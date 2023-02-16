Six rules for using the new breed of AI chatbots

The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot which has triggered a wave of hype and speculation around the future of artificial intelligence.

Dr Paul Duignan is a psychologist and an organisational and social strategist who has been involved in policy and research on the impact of new technology, and has also developed award-winning software.

OPINION: Since the release of the game-changing AI chatbot ChatGPT​ last year, the hype has done nothing but accelerate.

Interestingly the last few weeks have seen both Google and Microsoft announce that they are incorporating this type of AI into some of their products.

While elements of AI have been driving many backroom developments over recent years, it is clear that the public interacting directly with AI systems is about to become mainstream.

It is unclear what the long-term impact of these types of systems will have on jobs. However, in the short term, they will help many workers work much faster.

So the question for anyone who wants to use this latest development is, how can I use it in the most productive way?

It is helpful to think about such AI systems as, at the moment, being rather like high-performance motorbikes. If used correctly, they can help you go really fast. But if you use them in the wrong way, you may find that you crash and burn.

So, to avoid the latter scenario, some sensible rules are in order. Here are some suggestions.

1 If you ask ChatGPT about controversial topics, it may refuse to reply because of the guardrails put in place by its designers.

If you can actually get it to talk to you about such topics, it may end up being racist, sexist or show other biases.

Even when you talk to it about non-controversial issues, be on the lookout for bias because it simply mirrors the material it's been trained on.

2 While it seems paradoxical, don't ask it any question you don't already know the answer to. Or at least, be sure you can work out whether its replies are sensible or not.

Sometimes it is just completely wrong. Don't think of it as a font of all knowledge; think of it in its present state as being a multipurpose timesaving reminder machine.

It is good at prompting us about things that, if we had long enough, we could probably come up with ourselves.

For instance, if you are planning a project, ask it to come up with a list of bullet points about things you need to think about, which can be a checklist or reminder for you. You will usually be able to work out whether what it is suggesting is sensible or not.

3 Get creative about how you talk to it – this is an aspect of what is known as prompt engineering when working with AI systems.

When you ask it a follow-up question, note that it “remembers” what you are talking about, so you don't need to repeat details from your first question. It is remarkably good at figuring out what you are asking.

See the interaction as akin to chatting with it and clarifying what you want from it, rather than you just asking it one question at a time.

4 When using it, think about another AI concept, that of capability overhang.

This includes the idea that when a novel AI system is introduced, it may have capabilities that we do not yet know how to unleash.

Only when people with a wide range of knowledge, experience and expectations of what it may be able to do interact with it can we determine its possibilities.

So feel free to try to get it to do as many different things as you like – you may be surprised.

5 Carefully weigh up the unknowns regarding the implications of jumping into using it in your particular situation.

For instance, a scientist might be tempted to pump out scientific articles containing lots of AI-generated text. But what if AI-produced text gets a bad rap because it causes major collateral damage?

It is possible that ways of auto-detecting AI-generated text may become widespread and scientific articles might end up being rated based on how much of it they contain. No one knows how this will all pan out, but pausing before you jump right in is advisable.

6 Try it out. A faster, paid version is being released but there is still a free version. Using it now will stimulate your thinking about the potential impact of AI on your work, your organisation, your career direction and your kids' careers.

As you start using it, you will realise that these sorts of systems have enormous potential implications for society.

Voting citizens should be playing with something like this to help society figure out its implications, so that it ends up being an asset rather than a liability.