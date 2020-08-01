Staying up late dabbling in financial markets could cost you

Sleepy traders were much more likely to take risky positions by buying shares at inflated prices and holding on to those shares for longer periods

OPINION: During the recent Covid-19 pandemic, share prices fluctuated widely and at times seemed to have little correlation with news about the economy.

A plausible conjecture put forward by market commentators is that during extended lockdowns a large number of people with nothing much else to do started trading. Naïve trades by unsophisticated traders led to fluctuating prices.

We have all heard of day-trading, but, as a recent Forbes article pointed out, these days “all the cool kids are night-trading”.

Globalisation has led to the creation of global financial markets (e.g., markets for foreign exchange, treasuries, commodities and crypto-currencies) and technological advances have made it easier for traders to participate in overseas markets.

But such “global” markets involve traders who are geographically dispersed. This raises an under-appreciated issue with implications for pricing in such markets. The fact that the traders are globally dispersed implies that some are operating during the day, when they are well-rested and alert while others are operating late at night, where they are most likely less sharp.

Because, no matter how much coffee you drink, at 4am everyone feels tired and are, at least, partially cognitively impaired. Our bodies are conditioned to operate on the basis of circadian rhythms; simply put, we are more alert during the day and less so at night. Shift-workers and emergency room doctors understand this. Burn-out rates for people who work night shifts are high.

So, as markets become more globalised and the incidence of night trading increases, what should we expect? Along with a US-based colleague, David Dickinson, the two of us set up an “experiment” with real money.

We recruited university students in the US east-coast and in NZ and invited them to take part in a stock-trading game for real money. Participants take part at different time slots during the entire day: 4am, 8am, 12pm, 4pm, 8pm and midnight.

We set up two types of markets: “local” markets, with participants all at the same location and therefore, playing at the same time of the day; and “global” markets involving people at both locations and therefore, playing at different times of the day.

Participants could log in to our software from anywhere including their homes. They were put in groups and participated for about an hour. They were not aware where the other participants are located.

For the “global” markets, the different time slots and the 16-hour time difference between the two locations at that time of the year implied that one group was typically taking part in a “good” time of the day, when they were alert and awake while the other group was at a “bad” time, when they were more likely to be sleepy and cognitively impaired.

Each participant had some cash and some shares to trade. Cash earned interest and the shares had a fundamental value of US$7 (NZ$10.50), meaning that any shares held at the end of the session could be redeemed for US$7. Participants could buy or sell shares for 30 rounds. The objective of the traders was to earn the most money. Average earnings in this study were around US$30.

We found that “global” markets, with players at different times of day were particularly susceptible to “bubbles”, where the assets sold at inflated values, much higher than the fundamental value of US$7.

In some markets the price rose as high as US$80. This is the same as property market bubbles where houses sell for might higher prices than they are worth; often due to speculative motives.

This, in turn, suggests that as markets get more globalised attracting traders from all over the world, we should expect to see more market volatility.

But, equally importantly, we also found that “tired or sleepy” traders, at bad times of the day like 4am make systematic mistakes.

They were much more likely to take risky positions by buying shares at inflated prices and holding on to those shares for longer periods. In other works, they were not good at anticipating that the market will “crash” at the end of the session and all shares held will only be worth their fundamental value. This allowed the more alert traders to take advantage of the tired traders, who ended up earning almost a third less than the alert traders.

This is not to suggest that no one should be night trading; but rather to point out the obvious pitfalls. Night traders or those who are otherwise cognitively impaired are much more likely to be taken advantage of by day traders.

Given that over-confidence is a common human failing, it is important to consider the opportunity costs. Not only: Am I doing well by night trading? The question is: Could I do better in an alternative venture? And be aware, that when you are tired or sleepy, you are much more prone to taking risks that you would normally avoid. Being excessively tired is a little like being drunk, when we tend to under-estimate the downside risk.

It is plausible that naïve trading by unsophisticated traders, at least some of whom were also possibly cognitively impaired, explains the large fluctuations in the share market during the recent pandemic. Further evidence in our paper suggests that such fluctuations get larger when there is more liquidity in the markets and the stakes are higher.

Ananish Chaudhuri and Ryan Greenaway-McGrevy are members of the Department of Economics at the University of Auckland Business School.