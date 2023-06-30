Why a low share price doesn't mean a stock is 'cheap'

ANALYSIS: A third of stocks on the New Zealand sharemarket are priced at less than $1, but that doesn’t mean they are a “bargain”.

Some stocks are priced at less than a cent. Only a handful have a double-digit share price and none are over $100. Overseas, shares can be priced much higher, with Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares worth more than US$500,000 (NZ$800,000), Apple shares more than US$180, and Microsoft more than US$300.

Craigs Investment Partners head of private wealth research Mark Lister says it seems to be a quirk of the New Zealand market that some investors gravitate towards $1 stocks in the mistaken belief that they offer better value, in contrast to investors overseas who don’t baulk at pricey shares.

Kiwi companies have a history of splitting their shares into smaller parcels if they start getting too expensive, in the hope that it will boost trading activity. An investor’s share of the company, and its profits and dividends, remains the same – the pie is just divided into smaller slices. Investors can now also buy fractional shares which gives them exposure to bigger companies at a reduced cost.

What’s the attraction of “cheap” shares?

Sometimes called “penny dreadful” stocks, low-priced shares are favoured by some investors who are tempted by the big return they could earn from a small outlay if the stock moves up by only a cent or two. But just because it seems cheap, it doesn’t mean that it is good value. A better indication of how a stock might perform is the company’s revenue and earnings – if they are growing, the share price should too.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan host a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age-old stereotypes.

What’s the problem with low value shares?

A low share price in itself is not a problem, it could just be that the pie is divided up into many slices – but it can be an indication that a company is not doing well.

Jarden director of wealth management Greg Main says a company that is growing will attract support from investors, and that should drive long-term growth in the share price.

To be sure, some of New Zealand’s most successful companies were floated on the market with very modest share prices.

Transport and logistics company Mainfreight, which listed in 1996 after selling shares in an initial public offering at 96 cents, now trades at more than $70 – the highest priced share on the market. Similarly, cloud-based accounting software firm Xero sold shares at $1 in 2007 and now trades at over A$100 (NZ$106) on Australia’s ASX.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Transport and logistics company Mainfreight has the highest priced shares on the NZX. (File photo)

A stratified market

However not all companies have thrived, and the market has become quite stratified.

Main notes that while the biggest stocks have got bigger, joined key indices and are closely followed, there is quite a tail in the market of smaller companies that haven’t performed and whose share prices have just drifted along.

Meal kit company My Food Bag sold shares at $1.85 in 2021 and is now trading at 18c, biotech company Blis Technologies sold shares at 10c in 2000 and is now trading at 2.4c, glass manufacturer Metro Performance Glass sold shares for $1.70 in 2014 and is now trading at 13.2c, and health and wellness company Me Today sold shares at 9.5c in 2020 is now trading at just 0.8c.

“If you’re growing, then you’ll generally get some support,” Main says. “But if you’re not able to grow and you’re stagnating, then it really is a tough road for companies. People can become jaded by the story.

“If they execute, then they'll eventually get into the index and be rewarded for it.”

More big companies needed

Investors would like to see more big, profitable companies on the stock exchange, says Mark Lister from Craigs.

“I'm sure they all want to grow and get bigger and get more profitable, and some of them will succeed and some of them won't,” he says.

“You want as many as possible of those smaller companies to follow in the footsteps of those big ones and then become the big companies of the future – but not all of them are going to.”