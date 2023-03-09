Where the focus of a banking inquiry really needs to go

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Gordon Stuart is a partner in Chaperon, which helps businesses navigate their dealings with banks. He has a lengthy career working in the banking sector.

OPINION: There are growing calls for an inquiry into bank profits. Sam Stubbs is one cheerleader. Any sector that makes a pre-tax profit exceeding $10 billion deserves attention.

The Reserve Bank’s chief economist, and governor, have joined the chorus, questioning the returns banks are making.

Bank should make large profits as large enterprises with sizeable capital bases. However, fuel companies, supermarkets, and the construction sector have had or are having their turn, and it was inevitable the focus would shift to banks.

READ MORE:

* National says 'short, sharp' inquiry into banking competition needed

* By the numbers: Here's why some people think banks are making too much money

* Bank profits 'costing New Zealanders $2000 a year each'

* We need a proper Commerce Commission inquiry into bank profits



The great thing about a cost-of-living crisis is how the spotlight gets shone on sectors’ pricing practices.

However, an inquiry into banking from the Commerce Commission needs careful consideration of its scope. It needs to be wider than retail and focus more on business, where competition is less obvious and pricing more opaque.

A call from the National Party for a short inquiry into retail banking by Parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee is a poor idea and overlooks that most of the issues are in the business side of banking.

Kathryn George/Stuff Calls for an inquiry into retail banking miss where the real issues lie, writes Gordon Stuart.

There are many complex issues that deserve attention, from regulatory capital, pricing for risk, the cost of compliance, and comparisons to Australia and international markets; to the unintended consequences of regulation that now make it much more expensive to onboard a new customer, or for older people, and for small-to-medium sized businesses to borrow.

No other sector’s tentacles reach so far.

If we accept the general proposition that NZ Inc is not really getting wealthier by selling more expensive houses to each other, which has been our model for decades, you start to appreciate the important role banks and other financial intermediaries play in capital formation for investment and growth in the real productive side of the economy.

Banks play a key role mobilising pooled savings into investment and lending. Done effectively and well, this assists a country to grow.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis has called for a short, sharp inquiry into the banking sector, rather than a full-blown Commerce Commission market study.

Banking on the house

Housing is now circa 63% of all bank lending. Requiring banks to hold more capital so they are safer has encouraged more lending into residential housing, the least capital-intensive area.

Two decades ago, housing was half of all lending. Six years ago, it was 56%.

More capital might make banks safer, but it has come with a price in the form of stifled credit for business.

The finger cannot just be pointed at the regulator. Banks have made a conscious choice to pursue profits in the near-term, cutting frontline experience and services, thereby shifting capital away from business.

We need to screw the scrum towards business lending, and that requires a change in the risk weights on bank capital.

Kathryn George/Stuff Banks have shifted more of their business into housing in response to demands for them to hold greater capital reserves.

A structural problem

We see a lot of gripes from businesses about banks, some fair and some not. Sometimes it is the business that is the problem, such as poor financial management, and some are just not bankable.

Despite the important role of credit facilitation, New Zealand does not have a lot of information on access to credit.

One measure – ANZ’s Business Outlook Survey, which asks firms about the ease of obtaining credit – has been negative since 2016.

The persistence of negative reads signals a structural issue, not a cyclical one. Nor is it Covid induced.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Banks – especially the big four – are a key driver of genuine economic growth via capital formation for investment and growth.

Pricing for risk and taking risk

Taking and managing risk is critical. Banks make a margin from lending money to customers that has been sourced from investors and depositors.

We may see non-performing loans and impairment expenses rise over the coming years on the back of the recent weather disasters and a projected downturn.

That is to be expected, but banks appear to manage these risks well, with the sector never making an annual loss in 30 years and delivering an average 17% yearly rise in profits.

Impairment expenses (actually losing money) have been less than 0.1% of total loans for the past decade.

Questions need to be asked whether the balance is right. We want banks to be safe, but also taking risk, which they price for. New Zealand banks’ net interest margins are high.

When we submit deals on behalf of business clients, the demands for security often appear at odds with the margin or risk being charged.

More alternative credit providers are appearing, cherry-picking. However, a large void remains.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Just as bank retail customers have seen personalised services replaced with technology such as ATMs, so business customers have had to contend with cuts in the service offered by actual bankers, says Gordon Stuart.

Where are all the real bankers?

Remember the days when bankers did deals and provided creative solutions? You could meet one or get one on the end of the phone, and turnaround times were quick. Understanding of business and cashflow lending still occurs, but it appears to be dwindling.

Cost-cutting has removed a significant tier of banking experience, and is decreasing the number of products and services offered.

The magic box of technology drives the approval process. Vanilla deals are the new normal.

Open banking

Open banking gives you the ability to share your banking data. It will help drive innovation, and portability and more transparent banking services. The question remains: Where is it?

Supplied Gordon Stuart is a director of Chaperon, which provides services to businesses in their dealings with banks.

Cost-to-income ratios

The cost to income ratio across the banking sector is around 40%. The major four are well below that. Does this suggest efficient or insufficient investing in customer service and the future?

The bottom line

Banks play an integral role within the economy. Chaperon sees challenges with banks, regulators, and businesses.

Banks do many things well. But lots of questions are rightly being asked and the process of credit intermediation is one we need to get right.

We appear off-piste. The focus needs to be on the business side of banking, not retail.