Here's why this recession is different

OPINION: I’ve been on the road over the past couple of weeks delivering talks to audiences in Auckland, Nelson and Christchurch.

In all three locations I’ve found surprisingly good anecdotes regarding the state of local economies.

People are out spending much more than virtually all businesses had been expecting. The hospitality sector is busy in the evenings with people eating out and socialising, car sales are strong, lots of home renovation is being undertaken and power tool sales are booming, beauty treatment activity is firm, and generally people are feeling reasonably chuffed with things.

Explaining this spending requires more than just noting the successful elimination of Covid-19 in our community.

There are also the many insulating factors which I’ve been running through here and in various publications and webinars over the past four months.

One of the most important of these is the $10 billion, which Kiwis had already allocated for trips overseas now being redirected towards domestic travel and other “luxuries”.

In previous recessions we have had current insulators like low interest rates and higher Government spending, but we’ve seen no surge in sales of high-end motor vehicles, demand for lifestyle blocks and holiday homes, and booming attendance at ski fields and tourist attractions.

We can question whether this can continue if our borders stay closed through 2021 and money will not in fact have been set aside for spending overseas – then reallocated.

But even if such allocation of funds does not happen, there are a lot of other factors which suggest it is increasingly reasonable to expect an acceleration in our pace of economic growth over 2021.

One driving force is likely to be firms partially reversing layoffs which they have already done or may still do. The incentive for businesses has been to trim expenses as much as possible as quickly as possible, and that is why the Government has sought to mitigate things through the wage subsidy schemes.

This means some layoffs will come once the extended wage subsidy scheme ends. But those layoffs may not amount to all that much.

Businesses are increasingly seeing their activity levels turning out much higher than budgeted for, and it is likely that they will be starting to remember their biggest problem before Covid-19 was finding skilled and even unskilled employees.

In fact, we can already see in the ANZ’s monthly Business Outlook survey that the net proportion of businesses planning to layoff staff has fallen from 45 per cent in April to 15 per cent in June.

That is still a bad result and higher unemployment remains in prospect. But the chances of double-digit unemployment have now fallen substantially.

From a housing market point of view this is just one of the many factors increasingly arguing in favour of a generalised rise in markets around the country.

So far, all that has happened with regard to nationwide average house prices is that the quarterly pace of price gains has gone from 2 per cent to -0.3 per cent during the June quarter. I’ve yet to come across a single published story of a property selling at a heavily discounted price. In contrast, stories are multiplying regarding properties selling for a lot more than expected.

Young first-home buyers are scrambling for properties and investors are out hunting for bargains – so far at vast disappointment.

Demand from investors might be easing soon because those bargains have failed to appear. But if anything, more first home buyers are likely to be crowding into open homes in coming months.

Banks will slowly start easing up their currently very tight lending criteria, deposits will have grown a bit more in size, and more people will be focussing on the housing and rental property implications of the hoards of Kiwis wanting to get back to the world’s new land of the free. But it pays to note that we have already seen a migration boom.

Early this year, following the announcement by Stats NZ of a net migration gain for the year to November of 42,000 people, most of us analysts figured we’d see another net gain near 40,000 this calendar year, delivering a two-year boost of 82,000 people.

But after revisions, the calendar year 2019 total is now estimated at 68,000, and since then another net 34,000 people have arrived.

Basically, we already have in our country the net migration gain we thought would occur by the middle of 2021. No wonder housing demand is so surprisingly strong and will probably remain so with increasing impetus as 2021 approaches.

