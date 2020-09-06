Having a personal brand isn't what makes you effective

OPINION: I left my ego at the door” said Tana Umaga as he stood down from his Head Coach role at Auckland Blues 2 years ago.

Tana had thought about where he could contribute the most and what was best for the team. He knew the ideal place for him was working one-to-one developing players and passing on his experience. He wasn’t interested in the title, just what was best for the team.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Excuses won't wash at Blues in 2020 insists Tana Umaga

* 'I must leave the politics to politicians' says Porirua council CE over election-time email

* Porirua mayor saw $875 smiley face in briefing before it launched on his term



He wasn’t concerned about the potential for bad headlines. He knew the only decision to be made was what would work for the greater good of the Auckland Blues... and the results this season show he, along with the rest of the team, got it right.

In today’s world of presentation skills and the importance placed on personal brands and titles, this type of decision-making is becoming increasingly rare. Those who know Tana, know Tana is Tana. He has never attempted to cultivate a “personal brand”, he is not interested in titles, he just wants to use his experience and knowledge for good and to get things done. There is no pretence, he doesn’t suffer from imposter syndrome because he is not trying to align himself with some personal brand, and he does not consider his contribution is any greater than the other members of the team.

What is a personal brand anyway? I’ve always been uncomfortable about the business of designing personal brands. The Internet is full of courses on how to develop a personal brand with one especially designed for the “Dummies” – I note that even though it advises you to be authentic, it doesn’t advise you to use the word Dummy in your personal brand statement.

Personal Brand Statements have become a key part of CVs, but how many read that introductory statement and wonder what it really means. Statements like: “I am a natural change agent. I am used to assisting people and driving change in an organisation. My energetic personality and genuine assessment of situations make me a good decision maker and give me confidence to assert myself in situations that require me to do so.”

But what is a natural change agent? How did being a change agent become natural? Did they learn how to ‘present’ naturally? Is it innate or are you born with this ‘natural’ talent? Is it a good thing to be able to naturally alter other people’s lives and work experience whether they want it or not?

“My personal and energetic power of assessment makes me a good decision maker.” What is a good decision maker and who decided you were one? Does this mean “I am an autocratic or consultative decision maker”? Or “I am good at making decisions” or “I make good decisions”?

All of these “tools” or “skills” have been sold to us so we can write a picture of what we think is needed to take us down a career path specially devised to culminate in a job or a position with a title.

“He Tangata He tangata He tangata, the people, the people, the people”: that is what is important; titles don’t matter, because titles don’t implement anything.

kevin stent SUNDAY STAR TIMES Personal brands may not be al they’re cracked up to be, says Hughes

I have recently been called in to work with several Boards of Directors in what have been defined as crisis situations. It was concerning to learn how many people have been selected for Directorships and Governance roles due solely to their networking skills, and their ability to self-promote their well-prepared personal brand statement, not their experience and appropriate skill sets.

The problem is when these people achieve their sought after titles, the first message they fail to take on board is while they may appear to have the authority, they are the least important people in the organisation. Directors need to learn autocrats do not make good leaders and the organisation will continue working without them, but will not function properly without the people who report to them. Unlike Tana, I have found many Board members are often very uncomfortable with this suggestion. They don’t want to acknowledge that the most important people are the ones who provide the service.

The sense of importance and entitlement that comes with title and position is highly destructive to progress and can lead to a loss of great talent from many of our organisations. As some are still finding out, talented people can always find an alternative and go where they are appreciated.

A good leader is not an autocrat, doesn’t have the loudest voice, should not be the centre of attention, should not demonstrate more ego than leadership.

A good leader is one who implements what is best for all, and who learns quickly they are not always right. If we want to get through this very difficult time, it will be important that all of us adopt thought processes which are not all about us. It’s about what is best for all. The only way we will get this right is to suspend our egos.

*Glenda Hughes is a corporate consultant and Tana Umaga’s former manager