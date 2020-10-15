Tax the wealthy? I don't think so

OPINION: Batten down the hatches. Hide the pearls. Sell the family silver. And put a cover over the Range Rover. The Green Party is coming for your wealth.

That was the message from the National Party this week as the nation edges towards the finish line of a never-ending election campaign.

National claims Labour will be forced to adopt the Greens’ wealth tax if it forms a coalition government with the party after October 17.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Green party co-leader James Shaw says it’s “not credible” for Labour to rule out wealth tax discussions.

Labour strongly denies the claim. It says a wealth tax will not be on the table during coalition discussions with the Greens. Labour says its 39 per cent top income tax bracket and digital services tax are the only new levies it will impose if it wins the election.

The pre-election gesticulating continues. Green party co-leader James Shaw says it’s “not credible” for Labour to rule out wealth tax discussions. Labour finance minister Grant Robertson has labelled National’s claims the “last roll of the misinformation dice”.

At this stage, we don’t know what will happen. The Greens may fail to reach the all-important 5 per cent threshold in the next parliament. It isn’t outside of the realm of possibility that Labour could govern alone.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern rejects National suggestion Labour would bring in the Greens' wealth tax, despite ruling it out, as "mischievous and wrong".

Regardless, it’s worth looking at whether a wealth tax is really that scary. The tax would capture net assets above $1 million at 1 per cent, and wealth above $2m at 2 per cent. So, if a person has a home worth $1.2m with a $900,000 mortgage, they won’t have to pay anything. If an individual owns a $1.2m home outright, they will pay $2000 a year.

The tax targets individual rather than household wealth. If a couple owns a home worth $1.5m with no mortgage, they do not have to pay the tax, as their individual wealth is judged to be $750,000 each. As so much of NZ’s money is tied up in property, the policy is flexible to those who are asset rich and income poor. It allows people to pay their tax bill when they can realise liquidity.

The Greens want to redistribute the wealth of the richest New Zealanders to fund a “guaranteed minimum income” of $325 a week for students and people out of work. The party believes the sum will help poorer Kiwis fund basic expenses and prevent the vulnerable from falling into debt.

ROSA WOODS National claims Labour will be forced to adopt the Greens’ wealth tax.

Under closer inspection, the wealth tax is not as radical as it appears. It is hard to argue with in principle. Can someone with a net wealth of $1.2m in property and assets not afford to give Inland Revenue an extra $2000 per year? Should low and middle-income earners care about the mega-rich forking out an extra couple of thousand?

The shortcoming of wealth taxes lies not in the idea, but the execution. French economist Thomas Piketty’s 2013 book Capital in the 21st Century has prompted serious mainstream discussions about wealth taxes, but real-world examples indicate they have not been very effective.

France imposed a wealth tax between 1982-1986 and 1988-2017, with a top rate of 1.5 per cent to 1.8 per cent. It raised only 1 per cent of the country’s tax take at its peak, and caused thousands of wealthy individuals to flee the country.

STUFF Judith Collins says she doesn't believe Labour when it says it's ruled out the Greens' wealth tax as a coalition policy.

Economist Éric Pichet believes France’s wealth tax left the country worse off, “shifting the tax burden from wealthy taxpayers leaving the country on to other taxpayers”. Spain’s current wealth tax, meanwhile, is said to generate only 0.2 per cent of GDP.

Why do wealth taxes fail to collect much revenue? Aside from those who simply up and leave, wealthy individuals pay for the very best advice and can shift their money across borders and rearrange their affairs to lower their bills.

Though international efforts are under way to close tax loopholes, there’s a reason why people like Donald Trump pay just US$750 a year in tax, and private equity fund managers pay lower rates than their cleaners. The rich often have the means to move overseas to lower-rate jurisdictions, or have foreign passports enabling them to redomicile.

While there are pros and cons to the idea, I doubt we will see a wealth tax here.

SUPPLIED Daniel Dunkley: “I doubt the people of Ponsonby or Herne Bay will be marched to the guillotine any time soon.”

Judging by its recent rhetoric (and actions in office), Labour seems unlikely to cave in to demands for the tax. The Greens’ co-leaders have indicated there are no “bottom lines” in coalition discussions. This conservative Labour party won’t abandon the centre ground by adopting a divisive policy that might well be ineffective.

So despite National’s claims, I doubt the people of Ponsonby or Herne Bay will be marched to the guillotine any time soon. The wealthy can sleep soundly in their beds knowing they will continue to live in one of the world’s beautiful countries with one of the lowest top tax rates in the OECD and no levy on capital gains.

But hopefully the Greens’ demands will kick-start a conversation about tax reform that will meaningfully address rising inequality exacerbated by the Covid-crisis and a fast-growing housing bubble. Rejecting a wealth tax doesn’t address the inequality problem, and Labour’s 39 per cent top rate won’t make much of a difference on its own.

Perhaps NZ’s next government can devise a tax that incentivises the rich to invest in businesses and grow the economy rather than hoard property and land. Perhaps some old ideas will be revisited. But based on recent history, I wouldn’t expect radical changes any time soon.