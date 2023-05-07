Why raising GST could be the easiest way to make the rich pay more tax

Once all sources of income are taken into account, the wealthiest Kiwis are taxed at a rate of 8.9%, according to a new report from Inland Revenue. (Video first published April 26, 2023)

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity and a regular Stuff opinion contributor.

OPINION: Many Kiwis seemed surprised to hear recently that 311 of richest families paid an average of only 9.4% in tax, versus 20.2% for the average family.

But the surprise to me was not how little the rich paid in taxes, but how much. Why? Because if they want to, the rich can pretty easily get around paying tax.

And they do. In New Zealand they manage to pay about half as much, and in the United Sates the top 25 families paid just 3.4% in income taxes from 2014 to 2018.

Remember also that the 9.4% average for rich New Zealand families is just that, an average, meaning many families pay less.

It is not uncommon for the super-wealthy to pay nothing at all. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffet have all had multiple years with zero personal tax paid.

And cities and countries compete to attract the super wealthy with low or no taxes – think Monaco, Switzerland, Luxembourg and London.

In New Zealand it is relatively easy for the rich to make tax-free wealth by investing in property over the long term.

Stuff On average, New Zealand’s rich pay about half as much tax as anyone else.

But it’s very clear that, for now at least, any tax on capital gains or wealth is a political no-go zone. Both the major political parties have categorically taken it off the table.

Why we don’t have these taxes, when they are common overseas, is because all the political parties are usually campaigning to win over the 10% of voters that are undecided. Many of these voters own investment properties, or will want to.

So how do we get the rich to pay more tax? By using the laws we already have.

The first one is GST.

Why GST? Because the one thing that unites the wealthy is that they love buying things. Cars, planes, boats, champagne, designer clothes, you name it. And GST taxes all of it.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Simplicity Kiwisaver Fund chief executive Sam Stubbs says raising GST could be the first step towards making the rich pay more tax.

GST in New Zealand last year was $37 billion, which is 33% of all taxes. And any increase in GST will be unavoidable for the rich. They will simply pay more tax.

But if nothing else changed, a rise in GST would punish the poor, beneficiaries and those on New Zealand Super. That is clearly not what we want.

So any increase in GST revenue would have to be offset via lower income tax rates, and higher benefits, including NZ Super.

For example, a GST increase from 15% to 20% would mean another $12.3 billion in taxes, which could be entirely offset by lifting the tax bands for everyone, and benefit/NZ Super payments. The effect could be net-zero for everyone except the rich, who would pay more in GST.

I generally don’t like new taxes, as the current settings in any country usually reflect the collective political will.

But I hate our growing wealth inequality. So a simple way of fixing might be to increase GST, and use the money to increase benefits and decrease personal tax rates.

The rich would pay more, and almost everyone else would financially stay the same.

That is how we could, pretty simply, tax the rich.