Will the banks ever lend on flooded Auckland homes again?

Safunga and Seve Uatea in their house on Clover Drive in the aftermath of intense flooding in Auckland

ANALYSIS: People whose homes flooded in the Auckland Anniversary day flooding don’t think anybody will ever want to buy their homes from them.

But if anyone did, would banks give them home loans to do it?

It’s hard to get a straight answer from the big banks, but they are dropping some heavy hints.

West Aucklander Bex Hurley, whose house has been flooded 10 times in seven years, is amongst those calling on the Government to buy flooded homeowners out because nobody else would buy their flood-prone homes.

“It’s no way to live - your car gets trashed, your fence gets trashed, everything in your garage gets trashed every time there’s a flood that leaves 30cm of silt.”

But even if there was a willing buyer, could they find finance?

No mortgage, no sale

Not one of the big five banks would give a definitive answer to that question.

“There are no blanket restrictions on lending for homes facing a potential hazard, or which have been affected by a hazard, however we assess each loan application on a case-by-case basis,” said Westpac.

ANZ said: “Every situation is unique, and we will always work to support existing customers, including those customers who have recently experienced damage as a result of weather events.

“This would include cases where properties have had issues such as flood damage, and these have been remediated.”

These words will give owners some hope, if there is drainage, and flood-prevention measures that can be taken by them, and by their council.

Existing customers?

Banks appear to be soft-pledging to stand by people in flood-prone homes who have home loans with them.

Why are they bothering to say this?

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police officers waist-deep in flood water on Camphora Place, Ranui during heavy rains in late January.

There are several possible reasons. First is to show they are living up to their social contract. They lent to people to get into these homes. It would be rough to pull the rug from under them now.

But some bank home loan contracts claim the right to do so.

Westpac’s home loan contract, for example, says a borrower will be in default, if any “material adverse effect” has a negative impact on the security for its loan.

If a borrower is in default, Westpac can demand repayment of the loan, or increase interest on it. It could also force the sale of the house.

In reality, it could do none of these things without courting public anger, and legal action claiming they were unfair contract terms.

There is a potential problem, though...

“Obtaining insurance cover is a condition of a mortgage,” says Westpac.

ANZ said homes had to be fully insured, with “no exceptions”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Banks say they are working out what to do next when it comes to lending to people to buy flood-prone homes. Reading between the lines, they seem to be taking more care on which homes they decide to fund.

While IAG (NZI, AMI and NZI) and Suncorp (Vero and AA Insurance) have been tight-lipped on whether they will jack up premiums on flood-prone homes, Tower has once again broken ranks.

On Tuesday, it signalled flood and slip-threatened homeowners will have to pay more for their house insurance.

No insurer has yet said it would simply not insure any of the flood-hit Auckland homes for flood damage.

Global reinsurers (giant overseas insurers who insure insurers for events that are too big for them to handle alone) may well dictate what insurers do in New Zealand from their head offices in London and Geneva.

Westpac’s latest Climate Risk Report painted a grim picture of the future costs of insuring homes.

“While a sudden wholesale insurance withdrawal from high-risk areas appears highly unlikely Westpac NZ still expects insurance costs to increase over the next five years. Insurance withdrawal from some locations most at risk could occur in the next five years,” it said.

And if rising insurance costs put more pressure on already struggling homeowners, what then?

ASB said: “If cost of renewal is a problem, we talk customers through our financial support options.”

So what next?

Every one of the big banks says words to the effect of “things are going to change, but can’t yet tell you how”.

“ASB has work under way to better understand the impacts of climate risks such as flooding on home lending, but access to robust climate data remains a significant industry challenge,” said ASB.

Westpac said: “We are continuing to enhance our understanding of climate change risks, and we outline our approach in our annual Climate Risk Report.”

That report says the bank is “exploring ways to integrate climate-related risks into residential mortgage lending”.

ASB said it was advocating for a “coordinated, customer-centric approach to climate risk, bringing together the banking and insurance sectors with local and central government and supported by national policies and guidance which are currently in development.”

Kiwibank said: “We continue to participate in industry-wide consultations and conversations about adaptation.”

Where that conversation will take insurance and home-lending is up for debate.