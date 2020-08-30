Covid-19: The emotional toll on people whose businesses fail is one of the untold stories of a downturn

The Government has paid out $11 billion in wage subsidies to businesses that have suffered a loss of income as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

OPINION: Owning a business is a very different experience from having a job. The business becomes an extension of the entrepreneurs’ identity.

Public figures like Richard Branson or Bill Gates have become intricately linked in our imagination with the businesses they the founded. This is how many business owners feel about their enterprises, and I say this as a business owner.

What happens when these businesses fail?

Several news sources were quoting a study last week that found nearly 90 per cent of Auckland firms had used the wage subsidy at some stage since its introduction in March.

What worries me is how many of these firms are going to be viable when the scheme ends and the perhaps it is my role as an insolvency practitioner (at least until Monday) that has coloured my hostility to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

We are all influenced by our environment. I suspect if I was an epidemiologist or a hospital nurse I’d have a different perspective on this pandemic. But I am not, and the emotional toll on people whose businesses fail is one of the untold stories of any economic downturn.

People go into business for themselves for many reasons, but one of them is necessity. If you cannot find or maintain employment then being self-employed is an obvious solution.

This is why migrants often choose to set up their own enterprises; if you struggle with the language and cultural norms in your new homeland obtaining a well-paying career can be tough. It is better to strike out on your own in a sector, such as hospitality or property development, where talent and hard work count more than being the ‘right fit’.

But another driver is those who just don’t work well in a corporate setting. These individuals, and I count myself in this category, have characters and personalities that are ill-suited for corporate life and whose ambitions demand that they control their own destiny.

We build more than companies. We build an extension of ourselves. And with each passing year the ability to leave self-employment and return to paid employment becomes increasingly unrealistic. As an employer, I rarely hire people who have run their own firms. I understand that they, like me, are going to struggle with a hierarchy that they do not sit atop.

Even in good economic times, commerce for a small business owner is intense. You never know if customers will continue to arrive, if your debtors will pay you or if new employees will work out. There are always unexpected IT costs, periodic legal expenses and the constant lurking concern that an IRD audit will reveal the fact that you haven’t paid FBT for as long as you have been in business.

In a world that is changing we must navigate an incomprehensible marketing environment, a growing field of regulation from Anti Money Laundering to Health and Safety Laws that we never really understand and usually just pay a consultant to ensure we are complaint.

Now added into this mix is the uncertainty not only over periodic lockdowns but a growing unease over how well our economy is really doing. Many business owners worry about what is going to happen when the money-go-round of the wage subsidy and the billion dollars a week of Quantitative Easing being pushed into the economy by the Reserve Bank ends.

We treat business owners as a resource, to be taxed, worked and frankly sometimes exploited. Most of us don’t have large cash reserves, work appalling hours and are the last to be paid, if we are paid at all. Many of us retain mortgages and live week-to-week while balancing the needs of providing for our families and their expectations and the desire to retain a buffer in the event of the unexpected.

The self-employed are the equivalent of the small private lots of land that communist societies would allow farmers to tend for their own benefit. From these small plots of dirt was produced a vastly disproportionate amount of produce while the vast collective farms produced little.

We have no employment rights, are not entitled to holiday pay or sick leave, nor do we have the luxury of clocking off at 5.30pm freed from the mental toil of our enterprises. Yet we are the engine that drives much of this economy. We deliver your mail, serve you lunch and prepare your taxes. Sometimes, if fortune smiles on us, we clamber above the grind of regulation, taxation and oppressive labour laws to earn a decent living and a very few succeed in selling their enterprises to fund their retirement.

For most, however, our firms are a fickle mistress who demands our complete devotion and whose affection we enjoy briefly between the long hours and endless compliance obligations.

Right now, many small business owners, and some large business owners, are facing not only the prospect of the collapse of the enterprise but the failure of something much more. The business often reflects, in large and small ways, the character and personality of the person who built and owns it.

The prospect of this enterprise failing is not just an economic crisis for the individual involved, it is the loss of a part of themselves. This is compounded by the inability of many failed business owners to obtain meaningful employment once their enterprise fails.

The loss of a business isn’t just the loss of an income. It is the loss of status, of your position in your community and even your household. The trauma experienced by a business owner when their enterprise fails can be severe. And this second lockdown, and the ones that are likely to come, is forcing many of these people to the wall. Their health and wellbeing is also important.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.