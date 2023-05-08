Liking them Apples: Tech giant's earnings help allay fears over US economy

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: It was a sea of green in the United States and European markets on Friday as the Non-Farm Payrolls report for April came in much stronger than expected. The US economy created 253,000 jobs last month, surpassing expectations for gains of around 180,000.

This allayed fears over the economy, as did a strong earnings report from Apple, with iPhone sales of US$51b, nearly US$3b higher than forecast. Apple shares jumped nearly 5% while bank stocks also rallied, including the regional lenders.

The strong jobs report covers a period when concerns over the banking sector have been running rife, however this has not put a dent in the employment market. Jobs in the finance sector increased by 23,000.

Professional and business services led the job gains, while healthcare, leisure and hospitality and government hiring were also strong. The unemployment rate came in at 3.4%, the equal lowest since 1969. A tight labour market has continued to keep upward pressure on wages, but there are signs that some of the hot air is starting to dissipate. There were sharp downward revisions to March and February’s jobs numbers.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Half-year numbers from ANZ showed a solid performance, with cash profit rising to $1.1 billion.

Apple which reported a better- than-expected quarterly result, with revenues of US$94.8b and US$24.1b in net income. Sales of iPhones grew 2%, which was no mean feat given that the broader smartphone industry contracted nearly 15% during the same period. The numbers also suggest that parts shortages and supply chain issues are easing.

Sales of Apple Macs and iPads declined while the high-margin services business remains in very good shape. Management expect overall group sales to ease a further 3% next quarter, but chief executive Tim Cook also said that mass layoffs, like those being seen at other big tech companies, are not being talked about and would be a “last resort.” Apple’s share price is only a few dollars from the record high achieved in December 2021 - good news for shareholders, including Warren Buffett – Apple represents nearly half of Berkshire Hathaway’s entire stock portfolio.

The NZX50 market was down 1.1% last week but remains up 3.2% so far in 2023. Results from ANZ, Westpac, and the ASX-listed National Australia Bank, have reflected some consistent themes. One of the common threads, also consistent with the RBNZ’s Financial Stability report last week, is that levels of borrower stress remain relatively subdued.

Numbers from BNZ owner, National Australia Bank were strong, but not as strong as expected. The BNZ unit was a standout, with net interest margins growing with rising interest rates, expanding 41 basis points to 2.45%. Across the Tasman, the pace of group margin expansion has eased with an intensely competitive mortgage market. Overall, borrowers do not seem to be seeing significant stress despite higher mortgage rates.

Half-year numbers from ANZ showed a solid performance by the New Zealand business which saw cash profit rise by 1% to $1.1 billion. The numbers reflected “resilience” within the NZ economy, with households coping “surprisingly well” with higher interest rates. Bad loans are running at low levels, and the bank also said there had been a lot more debt repayment in the agriculture sector over the last few years which is good news - the bank is New Zealand’s biggest rural lender.

ANZ’s group half-year cash profit was a record at A$3.82 billion, up 23% on a year ago. Chief executive Shayne Elliott warned that the next six months will be more difficult than the last, but also that the number of people struggling to maintain home loan payments was “extraordinarily low”, while businesses arrears were the same as six months ago, and lower than levels before Covid-19.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP The UK economy may have needed the boost provided by the King’s coronation, Greg Smith says.

Half-year figures from Westpac showed the New Zealand business delivering a 6% decline in underlying profit excluding one-time items of $467m. Household delinquencies have ticked slightly higher but remain very low. Group half-year net profit came in 22% higher on a year ago at A$4b. Group net interest margins rose just slightly. The bank said that there was “little change in the level of stressed assets.”

It is another busy week. US inflation numbers (forecast to remain at a two-year low of 5%) will be a focal point for the Federal Reserve which is taking a “data-dependent” approach, after lifting rates another 25bps last week. Hitting new highs as well is the US debt ceiling with Joe Biden set to meet congressional leaders this week for talks. The US earnings season is meanwhile winding down, and has been a largely positive, with nearly 80% of companies beating earnings expectations. Disney is featuring this week.

Across the Atlantic, many Brits will be cooling down from the excitement of the Kings’ coronation over the weekend. The economy may have needed the boost – UK GDP figures are expected to show the economy grew 0.1% in the first quarter. The Bank of England is still expected to follow in the steps of the Fed, the RBA, and the European Central Bank, with a 25bps rate hike.

Across the Tasman, the Australian budget is due Tuesday. Cost of living relief is expected to be a prominent feature, as it likely will be in New Zealand’s budget next week. Before then, we have the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s quarterly survey of expectations on Friday. Inflationary expectations are expected to ease, particularly at “the long end of the curve.” Food inflation numbers are also out and are expected to have moderated slightly.