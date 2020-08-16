Our return to Covid-19 lockdown 2.0 illustrates the dangers of having blind faith in our leaders

OPINION: In these ‘Covid Election’ days you need to be brave to sing from a different hymn sheet, and if you do, brace yourself for a backlash from the choir.

I was on the receiving end of a backlash this week when I suggested online that we cannot keep running from this virus.

My message expressed frustration at being back into lockdown and exasperation at the impact on our business just as it was getting back on its feet.

It provoked a tsunami of abuse, insults and threats. From the sanctimonious sneering of a failed politician, to old scores settled from a serial online bully to the emotional and irrational rants accusing me of wanting people to die and putting the dollar ahead of lives. Some even suggested that our clients should fire us.

It was a cloudburst of rage and fear and evidence of the “cancel culture” on steroids.

And that’s a pretty normal response in the Fight Club arena of Twitter – it’s not for the fainthearted.

What used to be a place for lively debate has been colonised by moral zealots who tolerate only their pre-approved opinions in the public space. They find it hard to discuss any idea or opinion that does not coincide with their own, instead defaulting to a pack mentality and serving up a torrent of abuse to try and “cancel” your reputation. Thanks for the “kindness”.

But we do need to be able to challenge the system without threats to life or business. This is a democratic country, right?

And as the events this week have shown, blind faith is a dangerous state. It was the blind faith in the assurance that “we’ve got this” that led us into complacency and a false sense of security.

That, and the eye-popping reports of border incompetence, lack of security, minimal PPE and rampant ‘room service’ parties in our so-called isolation hotels, and what do you know – the beast is back.

But irrespective of the cause, we now slide down the snake and back to where we started at the beginning of lockdown 1.0.

And this lockdown 2.0 is not an over-reaction. It is a wakeup call, and we need to do it. And if this is to be the way of the future we need a structure that protects lives and livelihoods.

It does not need to be a tradeoff. The lessons tell us we can aim for both.

The global death rate attributed to Covid-19 currently sits at 3.58 per cent of the reported 20 million cases. That is less than a million deaths, worldwide.

As painful as every single death is, it is reassuring that the recovery rate is very high. I am no scientist, but commonsense suggests that with a well-developed programme of protection, we can manage the health, safety and defence of most people.

David White/Stuff Shoppers flocked to supermarkets such as Countdown in Auckland’s Dominion Rd as the country went back into lockdown level 3.

The fact is we already have it. If we can protect the health of supermarket staff, shelf packers, couriers, the posties, nurses, hospital orderlies, the plumbers and the rest of those lucky enough to keep their jobs because they are essential workers, why can’t we extend that protection to wider business and industry and get our economy back on the road? Utopian? I think not.

In March the nation was challenged to a lockdown, and we did it. We were magnificent in our compliance, and we conformed to every guideline set for us. We have demonstrated that we can be trusted to follow the rules.

So let’s set similar rules for the economy and allow businesses to operate without the debilitating disruption of running from the virus every time it sneezes.

No-one wants people to get ill or die, and we need to trust leaders, managers, bosses, and supervisors to ensure that their teams follow the guidelines to keep people safe.

Right now the business community is reeling. This Auckland lockdown comes at an estimated cost to business of almost half a billion dollars a week.

Our GDP has been reduced by 33 per cent and lockdowns prevent some 50 per cent of business from generating any revenue. Xero’s (#client) data tells us that small business revenue in April fell sharply to 39 per cent lower than a year ago.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A deserted New Plymouth CBD during lockdown 1.0 in April. (File photo)

Thankfully, as restrictions eased revenue rebounded. But businesses cannot cope with a sustained boom or bust style of operating. It’s not good for fiscal health or the mental health of owner-operators who are already shellshocked.

And as eligibility for wage subsidies tighten, we can expect to see a decline in jobs.

The flow-on effect of the ability to pay taxes and ballooning national debt is a frightening reality, and we need to loosen the noose on business. There is no need to kill the economy.

So what does this look like? Well as a starter for 10:

Split shifts: Divide teams into smaller shifts to reduce congestion and enable social distancing in the workplace.

Alternate days at work: Split the wider workforce into alternating days placing less demand on public transport reducing congestion and the risk of transmission.

Masks: Make them mandatory, they have been proved to turn the curve. Put some funding behind local manufacturers, so we don’t need to be held to ransom by out of stock and inflated prices. I’d rather buy a mask made in New Zealand than one from China.

Sanitising: Mandatory sanitising of hands at every work station. And now with Rotorua company Damar Industries (#client) pumping out a million litres a month we have a guaranteed supply chain and can meet our own needs at the same time as supporting local business.

Increase the number of handwashing stations: Invest in the local manufacturing of portable stations – have them out and about on the streets.

Testing: Mandatory temperature testing and regular Covid testing in the workplace and a bonus for people keeping themselves safe from Covid – this will incentivise people to follow the rules.

Contact tracing: We need an efficient state-of-the art app that works to help address tracing concerns.

Not everyone can work from home and a code of compliance that incorporates these proven tactics will help keep our workforce safe and enable industry to continue without bringing the economy to its knees every time Covid raises its head.

And if we can trust supermarkets to operate with these checks and balances in place, why not extend that trust to butcheries, greengrocers, cafés, hair salons, builders, road workers, the manufacturing sector and the wide variety of businesses that make up our economy.

Supplied Deborah Pead says we should not be deterred from asking tough questions of the Government response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With social distancing and masks there is no reason why the sports and entertainment industry can’t get back on stage. With committed supervision, social distancing in a theatre, at a seated concert and a sports match is achievable.

And when we enable business to function, we naturally need to ensure that we pack extra health and safety protection around the elderly and infirm, and our medical community must be given every resource to help people recover.

The recovery rate from Covid is far higher than the recovery rate of business.

Creating a corridor for business to continue almost as usual is not utopian.

Elimination of this virus without a vaccine is utopian, and we need to stop running from it and arm ourselves with the protection to deal with it.

As a business owner I want to see stronger solutions for the business sector and as a proud citizen of New Zealand I want to see our country get through this with lives and livelihoods protected as best as we can.

And talking of protection, I may need it for the next onslaught this column will provoke among the membership of the Twitter Fight Club. A Teflon attitude and switching off the notifications helps.

Deborah Pead is the founder and chief executive of Pead PR.