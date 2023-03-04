$5000 hardship withdrawal rule relaxation turns KiwiSaver into natural disaster insurance

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has seen first-hand the destruction caused in the Hawke's Bay by Cyclone Gabrielle.

ANALYSIS: KiwiSaver has become a natural disaster insurance scheme.

In the wake of the Auckland flooding in January, and the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, people have turned to KiwiSaver to make hardship withdrawals to help them get through.

And KiwiSaver supervisors have relaxed the application process for people in financial hardship as a result of the two extreme weather events, who are seeking to take out sums of up to $5000.

As well as being a retirement savings scheme, KiwiSaver plays many roles in people’s money lives.

READ MORE:

* Communities across Aotearoa capture Cyclone Gabrielle's damage on social media

* Aucklanders seen surfing as Cyclone Gabrielle descends on region

* Northland avocado growers 'absolutely hammered' by Cyclone Gabrielle



It is used as a first-home deposit saving scheme.

It acts like life insurance, as money saved is released when people die, or fall terminally ill.

It acts like a form of funeral insurance, because money can be taken out to help pay for the funeral of a dependent of someone doing it tough financially.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle has caused tremendous upheaval for many people. Lisa and Paul Watson from Pakowhai survey the damage to their home.

And people who fall seriously ill, or who are injured, can access it to do things like pay for the cost of treatment, or modify their home, for example, putting in a wheelchair ramp.

And now, in the latest stage of its evolution, it is acting like a form of post-disaster cashflow insurance.

It’s not a free-for-all though.

To get money out, people must prove to their KiwiSaver manager’s supervisor that they really do qualify to get their money out under the KiwiSaver Act hardship rules.

And those supervisors must be also reasonably sure that alternative sources of funding have been exhausted.

That includes people’s own savings, as well as money that may be available from sources like Work and Income.

After the Auckland flooding the three big KiwiSaver supervisory companies got together under the auspices of the Corporate Trustees Association to agree a relaxing of the rules.

Angus Dale-Jones, CTA executive director, said they agreed to prioritise natural disaster applications, especially for vulnerable people, and where practicable to reduce the burden of evidence when the supporting information is not easily available, especially for urgent costs and repairs under $5000.

And in some situations, they allowed people to make “statutory declarations” over the phone.

Ruper Carlyon, founder of the Kōura KiwiSaver, scheme says even with the relaxation agreed by supervisors, hardship withdrawals are not quick.

“It can be anywhere from three days to three weeks,” he says.

Supplied Rupert Carlyon, founder of Kōura Wealth KiwiSaver says many people do not know that KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals are an option for them, if they are doing it hard after flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“If we get a perfect set of documentation, and it’s all easy to understand, and we can get that back to our supervisor, we can get that back in 24 hours, and paid out one day later,” he says.

Hardship withdrawal forms are not easy documents, and many people need a bit of help filling them out, says Carlyon.

But, he says, the supervisors are being helpful.

“We’ve been told, if it’s cyclone-related, if it’s clear they need the money, we can rush it through,” he says.

The $5000 sum under which supervisors are being more relaxed is a pragmatic amount.

“That works out to be about 13 weeks of living expenses,” Carlyon says.

Kōura was seeking bank statements, the reasons why people needed the money they were trying to withdraw, and evidence the person was suffering financial hardship.

While Carlyon doesn’t like to see people drawing on their retirement savings, he also sees this as being an important function of KiwiSaver.

“There’s no point in telling someone, ‘No, no, no’, this is all about your retirement, and have them go through three months of misery now,” he says.

During Covid-19 lockdowns, Australians were allowed to draw A$20,000 from their super funds with no questions asked, but Carlyon doesn’t favour such a move here.

“I think people who didn’t need the money took most of the money out,” he said.

GOLDEN RULES: