission continued its action against Viagogo and is asking the court to declare Viagogo breached the Fair Trading Act.

It also wants the clause that was in Viagogo’s contract, which claimed it could only be sued by customers in New Zealand through the Swiss courts, was unfair.

It is those claims against Viagogo that the High Court will test.

The case was to start on Monday, but it was delayed for two days due to fears over Cyclone Gabrielle.

It will not be first time Viagogo has faced legal action from regulators in this hemisphere.

In 2020 it was fined A$7 million (NZ$7.7m) for breaking consumer law in Australia. It appealed, but lost early last year.

The official position of Australian consumer regulators, and New Zealand’s is for people to buy their event tickets from the official sellers.