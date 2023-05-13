Residential or commercial? How to choose your investment property

It’s getting tougher to invest in residential property, so should you consider commercial?

Hannah McQueen is a financial adviser, chartered accountant fellow, personal finance author and the founder of enable.me financial strategy and coaching – now part of AdviceFirst.

OPINION: As regulations for investors in residential property have tightened up, a question I’ve heard more and more often is “should I consider commercial property instead?”

Like most investment decisions, it’s seldom a blanket “absolutely” or “never” – but there are some differences worth understanding to feed into your decision-making.

Let’s start with the easy stuff.

If you’re buying a new build residential investment property you’ll require a 20% deposit, you can deduct 100% of the interest costs, if you hold it for at least five years you won’t pay a capital gains tax, you can claim depreciation on the chattels but not the building itself, and you’re responsible for the rates, insurance, and any body corporate fees. Note, I’m referring only to new build residential properties.

Meanwhile, you can buy an existing commercial property and still deduct the interest costs, commercial properties are generally not captured by the capital gains tax “bright line” regime, you can depreciate the building, and the tenant is responsible for costs like insurance and rates. Commercial yields can also be better (type and location dependent) than residential.

That makes commercial sound like a clear winner, right? But wait, there are many (many) other things to consider.

The bank will typically lend you 60% to 65% of the purchase price on a commercial property versus 80% on a residential property. Often the purchase price of a commercial premise is significant, so a 35% to 40% deposit could be a reasonable chunk of change. That cuts many prospective investors out from the get-go.

You’re also likely to be subject to different interest rates, depending on how the property is secured. Commercial rates will apply if the loan is secured entirely against the commercial premises, and that margin can be large. For example, a client who is a commercial landlord was recently quoted 9.48% for a one-year fixed rate, versus most residential rates being between 6.59% and 6.79% (at the time of writing).

The cashflow impact of that is dwarfed by the impact of commercial property loans typically being principal and interest over 10 to 15 years, versus residential investment loans over 30 years.

Supplied Financial adviser Hannah McQueen says there is a lot to consider when choosing to invest in residential or commercial property.

Further, there are key differences in how tenancy agreements are factored into lending on different property types, and what is normal practice when securing a new tenant.

If you’re going to rely on the lease income to service commercial premise debt, the bank is going to want to see leases in place, what income they generate and the term remaining on them (what is called a WALT – Weighted Average Lease Assessment). In residential property investment, the bank will assess lending based on a rental appraisal, without a tenancy agreement already in place.

If you’re a commercial property landlord you also need to be prepared for costs like a re-fit and/or a rental holiday when securing a new lease. As a residential landlord you may have repairs to complete between tenants, but re-fits and rental holidays are not the norm. Lease fixed terms do tend to be longer in commercial premises than residential, however.

Obviously, when you’re renting a residential property it needs to meet healthy homes criteria, which even some new build properties don’t automatically pass. When borrowing for commercial properties you will need a seismic assessment to ensure it is earthquake safe, and the property must meet at least 67% of the New Building Standard. Neither of these standards are a bad thing for ensuring the safety of tenants, but upgrading properties to meet earthquake safety standards can be prohibitively expensive.

Lastly commercial premises, depending on the industry, are often more exposed to downturns in the economic cycle, when more businesses tend to fail – and that can impact your ability to hold the property if you’re servicing debt. While some choose to lease the premises to their own businesses, this too can be problematic as it doubles your exposure to your business’s cashflow faltering.

It’s not that commercial property can’t be a great investment – it absolutely can – but for investors without significant cash reserves and strong cashflow, it’s laden with extra hurdles and often greater risks than they can afford to take.