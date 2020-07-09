Five days sick leave? New Zealanders deserve more

OPINION: I work in a Burger King kitchen. I’ve been doing this for four years and one of the lessons I’ve taken from this time is that we are desperately short on sick leave. By “we” I don’t just mean Burger King workers, I mean every New Zealander who is relying on the minimum legal sick leave employers can give us.

And there’s a lot of us. The government’s own advisors said that it’s “common practice in the private sector for employees’ sick leave entitlement to be set at the 5 day statutory minimum”.

The thing is five days goes really, really quickly. Especially when we’re being told by the Prime Minister to play it safe and stay home if we’ve got any of the many common symptoms of Covid-19. Sore throat? Stay at home. Runny nose? Home. Bit of a cough? Don’t come in.

That makes sense to me. Where I work, we’re all close to each other and sharing gear like headsets. It’s the same for most people who work with people and work with their hands - supermarket workers, other retail worker, caregivers. It’s what we do. In most workplaces in New Zealand, if someone comes to work sick their workmates get it too.

For me and too many others, the choice is to come to work sick or face a short paycheque. There’s a lot of New Zealanders out there who have no paid sick leave.

This includes people less than six months in the job, people who have had a bad bout of the flu and have no leave left, and of course people who have had sick kids.

The pain of losing days is compounded by the fact that it’s generally the lowest paid people who have the worst sick leave clauses. Minimum everything leads to maximum vulnerability.

Then there’s the people like me, who have ongoing illnesses - mental and/or physical. Low minimum sick leave acts as a barrier to being in paid work for many of us.

It’s not like increasing sick leave is a fanciful dream. New Zealand’s minimum is among the lowest in the OECD. In Australia they get 10 days, in most European countries it’s even more.

That’s because most businesses benefit by providing decent sick leave by having fewer sick days on average across their staff, just ask ANZ.

That might seem counterintuitive, but we’ve had firsthand experience through lockdown of how illness is held in check with the really simple measure of staying home when you’re sick - and keeping illness in check is good for business.

Given the benefits of decent sick leave to employees and employers, not extending it seems more about a superstitious dislike of working people getting any “extras” than rational economic evidence.

Which raises the question. Why is this still a problem? All three of the parties of government have said they want to increase sick leave, but despite nearly three years in government and a global pandemic it hasn’t happened.

When Level 3 came into place and my coworkers and I had to go back to work we got applauded for it. Through Level 4 my friends who work in supermarkets, look after the old and disabled, and make sure we’re all safe, got told over and over how grateful the nation was to them.

Most of them are on minimum sick leave. Come on Jacinda, Winston, and the rest of you, how about showing appreciation by fixing that?