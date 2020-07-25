Coronavirus: Dumb tech is smart tech when it comes to contact tracing apps for Covid-19

OPINION: After being postponed twice due to Covid-19, the Ultimate Rally Group finally got to hold a Targa Rally a couple of weeks ago.

Described as the Ultimate Road Race, Targa allows drivers to race at speeds up to 200kmh on temporarily closed public roads.

The event was based in Hawke’s Bay and saw around 80 teams participate, including that of your humble scribe. While there are plenty of modern cars with cutting edge technology and microprocessors up the wazoo, it’s notable how many low tech cars line up each year.

supplied The CovidCard trialled in Nelson Hospital.

With up to eight race stages a day across multiple days with hazards aplenty, Targa is a marathon rather than a sprint. Many of the highly strung entries drop out, while the more proven cars end up high in the final results.

READ MORE:

* When dumb tech is smart tech

* Self-driving cars could become the living rooms of the future

* How to get your tricky dad a tech gift for Father's Day

* Ford creates cycling 'smart jacket' aimed at ensuring safety is priority



Cars like BMW e30s, first generation Subaru Imprezas, and FXGT Corollas. Cars that employ seasoned technology, and are industrial rather than esoteric.

Proshotz There were few low tech cars at the Targa Rally, like MOD’s Honda Civic.

Canterbury motorsport personality Tony Gosling is a good example. Eschewing the late model Porsches and Audis, Gosling showed up with a well-worn but well-loved 1981 Ford Escort Sport.

When I asked him why he chose the Escort, he smiled and just said: “There’s no school like old school. There’s just less to go wrong.”

It seems to me the same is true of the technology chosen by the Covid-19 Private Public Partnership group for their contact tracing solution.

The group – made up of epidemiologists, mathematicians, software developers and hardware engineers – threw themselves at the challenge of managing community transmission with active support from the Department of Internal Affairs.

Kevin Stent/Stuff When it comes to contact tracing for Covid-19, Mike O’Donnell says “dumb tech” works better.

While the group knew that manual tracing was vital, they are concerned it simply wouldn’t scale fast enough to stop community spread under normal social settings. Everyday settings like riding an elevator, catching a bus or having a cuppa at the tearooms.

After reviewing offshore experience, it became clear to them that phone apps simply don’t work – a decision proven correct if the current levels of use of the Covidtracer App is anything to go by.

Likewise, Australia’s CovidSafe App, which has been downloaded 6.6 million times (about 26 per cent of Australians), hasn’t yet detected a single contact in the state of Victoria that wasn’t detected by the manual contact tracers.

Apps are beset with many challenges including battery life, user experience, the scanning dependency, human reliability, and the fact it lives on your phone.

Your whole life exists on your phone so people are cautious about giving the government access to that phone. Meanwhile, iPhones often don’t detect each other due to Apple’s super smart security tech.

By contrast the Bluetooth-enabled CovidCard is dumb tech. There is no user requirement except that you carry it. It doesn’t record location, it doesn’t connect to wi-fi, and it doesn’t produce alerts or allow tracking.

It’s also passive tech, reactively recognising when it comes within two metres of another card and remembering its number, until it forgets it three weeks later.

The group had a couple of hundred prototype cards made up and the University of Otago trialled them in Nelson Hospital across 50 staff in May. They wore them on belt loops, clipped to pockets, and on lanyards. They also ran closed scripted proximity trials in Waikato.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Contact tracing apps have been rolled out in Australia and New Zealand.

The trials found that the bluetooth cards accurately determined close contacts – clinically defined as spending a total of 15 minutes or more or within 2 metres of another person. This took place in a realistic work environment, with lots of other signals and machines that might provide interference.

What also become clear during the trial, is how similar the card was to the Tile.

The Tile is a well-known consumer product that you stick to your car, your keys, or your kids to keep track of them. It does only one thing but does it well and lasts a year – quintessential dumb tech.

The CovidCard is basically the same except it doesn’t pair with your phone and has just two-metre detection. Also, the CovidCard both “listens” for other cards and “advertises” its own presence.

supplied Could the CovidCard be more effective than contact tracing apps?

Like the CovidCard, the Tile is fit-and-forget technology – technology that bridges the gap between the digitally included to the digitally excluded. In Aotearoa, those digitally excluded include older, poorer and Māori and Pasifika people.

The next outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to emanate from poorer communities and impact older people (in terms of who dies), so having a low tech fit-and-forget approach to these communities makes sense.

It's for this same reason that Singapore finally went with wearables. It enabled community tracing that works with all communities, not just the gin sling crowd at Raffles Hotel (or the latte sippers of Remuera).

The irony of the proven Targa cars with the dumb technology is that in real world conditions it’s not dumb at all. It's smart.

Likewise, the dumb tech of the CovidCard is what makes it a smart solution, one being reviewed by the Government.

Now the Government just needs to decide to back it or drop it.

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he’s a fan of low tech. MOD provided gratis advice to the Covid-19 Private Public Partnership steering group during lockdown.