The uncounted cost of New Zealand’s border trade-off

OPINION: The pressure on the Government to come up with a plan to ease border restrictions is building, even as the current system to isolate new arrivals is struggling at capacity.

Just last week former prime minister Helen Clark joined forces with Sir Peter Gluckman and Rob Fyfe to suggest that New Zealand needs to begin formulating an exit strategy from the current tight border policy. The country cannot remain locked-in indefinitely.

Government ministers have a habit of batting away questions, beginning their reply with: “Here’s what we do know...”

But on the subject of a plan for greater border opening, that’s no longer good enough. There’s still far too much that we don’t know. And moreover, that we have not yet tried to establish. What, for example, is the cost of a very restrictive border policy?

The answer doesn’t lie in the price of hotel beds in managed isolation ongoing (current capacity is stretched at between 5000 and 6000) along with food and other “basic needs”. There is no user-pay requirement and the cost totalled $80 million at the end of June.

In its June 26 economic update, the Treasury noted the expectation that “looking forward, the current account deficit is expected to widen as closure of the borders reduces the services surplus and lower goods prices widens the goods deficit.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Helen Clark joined forces with Sir Peter Gluckman and Rob Fyfe to suggest that New Zealand needs to begin formulating an exit strategy from the current tight border policy.

This points mainly to the abrupt suspension of international tourists and students coming into New Zealand, an industry worth $17.2 billion in direct spending in New Zealand last year.

But that still doesn’t capture the extent of the border cost. As the Clark et al paper Re-engaging New Zealand with the World suggested last week, much bigger questions must be asked.

Under prolonged national isolation: “we will rapidly progress to a position of relative disadvantage if our trading competitors are able to engage with our customers and suppliers in ways that are not possible for us,” it said.

This applies to thousands of companies, large and small, with investors, sales, or production overseas.

Monique Ford/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

“Can we afford to wait out another year, two years, or even more in almost total physical isolation? And at what cost?” the authors ask.

It doesn’t appear that the Treasury has yet tried to produce a more fulsome reckoning of the cost of the current border settings, and certainly not over a prolonged period of time.

Chris Bramwell, senior press secretary to Grant Robertson, wouldn’t directly say whether the finance minister has asked for any analysis on the economic effects of the current border settings, and what that cost might be over time. But a tally needs to be made, even if it is nebulous and partial.

For one thing, the Government could better understand how many business people, and other New Zealanders, are already beginning to travel outside the country.

The rising level of incoming air passengers is frequently painted as comprising only long-departed Kiwis, returning from a Covid-ridden world.

Supplied The latest in the Power Rangers franchise is being made in New Zealand after border exemptions were granted.

That was certainly the case this week, when Housing Minister Megan Woods revealed that in conjunction with Air New Zealand and other airlines, the Government has suspended new bookings for arrivals in the coming weeks in order to ensure there are sufficient spots in isolation facilities.

But just how many of those passengers are Kiwis who have been out of the country since before lockdown, and how many might be business people returning from recent overseas work? The Government appears not to know. Woods’ office did not reply to a request for more information.

While development of the Covid-19 pandemic cut off many travel options for Kiwis, some international routes have remained open.

Notably the United States neither bars Kiwis nor requires them to self-isolate on arrival, and Air New Zealand operates direct flights from Auckland to Los Angeles. (The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against all international travel, though it doesn’t prevent it).

Getty-Images Housing Minister Megan Woods.

Customs tracks arrivals and departures numbers (published by Stats NZ). But it appears not to tally how long returnees have been out of the country.

Customs spokeswoman Denise Landow deflected the question to Stats NZ. Stats NZ spokesman James Weir said the information isn’t shared with his agency.

A starting point (though obviously incomplete) for understanding the building need for international travel could be to track the number of return tickets booked out of New Zealand. Air New Zealand spokeswoman, Anna Cross, however, said she was “not aware” that officials have asked for this data.

None of these pieces of information is an end in itself. But the more gaps we fill in, the better both the Government and the country will understand the trade-off we’re making at the border.

We need a clearer picture to talk sensibly about how long emergency measures can be kept in place.