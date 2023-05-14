Will 'NZ Inc' profit from co-hosting the Fifa Women's World Cup?

An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

ANALYSIS: Researchers have frequently poured scorn on studies touting the economic benefits of hosting major international sporting events, including the America’s Cup and the notoriously expensive Olympics.

But if there is one sports-hosting decision that has the potential to put a smile on the face of even the most cynical economist, it may be New Zealand’s call to co-host the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The economic boost New Zealand can expect from the tournament has jumped to more than $200 million since it agreed to co-host the event with Australia in 2020, according to Fifa.

The event’s chief executive, Dave Beeche, says that is in part thanks to a stroke of luck in October, when draw for the tournament saw the United States team – the defending world champions – assigned to play its three pool matches in New Zealand.

The USA’s fixtures include a match against the Netherlands in Wellington on July 27, which will be a re-run of the 2019 World Cup Final in 2019 in Lyon, France, where the USA emerged victorious 2-0.

“The quality of the football in that game will be something this country's never seen before,” but the draw was also a good result for the New Zealand economy, Beeche says.

Elsa/Getty Images The Women’s World Cup draw made Wellington a winner, with it set to host a re-run of the 2017 final in Lyon between the US and Netherlands on July 27.

That draw, the post-Covid revival in travel and an “explosion of interest in women’s football”, means Fifa now expects 29,000 overseas fans – about 20,000 of them from the USA – to descend on New Zealand.

They will be joined by about another 3500 accredited visitors, such as the team themselves, referees and the overseas media.

“If you compare that to the Lions’ tour in 2017; that had about 25,000 people from the UK come and they painted New Zealand red, so you'll certainly not miss the US supporter base if you're in New Zealand this time,” Beeche says.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Government last year announced it would spend $19m getting match and training venues up to speed for the Women's World Cup (first published September 23, 2022).

With about 100,000 tickets for the New Zealand-hosted matches sold just to overseas visitors so far, he has growing confidence in Fifa’s visitor estimates.

Based on overseas fans spending an average of about $250 a day in the country for 12 days, and accredited visitors spending a bit more, Fifa estimates the income from overseas tourism from the event will tally up to $110m.

It includes another $32m from domestic tourism in its numbers.

Fifa won’t say exactly how much it expects to spend itself, for example on suppliers and the 500 or so staff that it will temporarily employ in New Zealand during the tournament, but Beeche says that will take the total spending on the event above $200m.

In the past, cost-benefit studies into hosting sporting events frequently included a dubious “multiplier effect” that involved sporting bodies attributing “flow-on” benefits for every dollar of spending on the events themselves.

But Beeche says “the way these assessments are done these days, in my view, is very robust and conservative”.

“The days of adding indirect expenditure multipliers to these types of analyses are gone.”

That is not the only possible quibble with such studies, though.

Spending does not equal profit, and New Zealand Institute of Economic Research argued in 2012 that the benefits of hosting large events were often “far smaller than people think”.

One factor that was often missed was that tourism often fell before or after major events, it said.

Overseas tourists might come to New Zealand for an event but sometimes as an alternative to visiting another time.

Such “displacement effects” also make counting the benefits from domestic tourism especially fraught, NZIER noted.

“Simply put, major domestic events do not make New Zealanders any wealthier. Increased spending at the major event is mostly offset by reduced spending elsewhere.

“This might be reductions in other holidays, spending on takeaways and eating out, or spending on household items such as TVs.”

MASSEY UNIVERSITY Massey University is hosting the Spain women's team as a training base for the football World Cup in New Zealand.

Eric Crampton, chief economist at the economically-purist New Zealand Initiative think-tank, voices similar concerns, going as far as to describe such studies as “always nonsense”.

“If you believe that the consequence of 30,000 tourists coming in is thousands of currently unemployed Kiwis finding work serving them, then there could be something to it,” he says.

“But if the hospitality sector isn’t sure how it is going to even find staff for some of the work coming in from FIFA, that suggests they will be taking workers who are already productively employed in one sector and pulling them into another one, and the benefits of that are far smaller.”

However, he also notes that the relatively slow return of foreign tourists has been a large contributor to the country’s giant $34 billion balance of payments deficit.

So it may be hard to completely downplay the benefits of an influx of tourists in the winter months at a time the country is also expected to be in recession.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Fifa Women’s World Cup chief executive Dave Beeche says the days of including “multiplier effects” in cost-benefits analyses of sporting events is over.

On the other side of the ledger, the Women’s World Cup differs from events such as the Olympics in that the cost of hosting it is relatively modest.

“We didn't have to invest in either new-build stadiums, or really significant infrastructure” says Beeche, a Kiwi himself.

“So in the absence of that, the cost-benefit really stacks up.”

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) reveals government spending on the event will be higher than the numbers that have previously been floating around.

A spokesperson says that, as of April, the Government had invested about $55m in the event “and surrounding activity”.

Just as the $200m-plus in extra spending is not necessarily pure “profit”, neither is that government outlay all just a “cost”, though.

The total includes $19m for upgrades at 30 sporting facilities, including $5m for gender-neutral changing room upgrades, and a $10m “leverage and legacy programme” which includes school holiday programmes for girls inspired by the event, all of which could be expected to have lasting benefits.

The ministry is also funding New Zealand Football to deliver “leverage and legacy initiatives” off the back of the event.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The New Zealand team was drawn to play Norway at Eden Park on July 20, the Philippines in Wellington on 25 July, and Switzerland in Dunedin on July 30.

But there is also some government spending that might be more aptly described as straightforward cost.

That includes the “operational costs associated with hosting an event of this magnitude”, such as additional border and security requirements, and an undisclosed amount of “support towards Fifa’s direct event delivery costs”.

Prior to New Zealand securing the co-hosting rights, MBIE forecast there would be a “net benefit” to New Zealand of just over $44m from the event and a $1.20 return for each dollar the Government spent, which it said was a “conservative” estimate.

But now that both costs and the estimates of the benefits have increased, that calculation will also have changed.

Crampton says the scale of the spending “isn’t huge in the scheme of things” and is non-committal about the economics.

“If people think that having the Fifa Cup here is worth about $11 per person, then that’s a value judgement I wouldn’t want to argue against.

“If you think it is going to have broader economic benefits, you are probably deluding yourself.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Fifa found an animal endemic to both NZ and Australia for its mascot, the little penguin, Tazuni, though scientists have determined those living in Australia and NZ are mostly separate species.

Shamubeel Eaqub is another economist who, like Crampton, has queried the economic value of hosting sports events, arguing they generally don’t stack up financially.

Any boost from tourism from this event would be “in the margin of error”, given the overall size of the economy, and unless extra flights are being put on from the US, fans will be arriving in seats that might otherwise have been occupied by other tourists, he says.

But Eaqub says it is “awesome” for other reasons that New Zealand is hosting this event.

“We don’t do it for the economic value; it is not about the jobs and the dollars; it is about the cultural richness of New Zealand.

“And if you take the local effects – hosting matches in Hamilton in winter. Is that a good thing for Hamilton? Of course it is.”

Beeche points to the “soft” benefits of New Zealand encouraging and being seen to be in behind a sporting code that contributes to inclusiveness and is on the up.

“Not only is this tournament going to stack up from a direct economic impact perspective, but it will also stack up from having some other strategic goals,” he says.

“Whatever tournament or mega-event you're looking at, you need to look at it in the broader context of where the country is at, ‘whether it fits’ and what the benefits might be beyond the direct financial cost-benefit.”

Fifa Women’s World Cup

Key dates: Opening match July 20 in Auckland, NZ versus Norway. Final, August 20, in Sydney.

NZ stadiums: Auckland (9 games including one quarter-final and one semi-final), Wellington (9 games including one quarter-final), Dunedin (6 games), Hamilton (5 games).

Favourites: USA (hosted in NZ), UK, Spain (hosted in NZ), Germany.