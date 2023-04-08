Extreme mortgages are now much less common

The number of extreme mortgages has fallen.

ANALYSIS: A much smaller proportion of first homebuyers are having to take loans at extreme multiples of their incomes.

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua tracks debt to income ratios (DTI) which show people’s mortgage debt as a proportion of their before tax income.

Someone with a DTI ratio of five times has taken out a loan that’s five times their before-tax income.

Many people have a view on what is a reasonable DTI for a first homebuyer.

South Island affordable housing campaigner Hugh Pavletich, who founded the annual Demographia housing affordability report, says a median house that costs median-income buyers three times their income, or less, is “affordable”.

One that costs buyers from three to four times their income is “moderately affordable”.

New Zealand’s failure to build affordable housing is a scandal to Pavletich, one he blames on governments getting in the way of private enterprise building homes.

House prices are a blight on young people’s lives in Pavletich’s books.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

But few first time buyers, all of whom have deposits, get anywhere close to paying Pavletich’s affordable four or less multiple, data from the Reserve Bank shows.

But it does show a rise in those getting close as house prices have fallen.

In December 2021, just 4% of first time homebuyers were able to buy places using loans that were less than three times their incomes.

In December 2022, that had risen to 8%.

There had also been a doubling from 11% to 22% of the proportion of first time homebuyers who bought using loans of three to four times their incomes.

At the extreme end of borrowing, there was a corresponding reduction in huge DTIs.

In December 2021, 26% of first home buyers took loans six or more times their incomes. In December 2022, that was down to 10%.

Once inflation is beaten back into normal levels, mortgage rates should fall, and those lower debt to income buyers should get the benefit.

While this all sounds like good news, there have been fewer people getting into their first homes.

Falling house prices make buyers and sellers nervous, so there's less choice of homes.

And rising mortgage rates mean buyers are paying much more interest on each dollar they borrow, which has more than wiped out the benefit of falling house prices in terms of real-world house affordability.

* By the numbers: How 430,000 people got behind on their loans

* New controls on mortgage lending at least a year away

">more than wiped out the benefit of falling house prices in terms of real-world house affordability.

First time homebuyers have also had to cope with two more unfortunate crunches.

The first is their KiwiSaver balances have fallen. In February, 1930 people withdrew their KiwiSaver money to buy homes, down from 2220 in February 2022. And the amount they took out was $63.3 million down from $73.1m in February 2022.

The second is that banks have become more nervous lenders.

Some of the blame falls on the shoulders of the Government, which tightened up on responsible lending regulations in December 2021, which banks said led them to turn down more home loan applications.

That may have saved some people from taking out more extreme loans they would now be struggling to make payments on.

Recent coverage of money lives in the North Island Te Ika a Māui versus the South Island Te Waipounamu shows that fewer people in the south are under financial pressure than in the north, with more affordable house prices providing the foundation.

New Zealand Home Loans crunched its client data to give a new insight into that.

The company’s advisers help coach people on how to pay off their home loans faster, sometimes taking as much as 10 years off their repayment time, saving large amounts of interest.

It found substantially lower average debt for its South Island clients than its North Island clients.

Canterbury clients had average debts of $150,000 less than its Auckland clients.

It’s another tick for life down south.

