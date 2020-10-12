A strong economy in 2021? Here's why that could happen

OPINION: Economists are the butt of many jokes.

My favourite is that they’ve predicted six out of the last three recessions. The reason is economies are very complex, and predictions are based on limited data.

And with Covid-19, they got it wrong again. Many called it the worst economic event since the depression, which made great headlines.

But while clearly a tough year for most, overall the economic downturn hasn’t been as severe as predicted. The early stages of recovery have surprised on the upside.

Our stock market is strong and employment levels are higher than predicted. And overall economic activity is, as the economists are now saying, “surprisingly” high.

There are sensible reasons for this, and why we could have an even better 2021.

The first is huge fiscal stimulus. The Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) has committed to $36 billion of spending, which is 12 per cent of gross domestic product. For those who thought the Government was under-spending going into the pandemic, it has now arrived in a hurry. It's a huge amount of money.

With this much stimulus, inflation would normally be a significant threat. But technology and innovation continue to stop prices rising. Any business trying to compete with Amazon understands this.

So there’s now a whole lot more money around and no threat of inflation. Economic stimulus is like rain to a river, it rises powerfully.

The second reason is interest rates. Not to be outdone in stimulating the economy, the Reserve Bank is reaching deep into its toolkit via a $100b Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) programme. It’s effectively like printing money and helicoptering it into the economy.

The Reserve Bank has signalled no increase in rates for a long time and the possibility of negative interest rates in the future. They’re very strong signals for everyone to borrow and spend.

This has lead to recent house price spikes – and it may be the saviour and stimulus for many businesses too.

The third is high asset prices. With share markets strong and interest rates low, more money will be invested in venture capital, private equity and business expansion. All of this creates jobs. The money has to be invested somewhere.

Fourth is infrastructure. The Government is now borrowing at interest rates well below 1 per cent per annum. So if it can build assets that will return even 1 per cent p.a. to the economy, they should.

That means almost every road, dam, network, water treatment plant and electricity grid is a great investment right now. And building them creates well paid jobs too.

Both parties have been too shy to grasp this once in a lifetime opportunity to borrow so cheaply and build the new New Zealand, but they are waking up to the possibilities. The pumped hydro proposal at Lake Onslow is an example of this.

Fifth is New Zealand’s place in the world. This is the wild card, with huge upside.

As a nation we have just moved up a couple of notches in global estimation. That not only brings Kiwis back home, but makes us even more attractive to immigrants. I suspect that when someone does the numbers properly, it will show significantly more people wanting to come home and live here than previously thought. And just wait to see the demand from offshore students once the borders reopen.

Sixth is exports. We are already seeing this happen, with agricultural exports now $1b p.a. higher than a year ago. And our tech industry should see a lot more demand from overseas customers, happy about how reliable and safe New Zealand is to do business with.

The seventh reason is KiwiSaver. Already $69 billion and growing, it creates a rising tide of capital, lifting any boat fit to float. It will help transform our economy into a capital rich one, as it did with Singapore, Australia and Scandinavia. Expect to see some creative KiwiSaver investments next year.

The final reason is psychological. The optimism of a new year – and the sheer relief of 2020 ending – should stimulate the economy. Many will feel that life shouldn’t be postponed any longer. That may mean taking that dream holiday, building the extension to the house, buying the boat, starting the business and the many other things that have been on hold.

And I haven’t even mentioned the stability that is likely to return if US President Donald Trump is voted out in November. Financial markets have started to price this in.

While 2021 will surely be a challenge for our team of five million, for many it could be better than expected. So here’s hoping the economists are wrong again.

Sam Stubbs is the managing director of not-for-profit KiwiSaver, Simplicity.