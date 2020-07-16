Time to count our wins: Where would you rather be, New Zealand?

OPINION: Last weekend, I spoke with an old friend in my birthplace of Leicester, a city in the middle of England.

As Britain struggles to contain Covid-19, an outbreak in Leicester has forced its people into a citywide lockdown, just as the rest of the nation finally emerges from months of isolation.

My friend has muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease, and has hardly been able to leave the house since March, around the same time New Zealand went into alert level four. He will be house-bound for even longer in Leicester’s “lockdown zone”, an arbitrary new border area drawn up to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“It was just about to get better, and then we got this,” he said. “But we’ve just got to keep on going.”

READ MORE:

* Economic snapshot: Will the faster than expected recovery be snuffed out?

* OECD: Brace for more pain, job losses as NZ shakes off Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 success is a blessing and curse for tourism



Factories, warehouses, shops, restaurants, and pubs are closed at the height of the British summer. There are rumours Leicester’s local lockdown will be extended for another week.

An Aussie friend in Melbourne tells me about Victoria’s recent outbreak. Her family are moving in together to avoid spending another long lockdown apart. Her friend recently went to brunch with four people; two of them later tested positive for Covid-19, and one, in her mid-20s, ended up in an intensive care unit.

A month after New Zealand moved to alert level one, it is easy to forget the devastation Covid-19 causes outside our bubble. While we’re off on holiday, out on the golf course, shopping, drinking in bars, and attending rugby matches freely, other countries are penned-in by the virus.

Getty Images Beauden Barrett of the Blues with Ngani Laumape of the Hurricanes after winning the round 1 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and the Hurricanes at Eden Park on June 14.

And people are still dying.

Much of the recent political discourse in New Zealand has zeroed-in on the failings of our Covid approach.

Kiwis are rightfully angry about the border blunders, political opportunism, and tragic decline of our vulnerable tourism and international education sectors. Yet there are many reasons to be optimistic about New Zealand’s economic position during the worst pandemic in a century.

Back in March, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined New Zealand’s “stark choice” – whether to risk tens of thousands of lives to Covid-19, or enforce one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

As it turns out, prioritising public health has paid dividends for the economy today, as most of us return to relative normality while other parts of the world struggle to shake-off the deadly virus.

We have avoided the disastrous economic effects of going up and down alert levels, or into regional lockdowns. Some of our more optimistic economists even predict a “V-shaped” recovery for New Zealand – a comeback nearly as sharp as the downturn.

One of those people, HSBC’s chief economist Paul Bloxham, pointed to “sold out toilet paper in some parts of Australia; sold out rugby matches in New Zealand”.

Westpac economists suggest a “V-shaped” recovery would see a 15 per cent drop in GDP in the first half of the year, followed by a 14 per cent uplift in the September quarter. The economy, according to Westpac, could be 3 per cent smaller in December than it was at the end of 2019.

While the figures are hardly cause to break out the champagne, contrast that with the United Kingdom, which is forecast to suffer a GDP slump of 11.5 per cent in 2020, according to a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The result of the UK Government’s bungled and unclear Covid-19 strategy.

SUPPLIED Daniel Dunkley: The Government faces a balancing act to save tourism and education.

New Zealand’s bold call to “go hard, go early” is expected to see us recover more quickly than Australia and other stuttering nations. It wasn’t too long ago that critics were calling for a more “Australian approach” to Covid-19.

Those opposition voices are noticeably silent now, as Victoria is overwhelmed by the pandemic, and fears mount in New South Wales.

There were more positives for Aotearoa to point to this week. Real Estate Institute of New Zealand data revealed a stronger-than-expected housing market, with house prices up 9.2 per cent in June, year-on-year. The property market will come under more pressure later this year, but job advert data also offers some promise.

Seek reported adverts were up to 61 per cent of their June 2019 levels, with more ads than June 2009 and 2010, at the height of the GFC.

As Australia demonstrates, the battle against Covid-19 can turn quickly. Our Government must protect our gains at all costs, while dealing with the end of the wage subsidy, an ailing tourism sector, and $5 billion-a-year education industry in turmoil. Revitalising those sectors is no easy task.

While many call for the return of international students, how can universities enforce an effective quarantine, when covidiots are breaking windows, jumping fences, and evading police guards, and hotel capacity is stretched to the limit?

After effectively eliminating Covid-19, the Government faces a balancing act to save the tourism and education sectors.

“It’s a really difficult trade-off,” says Westpac economist Michael Gordon.

“International tourism is about 4 per cent of the economy directly. Realistically, if we were to open that up, we wouldn’t be able to operate as restriction-free as we are now. To revitalise 4 per cent of the economy, you’d have to go with greater restrictions on the other 96 per cent,” Gordon adds.

For now, New Zealand has to recognise and build on its position of strength. Businesses are operating free of social distancing requirements, and large parts of the economy have returned.

Yes, unemployment will rise. But New Zealand is up staggering and swinging, not out for the count. In this strange new normal, NZ is relatively well-placed as we wait for other countries to control their outbreaks, or a vaccine to be found. As evidenced overseas, things could be far worse. Would you swap New Zealand for Leicester or Melbourne right now?